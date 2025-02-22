VIP 2005 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #849 (February 19, 2005): Top 50 Stories of 2004, tons of backstage TNA and WWE news, Amy Weber quitting details, life after WrestleMania for Batista

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #849 cover-dated February 19, 2005: This issue is packed with insider news from WWE including exclusive additional details on what went down with Amy Weber that caused her to quit, which top star is in for a mega-mainstream push by WWE and what’s gone wrong so far, the Roddy Piper induction, insider talk about life without Vince McMahon and how his recovery from surgery is coming, the former top star who was interviewed for a new position within WWE, the latest on Kurt Angle’s future, and more… There is also a ton of insider news on TNA including details on what was said backstage before the PPV on Sunday that killed the mood for the wrestlers, a detailed breakdown of what went wrong with the Jeff Hardy-Abyss match and what was supposed to happen, reaction to Scott Hall’s latest problems, what’s up with Billy Gunn and Sean Waltman, reviews for Dusty’s booking so far, why Dusty has heat, who got a promotion behind the scenes, and much more… Also, the annual Top 50 Stories of the Year reviewing 2004’s top 10 stories in detail and listing 11-50, along with the top 10 stories from the past two years… Wade Keller’s editorial on life after WrestleMania for Batista… Pat McNeill’s review of Edge’s autobiography… Bruce Mitchell preview for Sunday’s No Way Out… Detailed coverage of TNA’s PPV with Keller’s match reviews and star ratings, roundtable reviews and scores, and reader reax with poll results… The Big Story on Raw, The Big Story on Smackdown, The Big Story on TNA Impact… The Top Five Stories of the Week… A Backtrack to Diesel’s first media interview shortly after winning the WWF Title ten years ago… And more…

