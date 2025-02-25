10 YRS AGO – Keller’s WWE Raw Report (2/23/2015): Seth & Orton vs. Reigns & Bryan, Barrett vs. Ziggler, plus Usos, Cesaro, Stardust, Stephanie, Triple H, Ryback, Rusev, Cena

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 10 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

KELLER’S WWE RAW REPORT

FEBRUARY 23, 2015

NASHVILLE, TENN.

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

[HOUR ONE]

-The WWE opening theme aired. Michael Cole introduced Raw as the camera panned the crowd. Then Randy Orton’s music played.

Booker T and JBL joined Cole in talking about the Orton-Seth Rollins angle last night at Fastlane. Orton entered the ring and absorbed a “Randy! Randy!” chant. He said he’s not the guy to come out to the ring and talk their ears off in a long-winded 20 minutes speech or monologue, but he had something to get off his chest. He said he’s been out of acton the last four months. He blamed Rollins. He threw to a video clip of what happened four months ago – Seth on Raw giving Orton a Curb Stomp on the announce table with Stephanie telling Seth to finish him. This was the segment when Hunter seemed to have more of a conscience than Stephanie, seeming to exhibit a bit of anguish over her thirst for more of a beatdown on Orton.

Orton said he’s run that through his head over and over for four months. He said he’s just getting started. He said Rollins got away, but he calls it a stay of execution, not an escape. He said there will be no more running or hiding. He called Seth to the ring with an angry insistent tone. Triple H’s music played instead and out walked Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Kane, and Big Show. The announcers said everybody but Seth, basically.

Steph said she wants Orton to be the face of WWE. He told her to get off it already. He said he’s not part of The Authority. He said all he’s going to do to Seth is bash his brains in. Steph said she knows he can forgive Seth. She said the Face of WWE and the Future of WWE can coexist. She said he forced their hand four months ago, but they’d like to make the past the past and move forward. “Come home, join The Authority,” she said. Orton said: “Steph, that’s tempting, but I’d rather kick some ass than kiss some ass.”

Show told Orton he knows he’s frustrated and angry. The crowd booed. Show yelled at them, “I’m trying to talk here!” Show said he’s felt angry and frustrated, too, but he put it aside and joined The Authority. He said it was the best personal decision he’s ever made. The crowd loudly chanted “You sold out!” Boy is the crowd more boisterous in Nashville than Memphis. Show said Orton’s best decision would be to return to The Authority. Orton said, “By that, you mean selling out.”

Steph asked Orton to look her in the eyes. She said he’s not a good guy and never has been. She said he does what he does because he wants to reap the rewards, and he’s done deplorable things to achieve those awards. She said some of those deplorable acts have been against her family and even her. She said he knows it, and she can’t even show the footage, “but it far exceeds what happened to you four months ago.” She said he should hear them out at least; she said she can’t force his hand, but he should have a business meeting with them and come on home. The crowd chanted “No! No! No!” Everyone except Hunter left. Hunter just glared at Orton. Cole said maybe Hunter is still embarrassed from the showdown with “The Vigilante” Sting. When Hunter finally left, Orton shouted to them that he would hear them out, so the meeting was on.

-Cole said he was surprised. Booker said The Authority is powerful. JBL said if you want to be a drummer, you need to join the band, and The Authority own the band. The announcers plugged what was coming up on Raw later including the John Cena-Rusev fallout, stressing that Cena lost but he didn’t give up. [c]

-In the ring live, Barrett was complaining about Ambrose stealing his title. He said Ambrose is a “common thief.” Dolph Ziggler’s entrance interrupted him.

(1) WADE BARRETT vs. DOLPH ZIGGER

R-Truth was sitting ringside with the announcers. His entrance was part of the WWE App feed during the break. There’s a sales pitch. Cole said a win for Ziggler could put him in the hunt for the IC Championship. Cole said he finds it “hysterical” that Ambrose stole Barrett’s title belt.

(WK Reax: Really? That’s the adjective the lead announcer should be using to describe that? It’s a little over the top.)

Truth said, “Give Truth a Chance.” He lobbied for a Twitter campaign to get an IC Title run. He said he wants his name next to greats such as Shawn Michaels, Triple H, and JBL. Booker said, “What about me?” Truth said he was getting to him. Ziggler avoided a Barrett kick. Barrett ended up straddling the top rope. Ziggler dropkicked him to the floor. They cut to a break. [c]

You won’t believe this. Are you sitting down? After the break, Barrett had Ziggler in a chinlock mid-ring. Late in the match, Barrett avoided a Fameasser, then hit Winds of Change for a near fall. The announcers noted #GiveTruthAChance was the no. 1 trend on Twitter in the world. Barrett continued to sell his neck. He stomped away at Ziggler in the corner, then went for Wasteland. Ziggler turned it into a sunset flip for a near fall. Barrett missed a charge in the corner, and then Ziggler finished him with a Zig Zag.

WINNER: Ziggler in 11:00.

-As Ziggler was celebrating, out game Ambrose. JBL said, “Here comes the criminal.” Booker predicted that Ambrose was going to return the title belt to Barrett in person. Ambrose had some words for Barrett as Barrett clutched his neck in the corner. Ziggler then eyed the belt. Ambrose noticed it and stared at him. He walked past him and shoulder checked him as he walked past him. The announcers found that interesting. Are they setting up Barrett vs. Truth vs. Ziggler vs. Ambrose for the IC Title at WrestleMania? [c]

-WWE Fact: Last week, Raw was the no. 1 show on cable TV for the fifth straight week, beating every show on TNT, MTV, History, TBS, and ESPN.

-They went to the announcers. Cole thanked fans for making WWE no. 1. He said the WWE Network has been a huge success, too, and they’d have big news on the Network later in the show. Then they commented on freeze-frames of the Hunter-Sting angle at Fastlane. Booker said the first shots in this battle were fired when DX raided Raw. He said Sting is still feeling the effects. JBL said this isn’t WCW, this is the major leagues. He said they won the war in great part because of Triple H. He said Sting has no idea what he’s getting into. Booker said Hunter looks like he was pouting. He said he has a four year old and he looks like him sometimes. Cole hyped Triple H vs. Sting at WrestleMania. Cole said it’s a match no one thought they’d ever see. He promised a special look at Sting later.

-Backstage, Show, Kane, Steph, Seth, Hunter, and Orton were standing together. Seth complained to Steph that he can’t possibly be seriously thinking of bringing Orton back into The Authority. Steph accused him of taking the wrong tone and asked if he had a problem because she’s a woman. She told him to not think about just himself for once. Kane asked Steph to reconsider and that maybe a more direct approach is necessary. Steph told Kane to think about the bigger picture. She said this is about The Authority being as strong as it can be. She said together they have “absolute power.” Seth asked how they can ever trust Orton again. Steph said if he can find it in his heart to forgive him, then the rest of them can find it in their hearts to forgive Orton. She asked if he is able to move forward. She told Orton they will open their arms for him and welcome him back. “What do you say?” she asked. Orton offered a handshake to Seth. Seth shook his hand. Steph clapped. Show smiled. Hunter and Kane didn’t look happy. Steph announced Orton & Seth vs. Bryan & Reigns for the Raw main event. She said it was an excellent meeting. Orton and Seth looked at each other, not sure about this yet. [c]

-A Sheamus vignette aired.

(2) PRIME TIME PLAYERS (Titus O’Neal & Darren Young) vs. THE ASCENSION

A soundbite aired with The Ascension reacting to The Bushwackers being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. They called it a Hall of Shame and called them has-beens. Then they said the Prime Time Players aren’t ready for them. Young surprised Vicktor with a small package for the win. The Ascension were so upset, they gave Young the High-Low afterward. Titus was selling at ringside after being knocked hard off the ring apron right before the finish. JBL said The PTP don’t look like winners to him.

WINNERS: The Prime Time Players in 2:00.

-A commercial aired for Total Divas showing Tyson Kidd stripping to his undies for a sexy photo shoot. Natalya said it was a chance for Kidd to feel good about himself and be the center of attention.

(WK Reax: One of the many ironies of the term “Reality Era” for pro wrestling right now is that WWE has never been more scripted, yet the alternate industry term for “Reality TV” shows is “Unscripted Series.”) [c]

-Cole congratulated The Rock for laying the smacketh down at the Oscars.

-Roman Reigns walked to the ring through the crowd. Cole said he proved his critics wrong. Cole said a spear took out Bryan, and he was “horribly disappointed” after the loss. Reigns said, “I’m not gonna lie. It’s been one hell of a month.” He said it all started at the Royal Rumble. He said he went through 29 other Superstars and won, “but apparently that wasn’t good enough.” He said after beating Bryan last night, he can now say he is going to WrestleMania. He said he could hear them all month and a lot of them were rooting for the other guy. He said to all his doubtersâ€¦ at which point Bryan interrupted. Cole said, “Here is the other guy Roman Reigns was just talking about.”

[HOUR TWO]

Bryan “Yes!” chanted his way to the ring. Booker called their match one of the greatest main events he’s seen. Bryan said he didn’t mean to interrupt, but then he said, “Well, yes I did.” He said it was because he mentioned the doubters. He said he saw him win the Rumble. The crowd booed. Bryan paused to let them take hold. Reigns smiled. Bryan said he deserved the opportunity to main event WrestleMania, but somehow he felt the fans’ emotions, so inside he booed too. He said he knows a lot of people see promise and potential in him, he said the biggest Roman Reigns doubter is him.

Reigns looked perturbed. He said when they talk about promise and potential, what they’re really talking about is size and strength and athletic ability. Bryan said he’s seen guys walk down the ramp with all of that who don’t have half the heart he does. He said that is something The Authority doesn’t see that the fans do, and that’s why they like him. He said that’s why he didn’t like him, but last night he had a chance to beat him and main event WrestleMania. He said he gave it everything he had and things he didn’t know he had and he had all of his heart and guts in it and he dug deep and he still didn’t do it. He said he can honestly say that he doesn’t regret a thing. He said Reigns proved to him that he had more heart than he ever knew he did. The fans began to applaud a bit.

Bryan said he doesn’t care how many fans boo, they know they fought their hearts out. “Sir, you beat me,” he said. He said he put it all on the table and all he has left to say is “congratulations.” He offered a handshake. He said if there’s one Superstar he wants to team with in the Raw main event tonight against Seth & Orton, it’s him. Reigns nodded. Bryan asked for one last favor: “Go beat the crap out of Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania.” Reigns looked almost skeptical of someone seeming so gracious in defeat. It’s like a foreign concept to him. Odd.

(WK Reax: That kind of endorsement by Bryan can help for sure. It’s also possible a certain slice of the fan base will see Bryan as being forced and scripted to put him over and they still think WWE picked the wrong guy. This crowd seemed okay with it. I’d like to have seen Reigns be more accepting and less skeptical of Bryan’s motivations. Why not just be gracious and accept Bryan’s kind words. They didn’t seem suspicious at all.)

As Bryan headed toward the stage, Paul Heyman walked out. Heyman stepped aside as Bryan walked past him to leave the stage. Then he headed to the ring and introduced himself, of course. He said they may assume he is there to cause trouble, but he’s not. He asked permission from Reigns to enter the ring. He entered and offered a handshake to Reigns. Reigns accepted the handshake, probably quicker and with less skepticism than he did Bryan’s. Odd.

Heyman told him how impressed he was with him last night. He said he can’t say that he’s surprised because his money would always be on him, no matter what man he ever faced. He said only a fool would say he’s not The One. He said only an idiot wouldn’t see how he is distinct and head and shoulders above the rest. He said his money in 1975 against Bruno Sammartino would be on him. He said his money is on Reigns if he faced Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant in 1987. He said his money is on him over Steve Austin in 1998, on him over The Rock in 1999, on him over Triple H in 2000, and him over Cena anytime over the last 13 years. Reigns continued to look skeptical. Heyman said at the Rumble, “truth be told,” his money was on Reigns. He said last night against Bryan, his money was on him. “You’re the guy,” he said. “You, sir, are the right guy in the right place at the wrong time.” He pointed up at the WrestleMania banner. He said he’s not fighting a man at WrestleMania, he’s fighting a beast. “You can’t slay my beast,” he said. “You can’t conquer the conquerer. You can’t be The One to beat The One in 21-1.” He said any other time in history his money would be on him, but at WrestleMania his money will be on his client because at the end of the main event, there will be an announcement and the only title that truly matters will be held high above the head of Lesnar.

Reigns stared at Heyman for a few seconds. Then he told Heyman to shift a foot to the left. Heyman looked totally startled. Reigns asked him to tell him that he can’t do it again. He said it’s all motivation to him. He asked Heyman to give him more motivation. Reigns said Heyman witnessed what he did the day after the Rumble when he told his client on Raw he would respect him. He said he is going to beat Brock and it’s not about just beating him. He said it’s about the way he beats him. “When I’m done with him, he not gonna like me anyways. Believe that.”

(WK Reax: What Bryan was to Reigns in bring out his best singles match to date at Fastlane is what Heyman was to Reigns here. Reigns played his part well, sure, but Heyman was just brilliant, especially his reaction to Reigns asking him to shift his feet a little and tell him again he can’t do it. Heyman’s look as he left the ring was also brilliant. Heyman is underpaid, and I have no idea what he’s paid.)

-Cole announced WWE Network would be free for the next 24 hours for everyone as a way of celebrating the first year of WWE Network. Booker T sang “Happy Birthday” very poorly. JBL and Cole had a good laugh.

(3) TYSON KIDD & CESARO (w/Natalya) vs. THE USOS (w/Naomi) – WWE World Tag Team Title match

When Booker complained about Natalya and Naomi being at ringside and not being actual managers, Cole astutely pointed out that Booker brought his wire Sharmell to the ring with him. Booker said she was a queen, so that made it okay. They cut to a break at 4:00. [c]

You won’t believe this, but Cesaro had Uso in a chinlock as they returned from the break. It’s true, it’s damn true. They showed that during the break Cesaro landed a vicious uppercut. Kidd springboarded into the ring with a flying elbow, but Uso moved. Cesaro tagged in and stopped the hot tag from Jey to Jimmy by knocking Jimmy off the ring apron with a running boot to the face. Jey schoolboyed Cesaro for a surprise two count. Cesaro came back with a cool forearm to the back of Usos’ neck leading to a near fall. Cesaro then did the giant swing. Kidd dropkicked Jimmy mid-swing to stop him. He scored a two count, with Jey making the save. When JBL said Kidd & Cesaro and the Usos were the best tag teams in WWE the last year, Cole immediately said Kidd & Cesaro have only been teaming two months.

A few minutes later, Kidd tried to put Uso with his feet on the middle ropes for leverage. Naomi knocked his legs off. Natalya shoved her. Uso climbed to the top and Natalya knocked him off balance. Naomi then yanked Natalya off the ring apron. Natalya grabbed her ankle in pain. Kidd and Cesaro checked on her. Cole said he thinks the Usos were on the verge of winning the titles. Lilian announced the Usos won by DQ. Booker absent-mindedly immediately said the Usos go to the back of the line after that loss. He said their rematch went out the window. Cole said they didn’t lose. Booker said that didn’t matter and JBL joined him in support, saying you have to win the title match via submission or pinfall. Cole said the Usos should be upset. Kidd and Natalya celebrated by making out.

WINNERS: The Usos via DQ in 11:00, so Kidd & Cesaro retained the tag titles.

-Cole said Cena didn’t give up last night, but he did pass out to the Accolade and the history books will show that he lost. He said they hope to find out what is next for both Cena and Rusev later. [c]

-JBL plugged the Muscle & Fitness magazine with Vince McMahon on the cover.

-Miz was backstage using a lint remover on his jacket. Miz complained to Mizdow for packing his jacket incorrectly. Mizdow tried to interrupt with big news, but Miz said he had big news himself. He said he has achieved everything in WWE except for winning the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania. He said if he wins that, he will become the most valuable WWE Superstar which means more eyes on him for when “Marine 4” comes out in April, which would mean more movie roles, more TV shows, and more commercials. Mizdow said that’s what his big news is about. He thanked Miz because ever since he hired him as his personal assistant, he has been able to step out of his shadow as his stunt double and casting agents in Hollywood see him a leading man. He said a company contacted him and wants him to be their spokesperson in a commercial. He said he never thought it’d be possible. Miz said, “That’s great.” He could barely get the words out as he was consumed with jealousy. He ordered Mizdow to use the lint roller on his jacket as he welled up with jealous tears.

-Cole threw to a video package on the Bray challenge of Undertaker at Fastlane. Then they went to a new vignette with Bray speaking into an open casket. He said Taker resists so now he has to burn. He said the evil exists inside of him now, and at WrestleMania he’s going to finish the job. He said he is afraid, but there’s no reason to hide. “It’s so much better down here!” he shouted, then laughed maniacally. He closed the lid on the casket and said, “Finally.” Cole said the question is will Undertaker answer Bray’s challenge. [c]

-They showed Dusty Hill from ZZ Top at ringside. JBL said in his opinion they are the greatest band in the world.

(4) STARDUST vs. JACK SWAGGER

They showed a Tweet by Swagger telling Stardust that a man without family is like a man without country, and Dusty Rhodes is a real American. Stardust aggressively went after Swagger. Swagger made a comeback with a sudden Patriot Lock attempt, but Stardust reached the ropes. He dropped Swagger throat-first over the top rope. Goldust’s entrance music played. Goldust walked onto the stage. Swagger surprised a distracted Stardust with a Patriot Lock. Stardust immediately tapped out. JBL noted it was a very fast tapout. Cole said it seemed over at Fastlane, but apparently it’s not. Goldust observed with amusement as Stardust threw a fit in the ring.

WINNER: Swagger in 2:00.

(WK Reax: I see a little irony in Goldust insisting that Cody Rhodes return when he continues to wear the Goldust outfit and never acknowledges that he’s really Dustin Rhodes. It’s like Dustin’s trying to get Cody to quit smoking, all while lighting up and puffing away from the stage to taunt Cody.)

-A clip aired of Cena powering out of the Accolade at Fastlane, but then Rusev giving Cena a low-blow leading to the finish. When Cole tried to separate a submission from passing out, JBL said they’re the same thing, that passing out is a form of submission. Cole had no answer. [c]

-Cena’s ring entrance took place. Cole said it is thunderous in Nashville, acknowledging a mixed reaction “for the most polarizing Superstar in WWE history.”

[HOUR THREE]

-Cena said Fastlane was filled with defining moments, one of which was the U.S. Title at stake. He said he had Reigns staring in the face of defeat. He said it was a true championship contest. He said both Superstars went back and forth for their shot at championship gold. He said he found himself stuck in the Accolade, and only one thing ran through his mind – don’t give up and break the hold. He said he never got the chance because Rusev let him go and spun him around and hit him below the belt to seal his victory. “That’s fine,” he said. “Last night at Fastlane I lost and Rusev won. I got no problem with that. My problem is with Rusev.” He said Rusev parades around like he’s some hero, but he is nothing more than a coward.”

(WK Reax: I do not understand why Cena has so much trouble calling out heels for cheating to win and condemning that. He blamed himself, not Seth Rollins, for his Night of Champions loss to Lesnar, and tonight he said it’s okay that Rusev cheated to beat him. I do not get it. The whole point of a heel cheating to win is to get heat on that heel, and Cena just takes that heat away from the heel when he says he doesn’t mind losing due to a heel acting outside of the rules. I’m just dumbfounded at this approach. It’s like Cena is saying it’s okay to cheat, even if he choses not to. That’s not exactly a heroic message. It tells kids that if someone cheats to beat them, that’s the way it works and don’t make excuses and accept the tainted loss without complaining.)

Lana and Rusev walked out. Lana said Cena was humiliated after being defeated by the superior human being, Rusev. Lana said Rusev has been receiving messages from their fearless leader, Vladimir Putin, praising him.

(WK Reax: I still wonder if Putin actually knows about Lana and Rusev’s gimmick and what he thinks, if anything. I know he has bigger issues to deal with, but I’m curious if this type of pop culture U.S. references to him reaches his desk, so to speak.)

Rusev said it’s his time now, “It’s Rusev time!” He said he is U.S. Champion and nobody can beat him. He wanted Cena to admit that he is better than him. Cena said he’ll admit that he can say whatever he wants about him, but he “better watch your ass when you run down the United States of America when I’m around.” Lana asked: “Or what? The mighty John Cena is going to come save the day? John, you gave up. Your entire life is just a lie. I have no other way to put it.” She pointed at the big screen that showed Cena passed out in the ring.

Cena took his baseball cap off. He said his life is a lie when he doesn’t get up and fight again until he gets the job done. “Because that is what I do, and I have a cultural lesson for you, because that is what America does.” He said you can catch them with a jab, but they come back stronger than ever. “You are garbage and it’s my time to take the trash out,” he said. He vowed to bring the U.S. Title home to where it belongs, in the United States of America. He said he’d make sure Rusev is humbled at WrestleMania, the biggest stage of them all. Rusev said, “Rematch at WrestleMania? What makes you think you deserve a rematch at WrestleMania.” He broke into his native language. He said Cena doesn’t deserve a rematch and his answer is no. The Russian flag unrolled behind Cena. Cena looked up at it. Cole said it’s the ultimate insult for Cena. JBL said that wasn’t the answer Cena or America wanted.

-Cole threw to a clip of Orton agreeing to rejoin The Authority. Then backstage Seth and J&J Security approached Orton and asked to talk. Orton said sure, but if he’s there to talk strategy, he wanted him to leave his pets at the door. J&J didn’t like that. Seth said it’s okay and asked them to leave. Seth turned to Orton and said he knows he hates him. Orton said that’s a strong word. He said they’re on the same page in terms of understanding what’s best for business. Seth said now that they’re on the same page, they can forget about the past and move forward. Orton said he won’t forget about what he did, ever. He said what he can do is assure him that his focus is showing Bryan and Reigns that they are lucky he wasn’t one of the 30 men in the Rumble. Seth said that’s something he can agree with, so let’s show them what the Face and the Future are all about. Orton shook his hand and said, “By any means necessary.” The camera stayed on Orton several extra seconds as he stared at Seth as Seth walked away. [c]

-We got the obligatory in-bar camera shot of live country music in Nashville across the street. Ken Whisenhunt, the Tennessee Titans head coach, was shown in the front row.

-They went to the announcers who threw to a video package on Sting. Heyman had the quote of the segment when he said: “He could say more with a look than most guys could in a ten minute interview.”

(5) THE BELLAS vs. PAIGE & EMMA

Emma tried to hold back Paige from going after Nikki before the bell. Brie knocked Paige off the ring apron, and then Nikki surprised Paige with a kick to the gut and a face plant for the win. Afterward Paige kicked Brie. Then Nikki hit Paige. She yelled, “Don’t touch my sister! You hear me?!”

WINNERS: The Bellas in a few seconds. [c]

-Cole threw to the announcement that The Bushwackers would be added to the Hall of Fame this year. A video package aired on the Bushwackers, including burping and laughing uproariously and biting people in the butts. Oh, and of course licking everyone in sight.

(WK Reax: I’m also not surprised they jumped ahead of other “better” tag teams in line because their silly gimmick and goofy music is the type of thing Vince McMahon is so proud of. They were hardcore before hardcore was a wrestling term. They were bloody brawlers as The Sheepherders in the 1980s before getting to the WWF and being dramatically recast as a children’s act called The Bushwackers.)

-Curtis Axel pointed at the WrestleMania banner and said, “Don’t turn the channel.” I just realized he actually sounds a bit like Will Farrell doing George W. Bush in the cadence of his speaking. He announced he was going to be in the WM battle royal and he cannot be stopped. He wore an Axelmania t-shirt and tried to start an “Axelmania” chant. Ryback walked out and asked Axel to “turn your upper lip south and shut your mouth.” He said they go way back. He said everybody knows Rybaxel was one of the greatest tag teams of all time. He then shook his head no. He said there will be one man left standing at the end of the battle royal, but it’ll be Ryback. He then challenged Axel to a match. A “Feed me more!” chant broke out.

(6) RYBACK vs. CURTIS AXEL

WINNER: Ryback in 1:00. [c]

-Cole announced Smackdown would feature a rematch of the Fastlane six-man tag match.

(7) SETH ROLLINS (w/J&J Security, Kane, Big Show) & RANDY ORTON vs. ROMAN REIGNS & DANIEL BRYAN

During the Seth ring intro, Cole threw to clips of the Seth-Jon Stewart interaction. In the ring live Seth introduced Orton, calling him the “undisputed face of the WWE and a man I am proud to call my family.” Cole made note of the apparent solidarity between them. They cut to a break after all ring entrances. [c]

Cole touted the crowd of 13,718. A few minutes later, Bryan backdropped a charging Seth over the top rope. He set up a dive through the ropes, but Orton pulled him to safety. Orton gathered the troops for a conference at ringside. Show gave Seth some advice as they cut to a break. [c]

Amazingly, of all people, Orton didn’t have Reigns in a chinlock after coming back live. Instead, he was stomping on Reigns and trying to apply a leg lock. They aired a clip of what happened during the break – Seth surprised Reigns with a flying forearm at ringside as J&J provided a distraction. Then Show gloated. Back live, Orton was in control. Reigns took a shot at Seth on the ring apron. Orton threw an uppercut and then tagged in Seth. Cole said if they don’t implode, Steph deserves huge credit for bringing these two huge egos together.

[OVERRUN]

Reigns hot-tagged Bryan in. Bryan dropkicked Orton off the ring apron and then went to work on Seth. Bryan showed great fire and applied the Yes Lock. Orton broke it up. Reigns came in and knocked Orton over the top rope with a clothesline. Seth knocked Reigns to the floor with a knee from behind. That left Seth and Bryan in the ring. Bryan tossed Seth to the floor and then dove through the ropes at him. Seth sort of blocked it, but ended up going backwards into the security wall. The announcers weren’t sure how to react to that. A ringside distraction gave Seth the advantage again. Seth tagged in Orton. A few minutes later Bryan and Orton each tagged out at the same time. Reigns went on the attack against Seth with a series of hard clotheslines in the corner. Seth sold them beautifully. When Mercury leaped onto the ring apron, it stopped Reigns from delivering the Superman punch. He punched Mercury instead. Seth then kicked Reigns in the head. Reigns went down in a heap. Seth tagged in Orton. Orton and Reigns exchanged punches mid-ring. Orton snap-powerslammed Reigns. JBL said, “The great ones make it look easy.” Seth tagged himself in as Orton was setting up a DDT on Reigns off the middle rope. Orton delivered the DDT, but then stormed away and yelled, “Screw this!” Show and Kane tried to settle Orton down. Seth set up the Curb Stomp. Reigns got up and nailed Seth with his Superman Punch. Bryan tagged himself in before Reigns could hit the spear. Bryan hit the running knee for the win. Reigns laughed and didn’t seem bothered like Orton was. Afterwards, Reigns smiled and shook hands with Bryan.

WINNERS: Reigns & Bryan at 16:06.

-After the match Seth struggled to sit up. Orton was still fuming at ringside. The camera went dark for a few seconds. Cole said it was a technical difficulty. Orton ended up leaning in the corner of the ring waiting for Seth to stand up. When Noble came up to Orton, Orton gave him an RKO out of nowhere. Orton yanked Seth to his feet and stared at him in the corner. He patted him on the shoulder and left the ring. Seth looked shocked. Cole said he was surprised at Orton’s restraint. Orton’s music played as he left.

-They went to the announcers at ringside. Cole plugged the WWE Network again. He said it’s free on the WWE App and WWE.com for the next 24 hours. JBL listed various shows they could sample.