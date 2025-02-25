10 YRS AGO – Keller’s WWE Raw Report (2/16/2015): Cody & Dustin Rhodes vs. New Day, Roman Reigns vs. Kane, plus Triple H, Cena, Rusev, Big Show, Bryan, Usos, Barrett

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 10 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

KELLER’S WWE RAW REPORT

FEBRUARY 16, 2015

ORLANDO, FLA. AT AMWAY CENTER

[HOUR ONE]

-After the Raw opening, Michael Cole introduced the show. John Cena’s ring entrance took place as Cole plugged Daniel Bryan vs. The Big Show and Kane vs. Roman Reigns in two big singles matches. They went to ringside where JBL and Booker T commented on Fast Lane with Cole.

-Back in the ring with Cena, he talked about being less than a week away from Fastlane on WWE Network. He said the crowd in Memphis, Tenn. is going to be rocking, but he looks around tonight and is simply amazed at what he sees. They threw to a video clip of the Cena-Rusev brawl last week on Raw. Cena complimented Rusev’s athleticism and acknowledged some think he’s unstoppable, but that’s a load of crap. He said on Sunday, he is going to beat Rusev. He told the fans he loves when they boo and he loves when they cheer, too. He said it’s all about having fun, but that won’t cut it on Sunday. He said there won’t be any high-fives, just five fingers balled up and jammed into his face. He said he will make history on Sunday by being the first Superstar to beat Rusev. He said he will also be fighting to win the United States Championship. Mixed, but largely moderate, response throughout.

Rusev and Lana marched onto the stage to their music. She said it’s the same old Cena spewing the same old rhetoric. She said his problem isn’t that he’s a stupid America. She was interrupted by a very loud “USA!” chant. She resumed, saying he lives in a delusional world where the cup is half full, but Rusev lives in the real world and he is superior to any other WWE Superstar including Cena himself, “the man that never gives up.” She said he always comes back from beatings, but after Sunday there is no coming back. Rusev took the mic and said this Sunday he will destroy him and everything he stands for including his body and his spirit. He said his will to live will be crushed.

Cena said Rusev’s won a lot of fights, but he’s never gotten his ass kicked. Cena said if he makes another move, he’s going to get his ass kicked. Rusev waved his hand in front of his face, saying You Can’t See Me. Cena charged. They met on the ramp. Cena tackled Rusev to the stage platform twice, then clotheslined him, threw him into the LED wall, and then punched his head over and over. The crowd counted along to his ten punches. Cole asked, “When is the last time you’ve seen Cena this vindictive?” Lana threw a fit off to the side as Cena yelled down at Rusev, “Every man can be beat!”

(WK Reax: That was a very one-sided beatdown. It tends to indicate Cena will be on the losing end on Sunday if they even-steven this situation. They’re giving Cena fans great hope for a win on Sunday with that type of domination in this segment.) [c]

-They replayed the Cena-Rusev incident and then cut to Cole, Booker, and JBL at ringside. Cole acknowledged the NBC Saturday Night Live “40th Anniversary Special” last night. They threw to Dean Ambrose sitting at desk in a poorly fitting (by intent) suit doing an SNL news update style segment. He announced that he would wrestle Luke Harper and that a contract signing between Bad News Barrett and himself would take place “whether Bad News likes it or not.” JBL said he was awesome.

(1) LUKE HARPER vs. DEAN AMBROSE

Dean got in some offense at the start, so at 3:00 Luke rolled to the floor. Dean dove through the ropes at him, but Luke caught him and kicked him in the face. They cut to a break. [c]

Back live, Harper had Ambrose in a chinlock on the mat. At 10:00 Harper hit his turning side slam for a believable near fall. Ambrose came right back with his rebound clothesline and then his Dirty Deeds for the win. Cole said Barrett ought to take notice.

WINNER: Ambrose in 11:00.

-Ambrose grabbed his contract from the announce table as his music played. He rolled through the ring past his fallen opponent and carried it to the back with him.

-Back to the announcers at ringside, Cole plugged that Dusty Rhodes would be on Raw later. JBL talked about Triple H responding to Sting’s mind games from last week. [c]

-Cole thanked Kid Ink for his Fastlane theme song off of his album “Full Speed.”

-Backstage Triple H was talking to Kane when Big Show walked in. Kane and Show immediately began bickering. Show called Kane a control freak. Triple H interrupted and asked if they are six years old. Kane said they had a plan on Smackdown, but Show was too selfish or stupid to stick to it. Show said it was stupid when Kane’s face ran into his fist. Triple H said they represent The Authority and they’re making him look bad. Show said under his breath, “As bad as Sting made you look last week?” Then he apologized right away when Triple H shot him a look. Triple H said he’d take of the Sting matter tonight, and he wants them to take care of their business tonight in their matches. He said he wants solutions, not excuses. They walked away with their heads hanging.

-A vignette aired with Bray Wyatt. He said to the unnamed person he speaks to that what happened to him was a tragedy. He said what happened to him stirs a rage deep inside of him that makes him want to do horrible things. He laughed. He said any fear he once had of him has turned into nothing more than putrid hateful pity. He closed with: “It’s coming.”

-Backstage Goldust and Stardust were talking. Their dad, Dusty, said the Rhodes family is broke and he is there to fix it. Stardust blew glitter out of his hands. Dusty said that’s what he’s talking about. He said his brother might not be able to get through to him, but he – his father – can. He said all the galaxies and stars, everything he looks up to, means nothing without family. He said there is common blood amongst them. He said no matter what goes down, he loves them both. Goldust asked Stardust if he can count on him. Stardust shook his hand and patted him on the chest. Dusty told them to go out there and stay together and show everyone what the Rhodes family is all about. [c]

(2) THE NEW DAY (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston w/Big E) vs. GOLDUST & STARDUST

Booker said he and his brother didn’t speak for a stretch of six years once, so once a rift begins it can be tough to repair. JBL said the Funks, Briscoes, and Steiners didn’t always get along. Booker inexplicably said they weren’t all brothers. He said, well yes, the Funk brothers were. He said it can get bad. He said he’s the youngest of eight kids and it’s been a fight from day one. They showed Dusty watching the monitor backstage. Kofi hot tagged in at 3:00 against Goldust and rallied. The announcers talked up Dusty’s career. JBL asked if Booker was saying the sons lived in Dusty’s shadow. Booker said it was just a different era. Stardust broke up a pin attempt on Kofi. Woods charged in, but Stardust ducked and he went sailing over the top rope. Goldust held Kofi as Stardust dove at him. Kofi ducked. Then he surprised Goldust with a kick and scored the pin.

WINNER: The New Day in 4:00.

-Afterward Stardust slithered into the ring and examined his brother’s condition. He tried to help him to his feet. Goldust collapsed. Stardust looked like he had enough, but then helped Goldust up. They hugged. As Goldust was about to walk away, Cody came up behind him and gave him his disaster. There were a few cheers and not a ton of boos. There wasn’t much reaction from the announcers, either. Booker said, “Dammit, Cody.” That was about it.

-Byron Saxton interviewed Roman Reigns backstage. He asked what his journey has been like since winning the Rumble. Roman said he went through 29 other Superstars, then he had to take on the Yes Movement, and then he has Brock Lesnar waiting for him. He said when you’re that busy you don’t think of the journey, you think about the moment you’re in. Saxton asked if he resents The Authority for manipulating him into having to fight through Fastlane to keep his WrestleMania match. Reigns said they didn’t manipulate him. He said they were trying to ride the wave of public opinion and get Seth Rollins into that situation. He said it didn’t work. Saxton asked about Bryan riding a wave of public opinion. Reigns paused, then said, “Let’s just say he had an opportunity and he took it.” Saxton asked if Bryan has earned his respect after their battles last week, or if he were in Bryan’s position he would have done the same thing. Reigns said he has a ton of respect for Bryan, but if he got thrown out of the Rumble, he would have taken the loss like a man. “I can’t say the same about Daniel because I’m fighting him now at Fastlane.” He said the only reason he has a chance to go on to WrestleMania is because he gave him the opportunity, but he’s also going to take it away. “Believe that, Bryon,” he said.

(WK Reax: Better delivery from Reigns there. It felt more from the heart and less memorized. He was measured with his words, but certainly took some deserved digs at Bryan. The booking here has made Bryan look bad, no doubt. The day after the Rumble, Bryan said the right thing – that he didn’t get the job done. Taking the opportunity from Reigns to headline WrestleMania makes him seem less principled than in the past and more opportunistic. The charm and appeal of Bryan was that he didn’t act like that before – taking something away from someone else for his own gain. I’m not sure diminishing Bryan is the key to boosting Reigns, though.)

-Bryan came out to his music doing the “Yes!” chant. Cole said he’d apparently be at ringside for the Reign vs. Kane match next. [c]

-Backstage Dusty approached his son and called him Cody. Stardust said Cody is gone. “Cody was destined to live in the shadow of his polka-dotted freak of a father, his – in every sense of the word – embarrassment of a brother. That’s a lot of weight to ask to sit on the shoulders of Cody Rhodes. It’s a disaster, beautiful disaster. Because that’s what space is, Dusty. It’s a simple, precise balance of forces. Forces that caused Cody to self-destruct and explode.” He said Cody Rhodes is dead and so is his father. He said that one inch from Dusty’s face. Dusty looked crestfallen.

-Booker said he can’t imagine what Dusty is going through. Cole then threw to a clips of the Bryan-Reigns dynamic on Smackdown last week. Cole asked if it was accidental when Bryan plowed into Roman in the corner.

(WK Reax: It obviously was an accident. It’s a situation where Cole loses some credibility for pretending it was anything but obviously a miscue, not planned.)

[HOUR TWO]

(3) ROMAN REIGNS vs. KANE

Bryan joined in on commentary. Reigns shot him a look during his ring entrance. Bryan said it sounds to him that Reigns doesn’t think he’s a man and he questioned his manliness. “That’s pretty inflammatory, if you ask me,” he said. Cole restated the context of Reigns’s comments. Bryan said he made no beef out of being thrown out of the Rumble. He just brought up he never lost his title and he wanted a rematch. JBL said he was injured. Bryan said, “I had one less title defense than Lesnar, so I don’t think they needed to strip it of me.”

(WK Reax: That was a pretty bold statement. It not like WWE has made a big issue out of Lesnar being the least frequent defender to the WWE Title in all of pro wrestling world title history.)

Bryan started a “Yes!” chant. The crowd joined in. That distracted Reigns, giving Kane an opening to take the advantage. When Cole accused Bryan of distracting of Reigns, but Bryan asked, “Or did Reigns allow himself to be distracted. He should keep his eye on the ball, if you ask me. That’s what it takes to become WWE Champion.” Cole said Bryan is trying to get in Reigns’s head. Bryan sarcastically denied it. Cole asked Bryan if he could keep his emotions in control or he could lose via DQ. Bryan asked Cole when the last time was he got DQ’d in a match. He added, “And besides, I’m the better wrestler, I don’t have to worry about getting disqualified.” Booker said he likes the competitiveness Bryan is showing since his return. Bryan said he tried to be Mr. Nice Guy, but Kane almost broke his neck. JBL called for everyone to pay attention to Reigns vs. Kane in the ring.

Bryan said they are both at the top of their games and he is prepared to face Reigns at his best. Bryan said he wants to prove to his family, friends, fans, and himself that he can get back to the top. He said once you get a taste of it, it’s hard to let go of wanting it back. JBL asked if he could do it again. Bryan said he can. Booker kept his eye on the match and commented on what was happening with occasional interjections. JBL called Bryan’s win at WrestleMania a miracle. Bryan said he doesn’t consider it a miracle. He said the fans gave him the opportunity and they are doing it again. Booker said, “Roman is having a match right now!”

At 5:00 Reigns made a comeback with a flying clothesline. Then another clothesline. And another clothesline. Then a Samoan drop for a near fall. Bryan joined with the fans in another “Yes!” chant. Kane surprised Reings with an uppercut and a boot to the face. Reigns tumbled to ringside in front of the announce desk. Kane threw the lid off the announce table and set up a chokeslam. You knew he wouldn’t do it because he didn’t remove the monitors first. Reigns blocked it and speared Kane at ringside. The ref’s count then hit ten just as Reigns re-entered the ring.

WINNER: Reigns in 6:00.

(WK Reax: Reigns is still not doing very much in his matches. Maybe it won’t matter, and it’s fair to say Kane as an opponent isn’t the best opportunity to break away from the big man methodical match. But again, Reigns did almost nothing offensively: Punch, kick, punch, kick, kick, kick, kick! Kane dominates for several minutes. Then boot to face, punch, punch, punch, kick, clothesline, clothesline, clothesline, kick, kick, kick, Samoan drop. That was it.)

-Afterward Bryan stood on the announce table and started a “Yes!” chant. Reigns watched from center ring. He held the ropes open for Bryan to enter. Bryan hopped down from the table as the music switched from Reigns’s to Bryan’s. Bryan circled the ring and did the Yes chant all the way to the back. [c]

-Renee Young interviewed Bryan backstage. She asked if he succeeded in getting under Reigns’s skin with several Yes chants. She asked if it’s part of his strategy. Bryan said it takes more than being a great athlete to be a champion; you also have to be mentally tough. He said if Reigns had trouble with the Yes wants tonight, he better get used to it because there will be a lot more at Fastlane.

(WK Reax: It’s dangerous to take for granted he’ll get more cheers. He probably will, and this most likely will rally his fans, but it could backfire speaking of it before it happens.)

-Another vignette aired with Bray who said his hands may have created this world, but his will destroy it. He looked at the camera and said, “I’m waiting for you!”

-Saxton stood outside of Paige’s locker room. The Bellas ran out with her wrestling gear and said if she wrestles, it’ll have to be naked. They ran away just as Paige walked out in a big while towel. Paige asked Cameron to borrow her gear. Cameron said it wouldn’t look good on her. She called her a poor baby and asked if she has to cancel her match. Then she snapped her fingers and left. Paige then looked at the Adam Rose party animals. She yanked one of the women to go into the locker room with her.

(WK Reax: Apparently she’s going to strip her naked and steal her clothes? Where is Jerry Lawler when you need him? By the way, after last week, should WWE be doing any angles that suggest nudity at all? Maybe a few weeks break before doing that.) [c]

Check out the latest episode of “PWTorch ’90s Pastcast” with Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “wade keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

(4) SUMMER RAE vs. PAIGE

Rae came out first. Paige’s music played, but she didn’t come out. The music restarted and after a pause she walked out wearing the outfit of one of Adam Rose’s Rosebuds. It was a polka doted skirt and striped stockings. JBL said that should have been her look all along. Rae executed a spin wheel kick which overshot Paige badly, but Paige sold it anyway as if it hit her nose. That wasn’t good. Rae applied a double armlock with both legs. Booker said he had never seen that before. Summer landed a legdrop on Paige and then laughed maniacally. She missed the next legdrop. Paige then took Rae down with three clotheslines and a dropkick. Paige then applied the PTO for the win. JBL said the ridiculous outfit may have helped her.

WINNER: Paige in 3:00.

-The Bellas came out next. Nikki mocked her. Paige interrupted her and said the difference between them is that she doesn’t need an outfit to look good because she just needs to win. She said after Sunday, she’ll be wearing something even better – the Divas Title. She blew her kiss. Nikki and Brie made cartoon pouty faces on the stage.

-Seth Rollins chatted with Joey Mercury and Jamie Noble backstage. [c]

-The Sheamus vignette aired again hyping his eventual return.

-Seth walked to the ring with J&J Security. He entered the ring and said on Presidents’ Day, they are supposed to honor great men of the past, but that feels like a gigantic waste of time because the living, breathing, embodiment of the future is standing before them. He said the word “future” is starting to become a little passÃ© to him. He said he is the most valuable asset in all of WWE. He said he is untouchable and he can do whatever he wants. He said he could become president if he wanted. He said he’s not even old enough yet. He said he could take over as host of the Daily Show “and make that thing actually watchable.” But instead of those things, what he really wants to do is cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase and become the next WWE World Heavyweight Champion. He said people beneath him like Dolph Ziggler, Ryback, and Erick Rowan shouldn’t be meddling in his business.

Ziggler walked out onto the stage and asked why he’s so sad. “It seems like you had a bad Valentine’s Day.” The crowd oohed that one, hitting close to home. Ziggler joked that maybe Jamie and Joey got him the wrong chocolates. He said maybe Stephanie buckled him into the car seat just a little too tight. Maybe that was when Triple H was giving him the talk about the birds and the bees. Seth interrupted and said he knows he fancies himself a comedian, but the only thing funny about him is “that joke you call a career.” He said he is nothing compared to him. Ziggler said that’s true if it means he’s not a whiny, protected, sellout douche. Ziggler said every time he steps foot inside the ring he raises the bar of what it means to be the best. He said he is going to take out the self-proclaimed future. He told his security guards to step back because he’s going to do what he does best – show off. They began to fight before the bell. Seth retreated to ringside with J&J as they cut to a break. [c]

(5) DOLPH ZIGGLER vs. SETH ROLLINS

The match was in progress, and you’ll never guess what was happening after the break! A chinlock mid-ring. They showed a clip of Seth blindsiding Ziggler at ringside during the break. Seth threw Ziggler to the floor. When J&J approached Ziggler at ringside, the ref ordered them to the back. They protested; the crowd cheered. When Ziggler rallied at 6:00 and hit the Zig Zag, J&J ran back out and interfered. The ref DQ’d Seth. Cole was outraged and called it ridiculous.

WINNER: Ziggler via DQ in 7:00.

-Ryback and Rowan ran out to clear the ring of the heels. Rowan set up Seth for a slam, but Mercury saved Seth. Rowan then clotheslined Mercury over the top to the floor. Ryback then gave Jamie a slam and started a “Feed me more!” chant. When Cole said it was a great match, Booker said he felt robbed because they didn’t get to see it.

-They cut to Triple H watching the monitor backstage. Cole said he’d respond to Sting next. [c]

-Cole announced that Paul Heyman would be the guest of Miz and Mizdow on Fastlane’s Kickoff show on Sunday.

-Triple H’s ring entrance took place. JBL said this is going to get interesting. An extended recap of what happened last week aired. Triple H then looked out at the crowd as a “We Want Sting!” chant broke out. He said the stray word on the street now is that he’s afraid of Sting. He said he find that laughable. He said it takes a lot more than some mind games and parlor tricks to get under his skin. He said at Fastlane, the unthinkable is going to happen – WCW is going to stand in the ring with WWE. He said Sting, the Icon, the Franchise is going to stand in the ring and do the unthinkable – he’s going to go face-to-face, eye-to-eye with The Game, not the COO. He was interrupted by Ric Flair. JBL said, “Well, this is a surprise.”

(WK Reax: This is just like WCW Nitro. Even when Flair had fallen out of political favor with management, when ratings sank, they brought Flair back and things popped again. Of course, the timing is great because of Flair’s history with Sting.)

[HOUR THREE]

Flair and Hunter hugged. Flair said he isn’t there to cuss him out like he and his wife do every week. He said he is there because he respects him and he loves him. He said as a matter of fact, he can’t get mad at him because they’re in Orlando where he inducted him into the Hall of Fame. He reminded Hunter that he said he should have a wing of his own. He said he loves and respects him. Hunter interrupted and said he must be there because he wants to sing the praises of Sting and tell him how great he is, “which I have heard you do ad nauseum over the years; save your breath because I know how good he is.” Flair told him not to take Sting lightly and don’t put himself in a position to fail.

Hunter said with all due respect, he doesn’t need a history lesson from him on who Sting is. He said he watched a young bleached blond take him 60 minutes at the first Clash of Champions. He said he watched him earn Flair’s respect, and then become the franchise and icon of WCW. He said he was and is WCW. He said when WCW’s final bell rang, Sting was standing tall in that ring “while all the other rats were jumping ship and he went down with the ship and I respected that and admired that. But then he did the smart thing and he disappeared.”

(WK Reax: You would think at this moment, if no other moment in WWE TV history, TNA fans who attended this event would start a TNA chant, especially being in Orlando. After more than a dozen years, a blatant ignoring of the history of TNA’s main event top attraction for more years than not in the last decade, just goes by without protest from anyone in the crowd. It really says something.)

Hunter said if Sting had come to WWE, he would have made it his personal mission to run him out of WWE. He said Sting’s legacy was built on Ric Flair’s reputation, and that’s always pissed him off. He said he would have kicked Sting’s ass on principle alone. Flair said he’s not acting like the Cerebral Assassin right now. Hunter interrupted Flair and said that was then, but now all these years later, Sting comes back and wants to make it personal with him. He said, “While Sting is WCW, mark my words, I am the WWE.” Flair told him to take a deep breath. “It’s Naitch. This is what I’m sayin’. He’s already getting to ya’.” He said in airports people ask who is the greatest wrestler today, and he says his answer is Triple H when he’s wrestling. He said last year in New Orleans people asked if Bryan could beat Triple H and he said hell no. “I said Triple H will beat him in five minutes. Well, 30 minutes later, guess what? You know why? Because in our business the saying is a wrestler’s worst enemy is time off.” He said he’s an executive now, running a company. Flair said he doesn’t want Sting to sneak up on him.

Hunter said he respects that. Hunter said, “I am no Ric Flair. Nobody is. Here’s the truth. When it comes to kicking Sting’s ass, you are no Triple H.” Flair sighed and said, “Then do me a favor. When I tune in Fastlane Sunday night, don’t let me see you sitting on your ass again like you were last Monday.” The crowd oohed that. “Fair enough?” Flair asked. Hunter shoved him down. Hunter leaned over and told Flair that there is nothing outside of his wife and kids more important to him than WWE. He said if Sting is going to try to ruin that for him, he is kicking their ass. He promised that whether Sting leaves on his own or he kicks his ass, Sting will never show his face in WWE again. He stormed out of the ring and to the back as Flair stood up soaking up Hunter’s last words. Flair’s music played as he walked to the back.

(WK Reax: Good segment. This was one of Flair’s better performances in years. He was in sync and didn’t stray from the point of the promo. Hunter was stellar, as usual, in playing his character and setting the stage. As has often historically the been the case, Sting was at his most effective when he wasn’t talking or wrestling.)

-The announcers reacted, and then they showed Cena guest starring on “Parks & Recreation,” which airs on Tuesday night. Then they threw to the Cena-Rusev angle earlier. JBL said that was the first time they’ve seen Rusev knocked out cold. [c]

(6) THE ASCENSION vs. DARREN YOUNG & A PARTNER

The Ascension interrupted the ring introductions before Lilian could mention Young’s partner’s name. Booker said Darren looks great. I think Cole called him Eddie Hallah or something along those lines. Booker said he likes this team and The Ascension are going to be tested. Before the bell, The Ascension attacked both men. Titus O’Neal charged out and made the save. Young and Titus cleared the ring of The Ascension. Cole note that they used to be partners, but had a falling out. Titus and Young celebrated together to almost no reaction.

WINNERS: Match never started.

-Miz told “Bad News” Barrett backstage that he wanted him to knock Mizdow down a few pegs “in the name of tough love.” He said if he does that, he will watch out for that lunatic Dean Ambrose for him. “Deal?” Miz said. Barrett replied they can work something out. “Have your people call my people,” Barrett said. Miz said, “Perfect.” He got on his phone. [c]

-A commercial hyped a WWE Network special titled “The Destruction of The Shield” first-look preview right after Raw.

(7) “BAD NEWS” BARRETT vs. DAMIEN MIZDOW

When Mizdow got in some offense in the corner a minute into the match, Miz rang a bell into a mic at ringside. “Bell means stop. Bell means stop.” He asked Mizdow to rub out a scuff in his shoe. Mizdow did so, but clearly wasn’t happy. Miz said, “Thank you. Good job. Carry on.” As Mizdow re-entered the ring, Miz asked for one more thing. Barrett kicked a distracted Mizdow off the ring apron. Barrett rammed Mizdow into the ring apron and then scored a two count in the ring. A minute later as Mizdow made a comeback, Miz rang a bell and said he had a smudge on his sunglasses that needed cleaning. When Mizdow began to leave the ring to address it, Miz said it was just a hair and it’s gone now. Barrett blindsided Mizdow with a Bull Hammer for the win. Cole: “Way to go, Miz. Nice employer.”

WINNER: Barrett in 2:00.

-Ambrose charged out and attacked Barrett. He zip-tied Barrett’s arms around the ringpost. Then he held up the contract and told Barrett he is going to sign it whether he likes it or not. As Ambrose forced his signature on the paper, Barrett astutely pointed out that isn’t legal. Ambrose pointed at the resulting scribble and said it’s official. Barrett said that’s not his signature. Cole said Barrett signed it. Booker asked if it was under duress. Cole said, “Who cares? That’s how Barrett signs autographs. I know that for a fact. What an ingenius plan by Ambrose.” JBL called it criminal and said that wouldn’t hold up in court. “Where is Jack Tunney? He was tied to the ringpost!”

-Another Bray vignette aired. He said he believes he has found the answer. He said there is nowhere left to go. “The angel with the burnt wings cometh. Find me. Find me!” he said. “Or I’ll find you.”

-The Sheamus vignette aired again.

(8) JIMMY USO & NAOMI (w/Jey Uso) vs. NATALYA & TYSON KIDD (w/Cesaro)

During ring entrances, they threw to that restaurant angle between the two couples. Uso and Kidd began the match. They quickly tagged out to Naomi and Natalya. A minute later when Uso tagged back in, that forced Kidd back in. Kidd got in a kick and a slap, then tagged out to Natalya to avoid Uso’s wrath. Naomi charge at Natalya, but Natalya slammed her and ran across her back and then basement dropkicked her for a two count. Natalya asked Kidd if he wanted back in. Kidd told her to handle it. Natalya got flipped over into a leverage pin position. Natalya reversed it, but then Naomi reversed it and got the three count.

WINNER: Naomi & Uso in 3:00.

-Afterward, Cesaro asked Natalya what went wrong. Kidd looked upset, too, and joined in. He asked her what she was doing losing like that. He really showed her up. JBL said it was her fault and she got the message.

-Back to the announcers at ringside, they plugged the free month of February for new WWE Network subscribers. They showed a clip of Bryan-Reigns earlier. Cole said Bryan was trying to get under the skin of Reigns. Booker said he wasn’t just trying, he succeeded. Then they cut to Bryan walking toward the entrance tunnel backstage. They showed Reigns coming out to give Bryan taste of his own medicine. [c]

(9) DANIEL BRYAN vs. THE BIG SHOW

Reigns sat at ringside and watched as Bryan made his full ring entrance. Then Big Show came out. Cole plugged #BryanVsBigShow. Booker said this is David vs. Goliath. Bryan ducked Big Show early. Big Show yelled, “Stand still.” Bryan kicked Show a few times. Show brushed them off. JBL said, “This is like Jack & The Beanstalk, but the beanstalk fights back.” In the corner Show slapped Bryan across his back. Reigns, armed crossed at ringside, laughed in amusement. Show took over. Booker said Bryan knows what he was walking into.

JBL noted that Reigns isn’t disrespecting Bryan like Bryan disrespected Roman with the Yes chants. Cole said Bryan was just trying to play the mental game in preparation for Sunday. Bryan came back with a sleeper at 3:00. Reigns got up and started interacting with fans in the front row. It caught the attention of Bryan. Reigns began signing autographs on fan signs. Booker said some would say that’s disrespectful of Reigns. Show dropped to his knees and began to fade away. Show escaped. Reigns began taking selfies with fans. Bryan threw a barrage of roundhouse kicks to Show’s chest as Reigns continued to entertain the fans. Bryan paused and noticed again what was happening. That brief pause helped Show recover and grab Bryan’s leg. Show then dropped an elbow as they cut to a break. [c]

Back live, you’ll never ever guess what was happening in the ring! Show had Brian in a chinlock mid-ring. Reigns sat back down to watch the match. Show stood on Bryan’s throat.

[OVERRUN]

Show put Bryan in a bearhug at 10:00. Bryan countered with a neck lock. He pulled Show over the top rope to the floor. Reigns, meanwhile, began tossing t-shirts to the fans. Bryan didn’t appreciate it. He dove at Show though the ropes, but Show caught him mid-air and then threw him into the ringpost. Show shoved Bryan into Reigns at ringside. Bryan had a few words with Reigns, then shoved him. Show went for a spear, but Bryan side-stepped him and Show speared Reigns instead. Show took Bryan down with a kick next. Back in the ring Bryan dropkicked Show’s legs. The crowd chanted “Yes! Yes!” Bryan nailed Show with the running high knee. When he charged again, Show caught him by the throat for an attempted chokeslam. Bryan countered with a Yes Lock. “Can you imagine if Big Show tapped to the Yes Lock right here!?!” exclaimed Cole. Show crawled to the bottom rope and forced a break. Bryan kicked Show in the chest several times in a row, then the head. Show went down for a two count. Show kicked out with authority. When Bryan climbed to the top rope, Reigns charged into the ring and hit Show with a Superman Punch. Booker asked what that was all about. JBL said it was retribution for the spear. Cole said yes, but it cost Bryan the match.

WINNER: Show via DQ in 15:00.

-Bryan leaped off the top rope with a flying dropkick. Then he kipped up. Reigns regained his balance at ringside and did a slow, dramatic turn. Reigns entered the ring and shoulder tackled Bryan into the corner, then tossed him to the floor. Cole said you knew things were going to explode at some point. Reigns paced in the ring as Bryan gathered himself at ringside. Bryan charged back into the ring. They brawled, mounting each other and reversing each other. It was the most realistic fight situation Reigns has been in months. It spilled to ringside where Reigns threw Bryan into the ringside barrier. Bryan fought back with punches. Several referees came out and tried to separate them. Bryan shoved Reigns into the ringside barrier, then entered the ring. Reigns followed. The refs separated them as the fans chanted “Let them fight!” Cole said they’ll do all their fighting on Sunday. JBL said they should do it right now. Booker said they should be smart and do it at Fastlane because it’s all about WresteMania.

When tempers cooled, Bryan extended his hand and Reigns shook it quickly. They both turned away, and then they turned back toward each other and charged at one another and fought again. JBL loved it. Booker said he loved it, too. Bryan dropkicked Reigns to the floor. Then he dove through the ropes onto Reigns. JBL said only one of them gets to headline WrestleMania. Is that a promise? They brawled into the crowd and then into the time keeper’s area. Bryan threw some kicks and jabbed Reigns with a chair, then smashed his back. Reigns elbowed Bryan in the face and then dragged him back to ringside. He yelled. Then they tumbled over the announce table. Cole said it’s all about WrestleMania, it’s all about Fastlane on Sunday. Well, which is it? Officials pulled them apart behind the table. Bryan stood on the announce table and yelled toward Reigns who was restrained at ringside. Reigns was bleeding from his mouth. He yelled, “Wait ’til Sunday!” as the show ended.

(WK Reax: That was a hell of a final hard sell. I bet they got some applause backstage when they returned through the curtain. That type of final segment sells tickets. It was Reigns at his best, running on adrenaline and seeming to be really fighting and not just performing. Bryan is just stellar in general, and he was here. Cole was really on, too.) ###

RECOMMENDED NEXT: 20 YRS AGO – WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT (2-17-2005): Booker T vs. John Cena, plus Rey Mysterio, Big Show, Spike Dudley, Paul London, Angle, Undertaker, Carlito

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: John Cena to appear on overseas Raw shows leading into WrestleMania 41