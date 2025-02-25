WWE YOUTUBE VIDEO REVIEW: Is it worth your time to watch latest compilation video of the greatest Elimination Chamber eliminations

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Elimination Chamber is one of WWE’s signature match types, where the winner gets a guaranteed title match at WrestleMania. Two wrestlers start the match with the other four locked in pods. Every five minutes, a wrestler gets released into the steel cage. The goal is to be the last person standing, so eliminations happen one at a time via pinfall and submission.

With this year’s Chamber happening on Saturday, there’s surely going to be some highlights and cool moves. In anticipation of that, the WWE YouTube channel uploaded a special Top 25 Playlist to their channel.

The video highlighted 25 of the best eliminations inside of the Elimination Chamber since the match first took place at Survivor Series in 2002. Given the timing of this video, it’ll bring out both nostalgia and excitement from viewers excited for Saturday’s PLE.

This was a great video showcasing how creative wrestlers can be in order to eliminate their opponents in the match. Given the fact that they are locked in a steel cage, they have the ability to do things they normally wouldn’t be able to do if it was a standard setup. One thing I really enjoyed was seeing John Morrison eliminating Sheamus. Watching him climb up the cage was fascinating, as many wrestlers wouldn’t dare to even try that. So many things could’ve gone wrong, but he somehow eliminated Sheamus without a problem.

I also enjoyed seeing some eliminations from the women’s Chamber matches, as they only started happening in 2018. Putting in Alexa Bliss’s win from the first one, eliminating Bayley, was a nice touch. It wouldn’t be right to not include the very first Elimination Chamber match for the women, as they have put in a lot of hard work over the years to get where they are today.

Overall, this was an entertaining video showing 25 of the best and most distinct eliminations in Elimination Chamber history. Some of them were memorable because of their sheer shock factor and crazy moves. Others were the last pinfall of the match, as wrestlers either kept or gained a championship, or went on to main event WrestleMania. No matter what the reason behind their inclusion was, these eliminations were very entertaining to watch.

The commentators add a lot to this playlist as well, as they expressed as much shock as the fans watching the match. Their excited and baﬄed cries add so much to the Chamber match as well. You never know how the wrestlers are going to be eliminated, as their innovation and creativity get better every year.

This playlist was a great way to make people nostalgic for the past while getting them excited for this year’s Elimination Chamber.