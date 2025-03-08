FREE PODCAST 3/7 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Machado: Cody’s first promo after Cena turn, Naomi reveal, insight on Cena turn timeline, more (140 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Javier Machado to discuss WWE Smackdown with live caller, chat, and email interactions. They begin with analysis of Cody Rhodes’s first words after the John Cena turn. Was he upset enough? What was saved for face-to-face with John Cena later? Also, late in the show, some insight into the timeline of Cena’s heel turn decision and the context including what Rock’s first choice was. They also discuss the Naomi reveal and whether the segment worked with the crying from both. They also praise Charlotte’s best promo to date (perhaps ever), the tag division chaos, the U.S. Title change with L.A. Knight, and much more with live callers, emails, and chat throughout.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO