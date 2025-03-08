VIP 2005 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #851 (March 5, 2005): Vince returns to work in wheelchair, Mitchell on WWE Hall of Fame, Terri Runnels Torch Talk with her thoughts on Angle, Austin, Rock, Linda

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #851 cover-dated March 5, 2005: This issue includes a Cover Story on the WWF Q3 2005 financial statements released last week… The Top Five Stories of the Week including Batista ratings analysis and Vince McMahon returning to work in a wheelchair… WWE Newswire with tons of insider news, media coverage of WWE, and other info… Pat McNeill reviews Ohio Valley Wrestling… Jason Powell reviews Ring of Honor… Bruce Mitchell looks at WWE’s Hall of Fame… Part seven of the Terri Runnels “Torch Talk” includes her observations and impressions of Kurt Angle, Steve Austin, The Rock, Hulk Hogan, Linda McMahon, Jerry Lawler, and others… The Big Story on Raw, Smackdown, and TNA Impact… WWE Newswire packed with new, exclusive insider news… TNA Newswire with the latest Impact news… ROH Newswire with exclusive quotes from booker Gabe Sapolsky on this weekend’s 3rd Anniversary Events… The handy weekly events schedule.. Reports on WWE at MSG and ROH in Chicago with Bobby Heenan and Jim Cornette… A look back at Eddie Gilbert…

