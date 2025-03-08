VIP PODCAST 3/7 – WKH – WWE Smackdown review: Cody’s first response to Cena, insight on timeline of Cena’s turn, Orton addresses KO, Belair confronts Naomi, more (29 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Mar. 7 edition of WWE Smackdown which included Cody’s first promo after John Cena turned heel against him. Also, Naomi admitted to attacking Jade which led to Bianca Belair crying and Jade attacking Naomi. Plus L.A. Knight regained the U.S. Title, and more with Drew McIntyre, Charlotte, Randy Orton, Piper Niven, and others in key segments and angles.

