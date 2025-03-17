20 YRS AGO – Keller’s WWE Raw Report (3/14/2005): Chris Jericho’s “Highlight Reel” with Randy Orton and Jake the Snake, plus Shelton, Edge, Christian, Rockers, Triple H, Batista

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 20 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com.

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT

MARCH 14, 2005

LIVE FROM ATLANTA, GA.

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, EDITOR

-Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler introduced the show, hyping the “Pick Your Poison” main event. Then they went right to the ring.

-Chris Jericho hosted a “Highlight Reel” with his guest Randy Orton. Jericho talked about WrestleMania being a time to reach new heights; he was standing on a ladder at the time, driving home the image of the match he’ll be part of at WM21. He then introduced Orton. Orton came out to mix of cheers and boos. Jericho asked him what made him think he could beat the legendary Undertaker. Orton said he knows it’s a big challenge, but he wants to be a Hall of Famer some day, and to do that, he needs to end the winning stream of the Undertaker. Orton said he surprised people when he became the youngest person to ever win the World Title. He surprised people when he beat Mick Foley last year. And he will surprise Undertaker. Jericho said if he likes surprises, he has one for him.

He then introduced Jake “The Snake” Roberts. Roberts walked out with a snake in his bag (as if he has any right to be anywhere near a snake at this point). Clips aired of Roberts at WM3 with Alice Cooper and Jimmy Hart. The crowd chanted “Jake the Snake.” He said, “It’s great to be back.” He told Orton that he respects his father, but he doesn’t know him very well. He told Orton since he doesn’t see him with the World Title, “If you won it, you must have lost it.” He said he was there as a favor for his father “It seems to me I need to reintroduce your brain to your mouth because you’re talking out your ass.” He told him not to bite off more than he can chew. “Be careful,” he said.

Orton said he has learned a lot of lessons in life, and when facing the Undertaker, it’s not about winning or losing, it’s about keeping your soul. He said some people have left the ring after facing Taker cold and empty. Orton asked Roberts how he felt after facing Taker. “Cold? Empty?” Orton said he’s not afraid to make an impact and he’ll end Taker’s winning streak. He said when he does that, he will have made more of an impact than he did in his entire career.

Robert said he was going to show Orton 12 feet of impact. When he bent over to get his snake, Orton grabbed him. Roberts gave him a short-arm clothesline and set up a DDT, but Orton blocked the DDT and gave Roberts an RKO. Who would have guessed a month or two ago that Jake Roberts would be the person to turn Orton full-fledged heel on Raw? Roberts looked rough, but the segment was memorable and well done.

-They showed a clip of Triple H tapping out to Chris Benoit at WrestleMania one year ago tonight.

[Commercial Break]

1 — KANE vs. CHRISTIAN & TYSON TOMKO

At 2:00 Christian bailed out of the match, claiming to be hurt. Kane then nailed Tomko with a top rope clothesline followed by a chokeslam for the win. Christian grabbed a ladder out from under the ring. Kane saw it, so Christian fled. Kane then used the ladder against Tomko.

WINNER: Kane at 3:20

STAR RATING: 1/2* — The match established Christian as being conniving and chicken at the same time. It put Kane over as a monster. It reminded viewers of the ladder’s potential as a weapon. Solid segment in those respects.

-Ric Flair gave Gene Snitsky a pep talk backstage for his match against Batista later. Flair told him many things he’s accused of aren’t his fault, and if he were to injure Batista so badly he couldn’t make it to WrestleMania, it wouldn’t his fault, either. Snitsky made cartoonish faces and said it would be his fault.

[Commercial Break]

-Lita coached Christy Hemme backstage in the art of blocking kicks. Tajiri and William Regal were helping, but Tajiri insisted bashfully that she sign his copy of Playboy. Christy giggled. Christy mistakenly kicked Regal low, then apologized. Regal earns his pay with facial expressions.

-Shawn Michaels welcomed Marty Jannetty back into the WWE locker room. He said he knows he has a match scheduled this Thursday against his WM21 opponent, Kurt Angle, but he felt that his first match back should be with them teaming. Jannetty was all for it. Michaels said they’d face La Resistance later, that he had already cleared it with Bischoff. After the women turned away, Lita smiled and told Christy she liked her intensity.

[Commercial Break]

2 — SHELTON BENJAMIN vs. EDGE

Before the match, Edge attacked Shelton from behind on the rampway. After taking a beating for several minutes, the ref checked to see if he was able to start the match. Shelton said yes several times. Edge then charged Shelton, knocking him to the floor again. Edge strutted around the ring showing more natural cockiness than ever.

[Commercial Break]

Edge had Shelton on the mat as they returned from the break. Shelton his a desperation lariat from the top rope at 5:00 and scored a two count. Benjamin went for a Stinger Splash, but when Edge moved, he landed on his feet on the top rope. Then he scored a near fall with a roll-up. Edge surprised Benjamin with a powerslam for a convincing near fall. Edge gave Shelton a spear, but the ref went down, too. Edge grabbed a ladder to use against Benjamin, but Benjamin used it instead and scored the win to retain the IC Title.

WINNER: Shelton Benjamin at 10:00.

STAR RATING: **3/4 — Really good TV match. Some flashes of great athleticism from Shelton and great heel persona from Edge.

-A Rocker’s WM Flashback aired.

[Commercial Break]

3 — THE ROCKERS (Shawn Michaels & Marty Jannetty) vs. LA RESISTANCE

Jannetty was covered in Rocker tassels; Michaels spared himself the humiliation of going back to his old garb. The crowd chanted “Marty, Marty” as he began the match. Jannetty and Michaels dove simultaneously onto Conway and Grenier at ringside. Lawler said when he first heard about Kurt Angle challenging Jannetty, he thought it would be a “walk in the park” for Angle, but after seeing Jannetty in this match, an upset wouldn’t be out of the question. Grenier gained control and went into a headlock. The crowd chanted “HBK, HBK.” Michaels nipped up at 8:00, rammed Conway and Grenier into each other, and hot-tagged Jannetty. Jannetty bodyslammed both heels, and then threw a pair of dropkicks. “That canvas is not covered in barbecue sauce, it can’t taste good,” said Ross in the quote of the night. Michaels gave Grenier the Rocker Dropper as Michaels knocked Conway out of the ring.

WINNERS; The Rockers at 9:05.

STAR RATING: *1/2 — Solid TV tag match.

-Backstage Flair gave Hunter a pep talk by reminding him that one year ago this day he tapped out to Benoit. Flair laughed about the plan of Snitsky destroying Batista and then having to face an opponent of his choosing next week, which means no one will remember his tapping out to Benoit. Hunter got tired of the reminders that he tapped out to Benoit.

[Commercial Break]

-Maria interviewed Trish backstage about Lita training Christy. Trish said that’s nice, but she’s going to utilize Hannibal Lecter as her trainer because “I’m going to eat Christy alive.” She then attacked Maria. Fit Finlay came out to help Maria who made orgasm sounds to simulate her pain.

-Flair gave Snitsky another pep talk. Snitsky seemed to be in a trance. Instead, it was revealed that Batista was standing right behind Flair. Flair laughed in Batista’s face, saying he can’t take away his ten championships, his notoriety, his starring roles in movies. Batista just laughed as Flair continued on his rant. Flair worked up more of a sweat during the promo than most wrestlers in matches tonight. Batista said at WM21 the only thing he plans to take away from Triple H is his World Championship. Snitsky breathed heavily as Flair sneered.

-Triple H’s ring entrance took place. Interesting placement of this match.

[Commercial Break]

4 — TRIPLE H vs. CHRIS BENOIT

Good back and forth exchanges as you’d expect between these two. They paced themselves for a long TV match. The resisted the temptation to do a lame transition into the commercial break and instead just cut away.

[Commercial Break]

At 10:00 Hunter went for a pin and Ross said, “This should do it.” It wasn’t a convincing near fall, though. Benoit fought back at 11:15 and went into his German Suplex series. He followed with a top rope headbutt for a near fall. When Benoit applied the Crippler Crossface at 15:00, Flair went nuts and almost interfered. The ref blocked him. Hunter’s arm dropped once, and almost twice, before he punched his way out of the hold. Benoit went into his suplex series again, but Hunter elbowed out before the second one. He followed with a Pedigree attempt. Benoit blocked it and applied the Sharpshooter. Flair jumped onto the ring apron again. The ref ordered him to return to the back. Flair threw a fit and too off his jacket. Ross compared Flair’s reaction to March Madness. As the ref tended to Flair, Hunter gave Benoit a low blow and a Pedigree for the win. Ross said Hunter’s win was cheap, but the number of German suplexes he took was more than he had ever seen someone endure. He wondered what kind of toll those suplexes took on him.

WINNER: Triple H at 16:48.

STAR RATING: ***3/4 — Really good match.

-The Smackdown Rebound aired.

[Commercial Break]

-Kurt Angle and Christy Hemme did a spoof of the “When Harry Meets Sally” restaurant orgasm scene. The punchline – and a good one – was Linda McMahon in the role of the woman who told the server, “I’ll have what she’s having.” Angle looked hilarious dressed up as Billy Crystal.

-Ross and Lawler ran down the WrestleMania matches. Muhammad Hassan and Khosrow Daivari interrupted at the end and walked out onto the stage. Hassan complained about not being part of WrestleMania. He said it’s as ridiculous as an unbeaten team not making the NCAA tournament. Lawler said Hassan should do us a favor and pull his lip over his head and swallow.

-Christy made Lita promise she’ll show her “how to beat that bitch.” Lita crossed paths with Snitsky backstage. He told Lita that after he beats Batista, he’ll final finish what he started with her. Lita looked worried.

[Commercial Break]

5 — BATISTA vs. GENE SNITSKY

Triple H and Ric Flair came to ringside. Snitsky gained the advantage as Batista was caught mouthing at Hunter and Flair at ringside. He worked over Batista’s legs. Batista came back and rammed Snitsky into a ringpost at 3:00 and then back in the ring punched away at him in the corner. He followed with a clothesline in the corner followed by a spinebuster. Then he played to the crowd and set up the BatistaBomb, but Flair attacked Batista from behind. Batista escaped the grip of Snitsky and Flair and then went after Hunter. Hinter bailed out. All three heels surrounded Batista with chairs. Kane then came out and attacked Snitsky. Batista, meanwhile, called Triple H back to the ring. Batista then gave Snitsky a BatistaBomb in center ring as Hunter looked on. Batista’s music started, but Hunter cut it off and announced that next week, his “Pick Your Poison” opponent would be Kane, who happened to be standing right behind him inside the ring. Batista turned around and looked at Kane. Ross said, “Oh my god! Next week, the Animal vs. the Monster. Live, next week on Raw!”

WINNER: Batista via DQ at 4:47.

STAR RATING: 1/2* — Pretty ugly action for the most part. There’s nothing graceful about either Batista or Snitsky.