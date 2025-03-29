News Ticker

DIGITAL DABBLINGS #42 – Who’s Elite? Survey’s back – Preliminary results

By William M Noetling, PWTorch contributor

March 29, 2025

Part 1 – Who’s Elite Survey #5!

Many, Many moons ago I wanted to know who the fanbase of Topps WWE Slam app thought were the top people to collect in the app. Or, what I called them at the time, “The Elite” of WWE Slam. Yes, I think I was too hyped on the Young Bucks/AEW at the time. Like the new logo? No? Me Neither. Can you do better? I’ll use it if you do.

I ran 4 previous surveys, though I never published the results of the last one way back in 2019, because I didn’t get enough responses. If you’d like to check out the results of 1-3, click here: Survey 1 & 2 Results & Survey 3 Results

Here’s are the current PRELIMINARY results of survey #5 – I say that because many of you will be hearing about this for the first time when you read this article, so have at it, we want to know YOUR opinion!  Click Here to Vote

When you look at the rankings, if you break it down by the traditional Lower, Mid, Upper Card classifications, it’s much easier to see popularity.

Jobber (aka Bricks) 0-25%
Lower Card 25-49%
Mid Card 50-70%
Top of the Card 70%+

Current Roster Males:

Rank

Performer

%

1

CM Punk

93

2

Seth Rollins

83

3

Roman Reigns

83

4

Cody Rhodes

73

5

John Cena

73

6

Finn Balor

67

7

Randy Orton

50

8

Penta

47

9

Jey Uso

47

10

Drew McIntyre

47

CM Punk wasn’t even wrestling the last time I did this survey, so it’s no surprise he’s the #1 guy right now. Surprising that Cody isn’t a little higher, he even has older cards as Stardust. Finn’s stock has fallen, though amazingly the same percentage think he’s elite (2/3rds!). Cena being in his retirement year and victory lap has certainly done wonders for his in-game popularity, and given Topps a reason to give us more Cena cards. Now we just have to wait for Heel Cena cards!

Penta making a strong debut at #8 is promising for the recent addition. I actually look forward to when his little brother Ray Fenix gets the green light, because those two can make the tag-division take notice.
Current Roster Females

Rank

Performer

%

1

Alexa Bliss

93

2

Tiffany Stratton

87

3

Liv Morgan

87

4

Becky Lynch

87

5

Rhea Ripley

80

6

Charlotte Flair

53

7

Asuka

53

8

Iyo Sky

50

9

Bayley

50

10

Nikki Bella

40

In shocking news to no one, Alexa Bliss is still the #1 woman in the app, despite not really appearing on WWE TV for several months, and her return being delayed again. The same can be said for Becky Lynch though her return is definitely iminent. Most of the rest of the names should be familiar to all with no big surprises, though Nikki Bella being back in the mix is interesting.

It is certainly Tiffy Time though, and her cards are at the peak of their popularity. If she manages to retain at Mania, who knows what she could accomplish. Though against Charlotte Flair, who is winning no new fans it seems in her current run – not at least in Slam anyway, Tiffy probably has no chance.

Not sure why there’s such a dramatic drop off between the top 5 and the bottom 5, but it’s definitely palpable. Honestly I’m surprised Rhea is so high too. Her stock seems to have dropped a bit with collectors, while Liv, who took her place in Judgement Day is on the rise.

NXT Males

Rank

Performer

%

1

Ricky Saints

57

2

Trick Williams

50

3

Oba Femi

43

4

Ethan Page

40

5

Axiom

20

Looks like most of the respondents don’t really care about NXT currently. The responses are very slim. Could use some more votes!

NXT Females

Rank

Performer

%

1

Giulia

83

2

Cora Jade

73

3

Roxanne Perez

67

4

Stephanie Vaquer

67

5

Gigi Dolan

50

Giulia’s percentage would put her in the top 5 of all Women in WWE right now. Is she that popular? Of the NXT women she certainly has to be. The other 4 here are strong choices, and the current crop of WWE Chrome and Women’s Division cards are really adding to a strong female presence in the elite categories. I mean who are we kidding? The female cards are always more popular.

Authority and Announcers

Rank

Performer

%

1

Paul Heyman

62

2

Big E

38

3

Booker T

28

4

Lilian Garcia

24

5

Corey Graves

19

6

Nick Aldis

19

Why does this category exist? Well because there are cards for referees, announcers and ‘authority’ figures in the app. Back in 2019 this was where Paige’s cards were because she had retired from in-ring and wasn’t at AEW yet (and reminds me, I forgot her completely this time around). A lot of folks actually do collect Paul Heyman as a PC and that’s awesome (pc = player collection).

Legends

Rank

Performer

%

1

Bray Wyatt (d)

77

2

Dwayne The Rock Johnson

73

3

Trish Stratus

70

4

Triple H

63

5

Stone Cold Steve Austin

63

6

The Undertaker

63

7

Shawn Michaels

58

8

Bret The Hitman Hart

50

9

Eddie Guerrero (d)

47

10

Lita

40

The passing of Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) in 2023 left a gaping hole in the hearts of many fans, and him being on top here is a testament to that fact. His cards are still very popular and plentiful as Topps has kept his spirit alive.

The rest of the names here, none of them should be unfamiliar. Each has their die-hard fans and players who PC them.

No longer in WWE

(Basically who’s moved to AEW but still have cards)

Rank

Performer

%

1

Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley)

83

2

Edge (Cope)

59

3

Daniel Bryan

55

4

Chris Jericho

52

5

Sting

38

6

Christian (Christian Cage)

38

All but Daniel Bryan and Sting are still wrestling over in AEW currently, and they’re all still high up on the card with two of them, Moxley and Jericho holding titles. I still wonder when we’re going to get an AEW app from Upper Deck. Ah well, I do have some Mox cards in the NJPW app, which I haven’t looked at in ages.

Survey #5 Overall Rankings

So as I usually do I aggregated all the results by gender and ranked them regardless of where they were on the poll. Using percentage of overall votes, we get a great idea of who’s popular, regardless of their status.

All Male Performers

Rank

Performer

%

1

CM Punk

93

2

Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley)

83

3

Roman Reigns

83

4

Seth Rollins

83

5

Bray Wyatt (d)

77

6

Cody Rhodes

73

7

Dwayne The Rock Johnson

73

8

John Cena

73

9

Finn Balor

67

10

Stone Cold Steve Austin

63

11

The Undertaker

63

12

Triple H

63

13

Paul heyman

62

14

Edge (Cope)

59

15

Shawn Michaels

58

16

Ricky Saints

57

17

Daniel Bryan

55

18

Chris Jericho

52

19

Bret The Hitman Hart

50

20

Randy Orton

50

21

Trick Williams

50

The SHIELD continues to be collectible and hot as heck, even though one of them doesn’t work for WWE anymore.

All Female Performers

Rank

Performer

%

1

Alexa Bliss

93

2

Becky Lynch

87

3

Liv Morgan

87

4

Tiffany Stratton

87

5

Giulia

83

6

Rhea Ripley

80

7

Cora Jade

73

8

Trish Stratus

70

9

Roxanne Perez

67

10

Stephanie Vaquer

67

11

Asuka

53

12

Charlotte Flair

53

13

Bayley

50

14

Gigi Dolan

50

15

Iyo Sky

50

So there you have it. Just in case you need a TLDR:

Top of the Card:

  • Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Becky Lynch, and Tiffany Stratton for the Women.
  • CM Punk, The Shield, Bray Wyatt, Cody Rhodes, John Cena, and The Rock on the Male side.

Pricing on eBay and secondary trading do also seem to back this up.

But what do YOU think? Do you want to change these results?

Well YOU CAN!  VOTE NOW.  Click Here to Vote

Part 2 – The State of the App for March 2025

March has been a very very busy month for WWE Slam. Literally thousands of cards were dropped into the game, most of them coming from the largest drop that I can remember, Topps Chrome 2025.

Chrome Tag Teams (Rare) D’Generation X

Chrome 2025 came with a unique bonus, 140 boxes of physical Topps Chrome cards would be available via a special promotional ticket that you might be able to find. No I didn’t get one, but several folks on Reddit and the FB Group The Syndicate did, so kudos to them. I’m not personally collecting physical Wrestling cards right now, I’m more into F1, so I’m not upset.

What did make me upset though were the sheer number of 1/1s that are now in the game. This will throw off the Ebay sales charts dramatically, so for now, I’m going to try to compile two separate listings. Sales on 1/1s only and then everything else. Also I’ve started using the 130 Point App for pricing, so hopefully it will be a bit more accurate going forward.

New Sets March 2025

Base Sets

  • Tier 7 Lightning Green

Topps Now

  • Elimination Chamber (6 cards, 5 variations (Unc-Leg)

  • Iyo Sky (1 card Unc)

  • LA Knight (1 card, Unc)

  • RAW March 10 (2 cards Unc)

  • Stephanie Vaquer (1 card, Unc)

Normal Insert Sets

  • Star Studded Motion (16 cards, 5 variations Unc to Leg.) 1 award [2 drops]

Star Studded Motion Candice LeRae

  • St. Patrick’s Day (9 cards, 4 variations Unc. to Icon) 1 award

St. Patrick’s Day Becky Lynch Award

  • Color Splash

    • Base (30 Cards, 3 variations Unc to SR) 1 award

    • Relic (21 cards, 3 variations R to Icon) 1 award

    • Signature (20 cards, 3 variations SR to Leg) 1 award

    • Signature Relic (20 cards 3 variations SR to Leg). 1 award

  • Bolt (24 cards, 3 variations Unc. To SR) 1 award [2 drops]

Bolt Liv Morgan Relic

  • Trish Stratus 25th Anniversary (1 card. 6 variations Unc. to Leg.)

  • VIP (Unc Jey Uso, Rare-Becy Lynch, SR-Rey Mysterio)

  • Women of WWE

    • Base (33 Cards, 3 variations Unc. to SR)  1 award

    • Signature 33 Cards, 3 variations SR to Leg)  1 award

    • Motion (33 cards, 3 variations R to Icon)  1 award

    • Paving the Way LE (15 cars, , 3 variations SR to Leg)  1 award

Chyna Paving the Way Front

Each LE Paving the Way has a special write up on the reverse

  • Topps Chrome (Physical to Digital Set)Over 4,300+ individual cards in the drop.  HUNDREDS of 1/1s.  Too many subsets to list, but I’ve noted the easier sets to complete:

    • 1985 Topps current 25 Rare

    • 1985 Topps Legends 21 Rare

    • Allen & Ginter Rare 40

    • Embedded (HOF) 10 Rare

    • Family Tree 14 Rare

    • Paradigm 25 Rare

    • Shifting Gears 20 Rare

    • Slammy 25 Rare

    • Tag Team 15 Rare

    • Title Town 10 Rare

    • Women’s Division 40 Rare

    • Wrestlemania Recall 40 Rare

    • Chrome Base signature 165-SR

    • Legend Signature 14-SR

    • Blue Brand Signature 25-Icon

    • Future Stars Signature 10-Icon

    • HOF Signature 12-Icon

    • Main Event Signature 10-Icon

    • Marks of Champions Signature 14-Icon

    • Red Brand Signature 27-Icon

    • LE Blue Chrome Base Signature 165-Icon

Bret Hart Chrome Rare Stars of the 80’s

PLE Based Sets

  • NXT RoadBlock

    • Base (15 cards, 3 variations Unc to SR), 1 award

    • Signature (13 cards, 3 variations R to Icon), 1 award

New Additions to Ongoing Sets

Daily:
Main Event Famous Faction Daily Sets

Each has two Variations (Uncommon/Rare) 5 Daily cards, 1 Award

  • Intercontinental Champions of the 80’s

  • Intercontinental Champions of the 90’s

  • Intercontinental Champions of the 00’s

  • Intercontinental Champions of the 10’s

Monday:
Superstar Portraits (3 Variations R to Icon), 1 Award

  • Undertaker

  • Iyo Sky

  • Yokozuna

  • Trish Stratus

  • CM Punk

  • Damien Priest

Wednesday:
Editor’s Choice (3 Variations Unc. to SR) 1 Award

  • Xavier Woods

  • Tiffany Stratton

  • Roman Reigns

  • Liv Morgan

  • Grayson Waller

  • Cora Jade

  • Bron Breakker

Thursday:
Throwback Thursday (2 variations Unc. & R) 1 Award

  • Undertaker

  • Nia Jax

  • Kane

  • Bray Wyatt

  • Bianca Belair

  • Becky Lynch

  • AJ Styles

Friday:
Free Pack Friday (2 variants, UNC&SR, 1 award)

  • 1-24-25 Rhea Ripley

  • 1-31-25 Roman Reigns

  • 2-7-25 Stone Cold Steve Austin

  • 2-14-25 CM Punk

  • 2-21-25 Bianca Belair

  • 2-28-25 Paul Heyman

  • 3-7-25 Gunther

  • 3-14-25 Alexa Bliss

  • 3-21-25 Asuka

  • 3-28-25 Jimmy Uso

Wow, that’s a lot of new releases in one month. Probably too much if you ask me. The Chrome dump was great, but now scrambling to complete sets is not fun. All of the 1/1s are sold out, but there are a lot of nice Legendarys still available. Chrome was and remains the focus for a lot of collectors, well at least until Mania sets hit in a couple of weeks.

Beyond Chrome, the other insert sets were pretty much a mixed bag of the same old, same old. Color Splash returned to a “hunh.” Bolt is a new set, but some are having a hard time completing the higher tiers. Star Studded Motion underwhelmed. Besides Chrome, the best thing to come out was Women’s Division and that came out the day of this writing. So yeah, a lot of Chrome and not a lot of much else.

The new Tier 7 Lightning Green base cards are given free for the VIP track, just like the last one, Emerald Green. Err….too close topps, too close.

Part 3 – Documented Card Sales

Top 15 Single Topps WWE SLAM Card Sales March 2025

(Indexed 3-28-2025 from eBay.com sold items and the 130 Point App)

The #3 highest selling card this month!

Rank

Year

Set

Performer

Variant

CC

Hi

Lo

# sold

1

2020

Bowman

8 Sig Booklet

Ultimate signature booklet

15

$450

1

2

2025

Chrome

Becky Lynch

Red Signature

5

$250

$245

2

3

2017

TLC

Shield

Triple Signature

178

$249

1

4

2025

Chrome

Tiffany Stratton

Red Signature

5

$209

$180

3

5

2025

Chrome

Roxanne Perez

Red Signature

5

$200

1

6

2021

Five Star

Rock/Cena/Reigns

Triple Signature Award

101

$190

1

7

2021

Museum

Bray Wyatt & Alexa Bliss

Framed Dual Sig Relic

25

$186

1

8

2025

Chrome

Alexa Bliss

Orange Signature

25

$125

1

9

2025

Chrome

Nikki Cross

Red Signature

5

$125

1

10

2025

Chrome

Undertaker

Red Signature

5

$120

1

11

2025

Chrome

Roman Reigns

Main Event Signature

10

$101

$81

2

12

2025

Chrome

Chelsea Green

Lightning Signature

10

$100

$35

2

13

2025

Chrome

The Rock

Red Signature

5

$100

1

14

2025

Chrome

Liv Morgan

Marks of Champions Sig

25

100

1

15

2017

Kiss

Alexa Bliss

Kiss Card

250

$91

$75

2

Weird month of sales, dominated by Chrome. Legendarys abounded and sold like hotcakes. It will be interesting to see how the non 1/1 Legendaries shake out in terms of pricing, but it will be a long, long while before that settles down. If you’re in the market to sell Chrome, now is as good a time as any, especially with the prices of 1/1s. I mean let’s take a look:

Top Topps WWE SLAM Card 1/1 Sales March 2025

$600 for this card.

Rank

Performer

Sold Price

Date

1

Roxanne Perez

$600

3-16-25

2

Alexa Bliss

$583

3-11-25

3

Tiffany Stratton

$550

3-26-25

4

Charlotte Flair

$400

3-7-25

5

The Rock

$400

3-16-25

6

Charlotte Flair

$388

3-25-25

7

Becky Lynch

$311

3-8-25

8

Cora Jade

$275

3-9-25

9

John Cena

$275

3-11-25

10

Hulk Hogan

$268

3-14-25

11

John Cena

$260

3-18-25

12

Lola Vice

$250

3-8-25

13

Randy Orton

$250

3-16-25

14

The Fiend/Uncle Howdy

$245

3-13-25

15

Hulk Hogan

$244

3-17-25

16

Hulk Hogan

$240

3-17-25

17

Charlotte Flair

$220

3-10-25

18

Gigi Dolan

$214

3-21-25

19

Cora Jade

$209

3-11-25

20

ariana Grace

$200

3-20-25

21

Gigi Dolan

$200

3-11-25

22

Kairi Sane

$200

3-20-25

23

Kelani Jordan

$200

3-9-25

24

Triple H

$194

3-26-25

25

Miz

$188

3-10-25

26

Hulk Hogan

$180

3-10-25

27

Jimmy Uso

$180

3-25-25

28

Kofi Kingston

$158

3-6-25

29

Lyra Valkyria

$155

3-13-25

30

AJ Styles

$150

3-9-25

31

Kofi Kingston

$150

3-8-25

32

Mankind

$150

3-17-25

33

Lola Vice

$130

3-12-25

34

Sonya Deville

$128

3-24-25

35

Karman Petrovic

$120

3-9-25

36

Randy Orton

$120

3-13-25

37

Uncle Howdy

$114

3-13-25

38

LA Knight

$100

3-9-25

39

Tommosa Ciampa

$100

3-17-25

Those are all the ones that sold for over $100. The cheapest 1/1 sold for $60. So if you’ve got one, you’ve got genuine value on your hands, even if it is a mid or low-card wrestler!

Ending with a Becky 1/1 just because. I can only dream.

Shooting for Friday April 18 for the next column, until then if you have any comments, questions or concerns, send me an email to wmnoe@yahoo.com, or hit me up u/wmnoe on Reddit.com. Remember, I’m GRENDELSEN in the app if you wanna trade!

My Collecting Blog – The Budget Collector

The Daily WiLL – http://willaday.blogspot.com/

