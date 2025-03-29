DIGITAL DABBLINGS #42 – Who’s Elite? Survey’s back – Preliminary results

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Part 1 – Who’s Elite Survey #5!

Many, Many moons ago I wanted to know who the fanbase of Topps WWE Slam app thought were the top people to collect in the app. Or, what I called them at the time, “The Elite” of WWE Slam. Yes, I think I was too hyped on the Young Bucks/AEW at the time. Like the new logo? No? Me Neither. Can you do better? I’ll use it if you do.

I ran 4 previous surveys, though I never published the results of the last one way back in 2019, because I didn’t get enough responses. If you’d like to check out the results of 1-3, click here: Survey 1 & 2 Results & Survey 3 Results

Here’s are the current PRELIMINARY results of survey #5 – I say that because many of you will be hearing about this for the first time when you read this article, so have at it, we want to know YOUR opinion! Click Here to Vote

When you look at the rankings, if you break it down by the traditional Lower, Mid, Upper Card classifications, it’s much easier to see popularity.

Jobber (aka Bricks) 0-25%

Lower Card 25-49%

Mid Card 50-70%

Top of the Card 70%+

Current Roster Males:

Rank Performer % 1 CM Punk 93 2 Seth Rollins 83 3 Roman Reigns 83 4 Cody Rhodes 73 5 John Cena 73 6 Finn Balor 67 7 Randy Orton 50 8 Penta 47 9 Jey Uso 47 10 Drew McIntyre 47

CM Punk wasn’t even wrestling the last time I did this survey, so it’s no surprise he’s the #1 guy right now. Surprising that Cody isn’t a little higher, he even has older cards as Stardust. Finn’s stock has fallen, though amazingly the same percentage think he’s elite (2/3rds!). Cena being in his retirement year and victory lap has certainly done wonders for his in-game popularity, and given Topps a reason to give us more Cena cards. Now we just have to wait for Heel Cena cards!

Penta making a strong debut at #8 is promising for the recent addition. I actually look forward to when his little brother Ray Fenix gets the green light, because those two can make the tag-division take notice.

Current Roster Females

Current Roster Females

Rank Performer % 1 Alexa Bliss 93 2 Tiffany Stratton 87 3 Liv Morgan 87 4 Becky Lynch 87 5 Rhea Ripley 80 6 Charlotte Flair 53 7 Asuka 53 8 Iyo Sky 50 9 Bayley 50 10 Nikki Bella 40

In shocking news to no one, Alexa Bliss is still the #1 woman in the app, despite not really appearing on WWE TV for several months, and her return being delayed again. The same can be said for Becky Lynch though her return is definitely iminent. Most of the rest of the names should be familiar to all with no big surprises, though Nikki Bella being back in the mix is interesting.

It is certainly Tiffy Time though, and her cards are at the peak of their popularity. If she manages to retain at Mania, who knows what she could accomplish. Though against Charlotte Flair, who is winning no new fans it seems in her current run – not at least in Slam anyway, Tiffy probably has no chance.

Not sure why there’s such a dramatic drop off between the top 5 and the bottom 5, but it’s definitely palpable. Honestly I’m surprised Rhea is so high too. Her stock seems to have dropped a bit with collectors, while Liv, who took her place in Judgement Day is on the rise.

NXT Males

Rank Performer % 1 Ricky Saints 57 2 Trick Williams 50 3 Oba Femi 43 4 Ethan Page 40 5 Axiom 20

Looks like most of the respondents don’t really care about NXT currently. The responses are very slim. Could use some more votes!

NXT Females

Rank Performer % 1 Giulia 83 2 Cora Jade 73 3 Roxanne Perez 67 4 Stephanie Vaquer 67 5 Gigi Dolan 50

Giulia’s percentage would put her in the top 5 of all Women in WWE right now. Is she that popular? Of the NXT women she certainly has to be. The other 4 here are strong choices, and the current crop of WWE Chrome and Women’s Division cards are really adding to a strong female presence in the elite categories. I mean who are we kidding? The female cards are always more popular.

Authority and Announcers

Rank Performer % 1 Paul Heyman 62 2 Big E 38 3 Booker T 28 4 Lilian Garcia 24 5 Corey Graves 19 6 Nick Aldis 19

Why does this category exist? Well because there are cards for referees, announcers and ‘authority’ figures in the app. Back in 2019 this was where Paige’s cards were because she had retired from in-ring and wasn’t at AEW yet (and reminds me, I forgot her completely this time around). A lot of folks actually do collect Paul Heyman as a PC and that’s awesome (pc = player collection).

Legends

Rank Performer % 1 Bray Wyatt (d) 77 2 Dwayne The Rock Johnson 73 3 Trish Stratus 70 4 Triple H 63 5 Stone Cold Steve Austin 63 6 The Undertaker 63 7 Shawn Michaels 58 8 Bret The Hitman Hart 50 9 Eddie Guerrero (d) 47 10 Lita 40

The passing of Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) in 2023 left a gaping hole in the hearts of many fans, and him being on top here is a testament to that fact. His cards are still very popular and plentiful as Topps has kept his spirit alive.

The rest of the names here, none of them should be unfamiliar. Each has their die-hard fans and players who PC them.

No longer in WWE

(Basically who’s moved to AEW but still have cards)

Rank Performer % 1 Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley) 83 2 Edge (Cope) 59 3 Daniel Bryan 55 4 Chris Jericho 52 5 Sting 38 6 Christian (Christian Cage) 38

All but Daniel Bryan and Sting are still wrestling over in AEW currently, and they’re all still high up on the card with two of them, Moxley and Jericho holding titles. I still wonder when we’re going to get an AEW app from Upper Deck. Ah well, I do have some Mox cards in the NJPW app, which I haven’t looked at in ages.

Survey #5 Overall Rankings

So as I usually do I aggregated all the results by gender and ranked them regardless of where they were on the poll. Using percentage of overall votes, we get a great idea of who’s popular, regardless of their status.

All Male Performers

Rank Performer % 1 CM Punk 93 2 Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley) 83 3 Roman Reigns 83 4 Seth Rollins 83 5 Bray Wyatt (d) 77 6 Cody Rhodes 73 7 Dwayne The Rock Johnson 73 8 John Cena 73 9 Finn Balor 67 10 Stone Cold Steve Austin 63 11 The Undertaker 63 12 Triple H 63 13 Paul heyman 62 14 Edge (Cope) 59 15 Shawn Michaels 58 16 Ricky Saints 57 17 Daniel Bryan 55 18 Chris Jericho 52 19 Bret The Hitman Hart 50 20 Randy Orton 50 21 Trick Williams 50

The SHIELD continues to be collectible and hot as heck, even though one of them doesn’t work for WWE anymore.

All Female Performers

Rank Performer % 1 Alexa Bliss 93 2 Becky Lynch 87 3 Liv Morgan 87 4 Tiffany Stratton 87 5 Giulia 83 6 Rhea Ripley 80 7 Cora Jade 73 8 Trish Stratus 70 9 Roxanne Perez 67 10 Stephanie Vaquer 67 11 Asuka 53 12 Charlotte Flair 53 13 Bayley 50 14 Gigi Dolan 50 15 Iyo Sky 50

So there you have it. Just in case you need a TLDR:

Top of the Card:

Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Becky Lynch, and Tiffany Stratton for the Women.

CM Punk, The Shield, Bray Wyatt, Cody Rhodes, John Cena, and The Rock on the Male side.

Pricing on eBay and secondary trading do also seem to back this up.

But what do YOU think? Do you want to change these results?

Well YOU CAN! VOTE NOW. Click Here to Vote

Part 2 – The State of the App for March 2025

March has been a very very busy month for WWE Slam. Literally thousands of cards were dropped into the game, most of them coming from the largest drop that I can remember, Topps Chrome 2025.

Chrome Tag Teams (Rare) D’Generation X

Chrome 2025 came with a unique bonus, 140 boxes of physical Topps Chrome cards would be available via a special promotional ticket that you might be able to find. No I didn’t get one, but several folks on Reddit and the FB Group The Syndicate did, so kudos to them. I’m not personally collecting physical Wrestling cards right now, I’m more into F1, so I’m not upset.

What did make me upset though were the sheer number of 1/1s that are now in the game. This will throw off the Ebay sales charts dramatically, so for now, I’m going to try to compile two separate listings. Sales on 1/1s only and then everything else. Also I’ve started using the 130 Point App for pricing, so hopefully it will be a bit more accurate going forward.

New Sets March 2025

Base Sets

Tier 7 Lightning Green

Topps Now

Elimination Chamber (6 cards, 5 variations (Unc-Leg)

Iyo Sky (1 card Unc)

LA Knight (1 card, Unc)

RAW March 10 (2 cards Unc)

Stephanie Vaquer (1 card, Unc)

Normal Insert Sets

Star Studded Motion (16 cards, 5 variations Unc to Leg.) 1 award [2 drops]

Star Studded Motion Candice LeRae

St. Patrick’s Day (9 cards, 4 variations Unc. to Icon) 1 award

St. Patrick’s Day Becky Lynch Award

Color Splash Base (30 Cards, 3 variations Unc to SR) 1 award Relic (21 cards, 3 variations R to Icon) 1 award Signature (20 cards, 3 variations SR to Leg) 1 award Signature Relic (20 cards 3 variations SR to Leg). 1 award

Bolt (24 cards, 3 variations Unc. To SR) 1 award [2 drops]

Bolt Liv Morgan Relic

Trish Stratus 25th Anniversary (1 card. 6 variations Unc. to Leg.)

VIP (Unc Jey Uso, Rare-Becy Lynch, SR-Rey Mysterio)

Women of WWE Base (33 Cards, 3 variations Unc. to SR) 1 award Signature 33 Cards, 3 variations SR to Leg) 1 award Motion (33 cards, 3 variations R to Icon) 1 award Paving the Way LE (15 cars, , 3 variations SR to Leg) 1 award



Chyna Paving the Way Front

Each LE Paving the Way has a special write up on the reverse

Topps Chrome (Physical to Digital Set)Over 4,300+ individual cards in the drop. HUNDREDS of 1/1s. Too many subsets to list, but I’ve noted the easier sets to complete: 1985 Topps current 25 Rare 1985 Topps Legends 21 Rare Allen & Ginter Rare 40 Embedded (HOF) 10 Rare Family Tree 14 Rare Paradigm 25 Rare Shifting Gears 20 Rare Slammy 25 Rare Tag Team 15 Rare Title Town 10 Rare Women’s Division 40 Rare Wrestlemania Recall 40 Rare Chrome Base signature 165-SR Legend Signature 14-SR Blue Brand Signature 25-Icon Future Stars Signature 10-Icon HOF Signature 12-Icon Main Event Signature 10-Icon Marks of Champions Signature 14-Icon Red Brand Signature 27-Icon LE Blue Chrome Base Signature 165-Icon



Bret Hart Chrome Rare Stars of the 80’s

PLE Based Sets

NXT RoadBlock Base (15 cards, 3 variations Unc to SR), 1 award Signature (13 cards, 3 variations R to Icon), 1 award



New Additions to Ongoing Sets

Daily:

Main Event Famous Faction Daily Sets

Each has two Variations (Uncommon/Rare) 5 Daily cards, 1 Award

Intercontinental Champions of the 80’s

Intercontinental Champions of the 90’s

Intercontinental Champions of the 00’s

Intercontinental Champions of the 10’s

Monday:

Superstar Portraits (3 Variations R to Icon), 1 Award

Undertaker

Iyo Sky

Yokozuna

Trish Stratus

CM Punk

Damien Priest

Wednesday:

Editor’s Choice (3 Variations Unc. to SR) 1 Award

Xavier Woods

Tiffany Stratton

Roman Reigns

Liv Morgan

Grayson Waller

Cora Jade

Bron Breakker

Thursday:

Throwback Thursday (2 variations Unc. & R) 1 Award

Undertaker

Nia Jax

Kane

Bray Wyatt

Bianca Belair

Becky Lynch

AJ Styles

Friday:

Free Pack Friday (2 variants, UNC&SR, 1 award)

1-24-25 Rhea Ripley

1-31-25 Roman Reigns

2-7-25 Stone Cold Steve Austin

2-14-25 CM Punk

2-21-25 Bianca Belair

2-28-25 Paul Heyman

3-7-25 Gunther

3-14-25 Alexa Bliss

3-21-25 Asuka

3-28-25 Jimmy Uso

Wow, that’s a lot of new releases in one month. Probably too much if you ask me. The Chrome dump was great, but now scrambling to complete sets is not fun. All of the 1/1s are sold out, but there are a lot of nice Legendarys still available. Chrome was and remains the focus for a lot of collectors, well at least until Mania sets hit in a couple of weeks.

Beyond Chrome, the other insert sets were pretty much a mixed bag of the same old, same old. Color Splash returned to a “hunh.” Bolt is a new set, but some are having a hard time completing the higher tiers. Star Studded Motion underwhelmed. Besides Chrome, the best thing to come out was Women’s Division and that came out the day of this writing. So yeah, a lot of Chrome and not a lot of much else.

The new Tier 7 Lightning Green base cards are given free for the VIP track, just like the last one, Emerald Green. Err….too close topps, too close.

Part 3 – Documented Card Sales

Top 15 Single Topps WWE SLAM Card Sales March 2025

(Indexed 3-28-2025 from eBay.com sold items and the 130 Point App)

The #3 highest selling card this month!

Rank Year Set Performer Variant CC Hi Lo # sold 1 2020 Bowman 8 Sig Booklet Ultimate signature booklet 15 $450 1 2 2025 Chrome Becky Lynch Red Signature 5 $250 $245 2 3 2017 TLC Shield Triple Signature 178 $249 1 4 2025 Chrome Tiffany Stratton Red Signature 5 $209 $180 3 5 2025 Chrome Roxanne Perez Red Signature 5 $200 1 6 2021 Five Star Rock/Cena/Reigns Triple Signature Award 101 $190 1 7 2021 Museum Bray Wyatt & Alexa Bliss Framed Dual Sig Relic 25 $186 1 8 2025 Chrome Alexa Bliss Orange Signature 25 $125 1 9 2025 Chrome Nikki Cross Red Signature 5 $125 1 10 2025 Chrome Undertaker Red Signature 5 $120 1 11 2025 Chrome Roman Reigns Main Event Signature 10 $101 $81 2 12 2025 Chrome Chelsea Green Lightning Signature 10 $100 $35 2 13 2025 Chrome The Rock Red Signature 5 $100 1 14 2025 Chrome Liv Morgan Marks of Champions Sig 25 100 1 15 2017 Kiss Alexa Bliss Kiss Card 250 $91 $75 2

Weird month of sales, dominated by Chrome. Legendarys abounded and sold like hotcakes. It will be interesting to see how the non 1/1 Legendaries shake out in terms of pricing, but it will be a long, long while before that settles down. If you’re in the market to sell Chrome, now is as good a time as any, especially with the prices of 1/1s. I mean let’s take a look:

Top Topps WWE SLAM Card 1/1 Sales March 2025

$600 for this card.

Rank Performer Sold Price Date 1 Roxanne Perez $600 3-16-25 2 Alexa Bliss $583 3-11-25 3 Tiffany Stratton $550 3-26-25 4 Charlotte Flair $400 3-7-25 5 The Rock $400 3-16-25 6 Charlotte Flair $388 3-25-25 7 Becky Lynch $311 3-8-25 8 Cora Jade $275 3-9-25 9 John Cena $275 3-11-25 10 Hulk Hogan $268 3-14-25 11 John Cena $260 3-18-25 12 Lola Vice $250 3-8-25 13 Randy Orton $250 3-16-25 14 The Fiend/Uncle Howdy $245 3-13-25 15 Hulk Hogan $244 3-17-25 16 Hulk Hogan $240 3-17-25 17 Charlotte Flair $220 3-10-25 18 Gigi Dolan $214 3-21-25 19 Cora Jade $209 3-11-25 20 ariana Grace $200 3-20-25 21 Gigi Dolan $200 3-11-25 22 Kairi Sane $200 3-20-25 23 Kelani Jordan $200 3-9-25 24 Triple H $194 3-26-25 25 Miz $188 3-10-25 26 Hulk Hogan $180 3-10-25 27 Jimmy Uso $180 3-25-25 28 Kofi Kingston $158 3-6-25 29 Lyra Valkyria $155 3-13-25 30 AJ Styles $150 3-9-25 31 Kofi Kingston $150 3-8-25 32 Mankind $150 3-17-25 33 Lola Vice $130 3-12-25 34 Sonya Deville $128 3-24-25 35 Karman Petrovic $120 3-9-25 36 Randy Orton $120 3-13-25 37 Uncle Howdy $114 3-13-25 38 LA Knight $100 3-9-25 39 Tommosa Ciampa $100 3-17-25

Those are all the ones that sold for over $100. The cheapest 1/1 sold for $60. So if you’ve got one, you’ve got genuine value on your hands, even if it is a mid or low-card wrestler!

Ending with a Becky 1/1 just because. I can only dream.

Shooting for Friday April 18 for the next column, until then if you have any comments, questions or concerns, send me an email to wmnoe@yahoo.com, or hit me up u/wmnoe on Reddit.com. Remember, I’m GRENDELSEN in the app if you wanna trade!

My Collecting Blog – The Budget Collector

The Daily WiLL – http://willaday.blogspot. com/