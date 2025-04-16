AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (4/16): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Where: Boston, Mass. at MGM Music Hall
How To Watch: On tape delay on TBS and on Max streaming service
Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 3,147 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 3,192. The arena has a capacity of 5,009 spectators when configured for concerts.
Announced Matches & Other Notes
- Death Riders vs. The Opps – AEW World Trios Championship match
- The Hurt Syndicate vs. Gates of Agony – AEW World Tag Team Championship match
- Hangman Adam Page vs. Wild Card – Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Quarterfinal match
- Mercedes Moné vs. Athena – Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Semifinal match
- Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita – Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Semifinal match
