AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (4/16): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: Wednesday, April 16, 2025

Where: Boston, Mass. at MGM Music Hall

How To Watch: On tape delay on TBS and on Max streaming service

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 3,147 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 3,192. The arena has a capacity of 5,009 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Death Riders vs. The Opps – AEW World Trios Championship match

The Hurt Syndicate vs. Gates of Agony – AEW World Tag Team Championship match

Hangman Adam Page vs. Wild Card – Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Quarterfinal match

Mercedes Moné vs. Athena – Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Semifinal match

Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita – Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Semifinal match

