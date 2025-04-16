WWE RISING STARS & FADING STARS: Who made the list this week? Jey Uso, Penta, Tiffany Stratton, A.J. Styles, and more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The biggest week and professional wrestling has arrived! That means audiences are at their zenith, storylines months in the making are reaching climax, and the pressure to perform is higher than ever. Which wrestlers are poised to reach the next level, and whose best days are behind them? Let’s dive in.

Rising Star of the Week: Jey Uso

My favorite moment in the classic film “A Christmas Story” is when the yellow-eyed bully Scott Farckus pushes nerdy Raphie too far.

After weeks of bullying, Farckus mocks Ralphie’s tears and laughs in his face. The result is unexpected. The timid Ralphie suddenly snaps, shocking Farcas by tackling him in a rage before pummeling the larger boy.

Gunther, having already beaten Jey multiple times, has been bullying the smaller man for weeks, relishing every moment.

Gunther was beaming with pride following his cruelest blow yet, a brutal beatdown on Jimmy while Jey looked on helplessly.

This humiliation backfired, leading to Jey breaking down and overcoming his fear of Gunther. Only now does the champion realize he’s underestimated his challenger.

Now, Jey finally seems ready to take revenge on the bigger man. For the first time, Jey seems a credible challenger.

Jey has crowd solidly behind him and is poised to win the biggest match of his career at WrestleMania.

First runner-up: Naomi

Caught in between proven star Bianca Belair and up-and-coming Jade Cargill in a year-long angle, Naomi seemed increasingly like an afterthought.

Her role was seemingly a convenient device to pit the former Women’s Tag Team Champions against one another and put over the dominant Cargill strong.

No-one was clamoring for a Naomi heel turn, but her razor-sharp heel promos have been a career-highlight.

Not only has she stepped out of the shadows cast by Belair and Cargil, but Naomi is now now more interesting than either.

Where has this Naomi been for the last ten years?

Second Runner-up: Penta

I don’t understand Penta. I don’t understand his Satanic Ninja Samurai Luchador look.

I didn’t understand the zero on his back, his signature hand gestures, or his catchphrase “Cero Miedo” without a Google search (apparently, they all refer to his fearlessness).

However, Penta’s charisma is undeniable, as is his star presence and fan connection. I love his strut down the aisle during his entrance, which is reminiscent of Scott Hall’s NWO run. His body language speaks volumes and tells an engaging story.

I don’t understand Penta, but I darn sure want to learn more.

Fading Star of the Week: A.J. Styles

One of the greatest wrestlers of all time, A.J. Styles has been a main event act for most of his WWE tenure.

When he debuted in 2016, his ring work and athleticism were head and shoulders above the rest of the roster. Styles captured the imagination of a fan base desperate for something different and was quickly catapulted to the main event scene.

Styles seemed to represent a fundamental change: a harbinger of an era in which fans could expect a higher standard of matches. In that, he was perhaps too successful. The years that followed saw a progressively higher degree of ringwork and athleticism in rising talent, while less-skilled veterans phased out.

In today’s WWE, Styles’s athleticism no longer stands out and can’t compensate for his merely “fair” mic skills. A paring with heat magnet Logan Paul is apparently insufficient to evoke an engaging feud. Paul’s meteoric rise to the top is a natural contrast to Style’s long journey toiling in independent promotions.

However, Paul and Styles lack chemistry and the feud has fallen flat, with Karrion Kross of all people somehow providing the only semblance of intrigue.

Their WrestleMania match may be excellent, but the build has been a massive disappointment, and A.J. appears to lack direction going forward.

1st Runner up: Tiffany Stratton

The build for both WrestleMania women’s title matches has been weak, but perhaps none of the five women involved has been damaged more than Stratton.

Stratton has a lot to prove as a main event act in her first major title defense and first WrestleMania match. Stratton’s babyface act leaves much to be desired, in spite of her top-notch athleticism, can’t-miss look, and crowd support against Flair.

What exactly is Stratton’s character? The spoiled daddy’s girl she played on NXT is a poor fit for a hero, and she has yet to demonstrate any admirable traits besides a willingness to stand up for herself.

Cheap shots at Flair’s personal life certainly don’t help her cause, and do little too endear her to Flair, on whom she must rely for her program to be successful.

2nd Runner up: Izzi Dame

In storyline, Izzi just had the best week of her career. After two long years losing match after match on NXT, Izzi scored her biggest yet, defeating a popular babyface clean to qualify for her first single title opportunity: the Ladder Match for the NXT Women’s United States Title at Stand and Deliver.

Why, then, a Fading Star?

At the conclusion of her match, Izzi hit an impressive-looking powerbomb on Wren Sinclair and pinned Wren for the ref’s count before throwing her hands up in a victory celebration.

Unfortunately, the referee had barely counted to two.

To make matters worse, the inexperienced referee reluctantly counted to three, well after Izzi had abandoned the pin attempt, in apparent accordance with the planned finish.

The crowd was stunned, and even Corey Graves was speechless, unable to find words to cover for such a blatant botch.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-l9xDZYCV14&t=275s