PARKS’S TAKE: What’s next for Tetsuya Naito and Bushi after New Japan reveals they are leaving company next month

Amid all the WrestleMania week fervor, New Japan broke into the news cycle by announcing that Tetsuya Naito and Bushi would be leaving the company, effective May 4.

This comes as a shock for a few reasons. Naito is clearly on the decline from an in-ring standpoint; many expected his career arc to follow Tanahashi, where Naito would scale down his wrestling and perhaps take a job elsewhere with the company while occasionally participating in matches. He’s part of the same generation as Tanahashi and seemed like a New Japan lifer. Even as his wrestling has diminished due to age and injuries, it will not be easy for NJPW to replace his star power.

The other surprising aspect of this move concerns where Naito might go from here. At age 42, Naito isn’t really old by wrestling standards (Jeff Cobb, who is the same age, is rumored to have signed with WWE). However, his body is broken down due to numerous injuries suffered over the years and general wear-and-tear. It’s obvious to anyone who has paid close attention to his matches that the downswing has accelerated in the last year.

So what’s his plan? Tony Khan certainly has an affinity for New Japan wrestlers and took in Kota Ibushi when injuries had taken their toll on him as well. Now, he’s paying Ibushi what is probably a significant sum without getting much return on that investment. Will he make the same mistake again with Naito?

WWE doesn’t seem to be a likely landing point for Naito. With Triple H in charge, there does seem to be more of an openness to acquiring foreign talent like Naito, and if they’re able to acquire a big-name free agent that AEW wants, they may simply do it out of spite even with Naito’s limitations. Los Ingobernables de Japon, the group Naito founded, emanated from Mexico, where Naito has spent some time. He may see value for himself returning there. Then there’s the idea that he could wrestle for other Japanese promotions outside of New Japan. The calculus on any of these moves could change if Naito sees himself and Bushi as a package deal.

More information will trickle out in the coming days and weeks about what led to this decision and where the next destination for these two may be. It’s certainly an interesting move, though from the outside looking in, it would appear Naito’s value is highest in New Japan, but perhaps he knows something we don’t and will prove us wrong.