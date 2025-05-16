20 YRS AGO – WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT (5-5-2005): Rey Mysterio vs. Chavo Guerrero Jr., plus Carlito, JBL, John Cena, MNM, Matt Morgan, Kurt Angle, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 20 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN

MAY 5, 2005

TAPED TUESDAY IN TRENTON, N.J.

BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

-Footage aired of last week’s storyline with Eddie Guerrero talking out on Rey Mysterio in their WWE Tag Team Title defense, leading to their loss of the belts to MNM. Great video production with black and white slo-mo imagery and dramatic music.

-Michael Cole and Tazz introduced the show as Rey Mysterio made his ring entrance. Cole said they had breaking news which apparently was in reference to Mysterio addressing the Guerrero situation. Rey said Guerrero is a great liar. “You had me believing you and I were like family,” he said. “You played me like a fool. I ain’t your fool anymore, Eddie.” He called him to the ring.

Rey waited a few seconds and Guerrero walked out – in a nice touch, he walked out without any intro music which helped dampen any potential pop he might get and made it seem more realistic and less set up. Guerrero had a stern look on his face as he stared at Rey without blinking. Rey stared back with those great facial expressions he manages to convey through his mask, a mix of heartbreak, betrayal, and hope that there would be some explanation. Rey walked up to Guerrero and got in his face. Guerrero just stared back at him, then said, “I have nothing to say to you.”

Rey was taken aback and blew his top, demanding that he explain what happened to brotherhood and familia. “I guess those were just words, huh?” Rey asked. When Guerrero didn’t respond, Rey shoved him. “You don’t want to talk, maybe you’ll fight,” he said. Guerrero just kept the same soulless, empty look on his face, then put the mic up to his mouth. “I never laid a hand on you the way you just did to me.” Rey said, “We’re gonna fight, and we’re gonna fight right now.” He slapped Guerrero, then put up his hands. Guerrero just stood there for a few seconds, then said he’s not going to ever fight him. Then he dropped the mic, turned his back, and began walking out of the ring. Rey tried to block him and grab him, but Guerrero yanked away and left. The crowd booed as Guerrero headed to the back. Rey threw some Spanish taunts his way. He finally said, “What’s wrong? You scared I’m going to beat you again?” Eddie paused, then kept walking to the back. The crowd chanted “Eddie Sucks.” Great execution.

[Commercial Break]

-Rey asked Teddy Long for a match against Eddie later. Long said it wasn’t that easy. Rey said he doesn’t understand his frustration. Chavo Guerrero walked into the room. Rey said it wasn’t the time. Chavo said, “You slapped my uncle in the face after all he’s done for you?” He told Rey he’d never be a Guerrero. Rey said he doesn’t want to be. Rey attacked Chavo. Long ran from the room and called for security. Cole said Rey is an emotional timebomb.

1 –MATT MORGAN vs. A JOBBER

Morgan told his opponent to take some sound advice and run. He stuttered a little in the process. He said he is unstoppable, then headbutted his opponent without a name.

WINNER: Morgan at 0:59.

STAR RATING: n/a – Just a quick squash. Not enough to even put Morgan over as tough.

-Cole said he had breaking news, revealing that Rey would face Chavo later in a “Street Fight.”

-The “making of John Cena’s music video” segment aired again.

[Commercial Break]

-They showed a recap of last week’s four-way main event with Big Show being counted out after an Angle Slam through the announcers’ table, and then Booker T getting pinned by Angle after a chairshot, and then Booker getting revenge and costing Angle the match, setting up JBL as the winner and the no. 1 contender headed into Judgment Day.

-Booker T’s wife gave her husband a pep talk. Booker keeps talking about being a five-time WCW Champion, and he’s the only person on TV keeping that brand alive in people’s memories. It’s been long enough since the acquisition that many fans probably don’t even know what WCW was.

2 — BOOKER T vs. ORLANDO JORDAN

Jordan’s growing out his hair. Cole talked about the draft lottery taking place “in a couple of weeks.” After a brief brawl at ringside, Jordan shifted to a chinlock. Booker fought out of it and made a comeback with a flying forearm off the ropes at 3:30. Booker followed with a missile dropkick for a near fall at 4:30. He won with a scissors kick, beating the U.S. Champ cleanly in five minutes in a non-title match. Booker celebrated with a Spinaroonie.

WINNER: Booker T at 5:14.

STAR RATING:

-They showed his wife celebrating backstage. Kurt Angle walked up to her and asked, “How could you be proud of that man?” She said, “Excuse you!” He said Booker should be charged with grand larceny, “something your husband should be familiar with.” He told her to tell Booker that he wants to face him at Judgment Day. He said he wanted her present so she could hear him scream in agony when he breaks her ankle.

[Commercial Break]

3 — MNM (Mercury & Nitro w/Melina) vs. SCOTTY 2 HOTTY & SHANNON MOORE

Scotty and Shannon got early advantage on the tag champs. Scotty did the Worm routine at 2:45. I can’t believe fans still cheer for that. But right before he was about to finish, Melina stood on the ring apron and exposed her leg. He stopped in his tracks and ended up double-teamed by Mercury and Nitro with their Snap Shot finisher leading to the loss. Rey ran out with a pipe and attacked MNM. MNN quickly fled.

WINNERS: MNM at 3:16.

STAR RATING: 3/4 — Short, but fine. The Worm is so ridiculous, though.

[Commercial Break]

-JBL walked to the ring with the old WWE Title belt in his hand. Cole explained that belt doesn’t count anywhere, so “don’t be fooled.” JBL entered the ring and called Trenton a “suburb of New York.” He said he carries his belt around everywhere he goes for his fans because the fans want to chant his name. “For all intents and purposes, the champ is here!” he bellowed. He said what happened at WrestleMania would have put most men into a fetal position, but not him. He said he has plowed through everyone and only Cena is left. He called Cena a one-hit wonder. He screamed that the fans ought to enjoy Cena’s 15 minutes of fame because it is just about over. He compared him to Leon Spinks and Buster Douglas. He said he would be nothing but a footnote in the history of WWE when he’s done with him. He called himself a “Wrestling God.” Then John Cena’s entrance song began and he walked out with his belt. The crowd chanted “Cena, Cena.”

Cena told JBL it was sad that he stole his belt from his bag. He screamed, “The champ is here!” He made fun of him for running around with his cabinet. He said, “You and Michael Cole are just friends,” dripping with sarcasm. He added, “You don’t wash the area between your legs and your crotch. You don’t legally have a penis.” Cena then said they can solve their problems at Judgment Day by having an I-Quit match. Cena then worked himself into a disturbing (to JBL) rage as he told JBL he’d beat him so badly, the last words out of his mouth would be “I Quit.” Tazz said he’s never seen Cena like that. Cole said JBL was caught off guard by the “I Quit” match challenge.

[Commercial Break]

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of “Best of PWTorch Livecast,” part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

-Chavo Guerrero talked to MNM backstage. Chavo told them they won the tag belts fair and square. Tazz and Cole talked over the conversation for the most part, though.

-Kurt Angle came out for a Kurt Angle Invitational match, but told his nameless opponent to get out of his ring because he was in no mood. As the guy began to leave, Angle told him to stop. He said he changed his mind and surprised him with a punch. He stomped away at him in the corner, then gave him uppercuts, forearms, and the front facelock lift, followed by driving him head-first into the mat. Cool sequence. He followed with an Angle Slam. Cole just referred to his opponent as “this kid.” Angle finished him off with an anklelock.

As Angle’s music played, he told them to cut his music. He said he wanted an answer from Booker T regarding his challenge. Booker and his wife stepped out onto the stage. Booker accepted his challenge. Angle said, “It’s too bad after I beat you, you’ll have to go home with that gutter slut.” Booker charged the ring. They brawled, with Angle retreating to ringside. Booker contineud to work over Angle. Booker held Angel in a full nelson so his wife could slap him a few times. She got into it. Booker threw Angle back into the ring.

Angle used a low blow to gain advantage. He hit Booker with an Angle Slam. Despite the beating from Booker he just took, after the Angle Slam he looked to be 100 percent. It would have been nice if he made it seem as if he wasn’t 100 percent instantly just because he managed to give Booker a desperation low blow. Booker T’s wife tripped on her way to the back and hurt her ankle. Angle walked toward her. WWE officials intercepted Angle because he could get to Charmell. Booker finally recovered enough to console his wife and help her to her feet. Overall strong segment to build tension between them headed to the PPV.

-Highlights aired from WWE’s tour of Europe with fans talking about how great it was to see WWE stars up close.

-Chavo told Eddie backstage that Rey disrespected him in front of millions of people and he didn’t do anything about it. He told him if someone slapped him, he could never put friendship and loyalty first. He said he will get revenge for him and the whole Guerrero family.

[Commercial Break]

4 — CARLITO COOL vs. HARDCORE HOLLY

Carlito nailed Holly with a hard chop to start the match. Holly fired back with his own chops, a low kick, and a clothesline. Carlito battled back with a hot shot. Holly came off the top rope at 2:45 with a clothesline, then called for the Alabama Slam. Carlito grabbed the top rope to escape. Holly went for a suplex, but Carlito scored a pin with a backslide and his feet on the middle rope. Carlito announced that next week his guest on the Cabana would be Big Show where he’ll make Big Show an offer he can’t refuse.

WINNER: Carlito at 3:31.

STAR RATING: * — Good intensity.

[Commercial Break]

-Teddy Long introduced Cena’s new music video premiere for “Bad, Bad Man.” The theme was that the ’80s were held hostage and that jeopardized Gary Coleman, who was in the video. He said only “The Chain Gang” (a/k/a The A-Team) could save the ’80s. Cena They had differed actors play the parts of everyone in The A-Team, with Cena playing the lead role that George Peppard played. They fit the entire plot of an episode of A-Team into one music video. I could have read a lot more books as a kid if all A-Team episodes were consolidated like that. Coleman ended up blowing up a warehouse that apparently contained the ’80s including Rubix Cube, Michael Jackson, Boy George, and Pop Rocks. The downside of that being the first video is that for mainstream audiences, they never really see Cena as himself and it’s not even obvious he’s the star of the video since other cast members lip sync during the video. It was intentionally cheesy and well-produced overall.

[Commercial Break]

5 — CHAVO GUERRERO JR. vs. REY MYSTERIO – Street Fight

Rey took control at 0:45 with a slidekick to Chavo’s crotch in the corner. He followed with a split-legged moonsault. He took out his frustrations with Eddie by beating on Chavo relentlessly. At 2:30 Chavo took control when Rey dove out of the ring and missed. Chavo used a chair to knock Rey to the mat. Chavo introduced a ladder at 4:45, but Rey slidekicked the ladder into Chavo’s face in a cool move using the ringpost as a fulcrum. Rey leaned the ladder against the top rope outside the ring and then moonsaulted off of a high rung onto Chavo at ringside. Chavo scored a quick two count after Rey missed a legdrop. Rey came back and went to the top rope with a chair in hand. Chavo knocked Rey off balance. MNM then ran out to ringside. They held up a ladder, but Rey fought away from Chavo and dropkicked the ladder into MNM/ Chavo then tried to suplex Rey into the ring, but Rey blocked it and went for a 619. Chavo moved and then blocked a head scissors takedown by dropping Rey face-first into the mat. He scored a believable nearfall. Rey came back with a springboard dive onto Chavo while he was sitting on a chair in mid-ring. MNM and Chavo attacked Rey three-on-one afterward. Eddie ran out to apparently make the save. Chavo bailed out. Eddie punched MNM and knocked them out of the ring. The crowd cheered Eddie tentatively. Guerrero stood over Rey and helped him up. Rey hugged Eddie. Eddie hugged back. Eddie then nailed Rey with a clothesline and stomped away at him. Eddie threw Rey head-first into the ringpost and then tossed him back into the ring where he ripped his mask nearly off. Rey bled under the mask, and most of the right side of his head was visible. Eddie then set up the base of the ring steps at ringside and dropped Rey with a suplex onto the stair base. That looked painful.

WINNER: Mysterio at 11:02.

STAR RATING: **3/4 — Above-average TV match. Nice that there were no TV commercial interruptions.