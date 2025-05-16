WWE YOUTUBE VIDEO REVIEW: Is it worth your time to watch this compilation of the John Cena and R-Truth relationship?

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

If you watch WWE on a regular basis, you definitely know who R-Truth is. The funny guy who tries to make serious situations into hilarious ones, which sometimes gets him into trouble. That’s what happened last Saturday at WWE Backlash.

First, he argued with Michael Cole about John Cena’s actions, saying that Cena was really a good guy even though Cole rebuked him several times. Afterwards, R-Truth interrupted Cena’s press conference, saying that he wanted to congratulate him even though people say he couldn’t wrestle. Cena got angry at that statement, wanting him to stop talking. He didn’t, so Cena gave him an Attitude Adjustment through the table.

The WWE YouTube channel wanted to capitalize on that moment’s popularity, so they uploaded another WWE Playlist about the history of the two men. This video gives the full perspective on the history between John Cena and R-Truth.

This was a cool video that shines a light on the complicated relationship between John Cena and R-Truth. Even though Cena is younger than he is, R-Truth considers him to be his childhood hero. Obviously, that’s just R-Truth playing his character, but it’s still very funny to hear. Everything he does is designed to make people laugh.

I enjoyed how enthusiastic he was throughout the video in relation to Cena. He obviously idolizes someone who is one of the greatest wrestlers who ever stepped foot in WWE, but does it in a hilarious and joyful way. It’s never seen it as ridiculous because he is a naturally funny guy.

I also liked how the video included matches between the two men. In pro wrestling, people don’t see eye-to-eye all the time. They have to settle disputes in the ring, which shows the ups and downs of real life friendship and its dynamics. It gives a real feel to the relationship between them, which is necessary when you’re telling a story.

Overall, this was an entertaining video showing everyone the long and storied history between Cena and R-Truth. Cena may like R-Truth, but the feeling is much more intense from R-Truth.

Even though he has good intentions, sometimes R-Truth makes things worse, like what happened at the Backlash press conference between the two men last Saturday. He still believes that there is good left in Cena, even though he is an obvious heel with his actions saying otherwise. Everyone else dismisses him as being crazy, but it seems like he still has hope that his friend can turn from his evil ways back into the man that everyone loved for two decades.

Maybe he will be the one to convince him that being a heel isn’t gaining him any fans or popularity. Whatever happens the next time they meet each other, the fans will be ready to see the next chapter unfold between John Cena and R-Truth.