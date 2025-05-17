10 YRS AGO – Keller’s WWE Raw Report (4/27/2015): Seth & Kane vs. Orton & Reigns, plus Barrett, Stardust, Ambrose, Neville, Luke Harper, Big E, Fandango, Cena, Sandow, Curtis Axel

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE RAW REPORT

APRIL 27, 2015

GREEN BAY, WISC.

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with clips of past King of the Ring tournaments including Triple H, Booker T, Harley Race, Bret Hart, Steve Austin, and Edge. Then clips aired of various tournament entrants in tonight’s new King of the Ring tournament.

-The Raw opening montage aired followed by pyro in the arena as the camera panned the crowd and various fan signs.

-Michael Cole introduced the show by pointing out the KOTR tourney brackets: Dolph Ziggler vs. Wade Barrett, R-Truth vs. Stardust, Dean Ambrose vs. Sheamus, and Neville vs. Luke Harper. He said the tournament begins live tonight on Raw.

-Seth Rollins was introduced, still carrying his WWE World Hvt. Title belt with him after retaining it at Extreme Rules the night before. He was accompanied by Kane, Jamie Noble, and Joey Mercury. Kane applauded as Seth high-fived J&J Security. Cole said J&J “of course got involved” in the cage match the night before. JBL said it’s their job. Freeze-frames aired of Seth beating Randy Orton after delivering the RKO, with help from Kane.

When Seth entered the ring, he was smiling wide as J&J applauded and the crowd booed. He said finally last night Orton learned what the entire WWE Universe has known for a very long time – you cannot outsmart him. He said he single-handedly built the most dominant faction in the history of WWE, The Shield, plus he single-handedly destroyed it. He said he cashed in the Money in the Bank contract at the most opportune time to defeat both Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns to become WWE World Hvt. Champion. He said last night he proved what kind of champion he is going to be – a fighting champion, a valiant champion. He said Orton might have thought he had him right where he wanted him, but he (Seth) had Orton right where he wanted him. He claimed he beat Orton “all by myself.” Kane furled his brow.

Seth pointed to the big screen of him hitting the “SKO out of nowhere.” He said every great general needs great soldier, and he thanked “the best soldier of them all,” Kane. Kane smiled at the recognition. He said Kane did what was best for business in his role as the Crypt Keeper. “Whoops, did I just say that out loud?” Seth then said that wasn’t the best choice of words since Crypt Keeper is an old relic from the â€˜90s that no one cares about, whereas he is Kane, the Gate Keeper of all Gate Keepers. “You kept the gate so well while more talented people did the job in the ring. I don’t know how I would confuse the two things.”

Kane finally spoke and said if it weren’t for his actions as the gate keeper and his “illegal use of an RKO,” Orton would be champion right now and Seth would be whining like a spoiled little entitled brat that he is rather than bragging and boasting. Kane said he’d rather be the WWE version of the Crypt Keeper than the WWE version of Justin Bieber. Kane joked, “Whoops, did I say that out loud?” Seth said Kane is just jealous and maybe he should go home. Kane said Seth is scared because he knows he wouldn’t be champion if he didn’t have six guys helping him out. Seth said he could wrestle circles around him. He was interrupted by Orton’s music.

Orton walked onto the stage. He said he’s not typically the kind of guy who would complain about people cheating to win, but when a man in his own administration goes on record saying Seth cheated to win, that seems like grounds for a rematch. Seth said, “That is not what he said.” He said it’s the Rollins Regime, not the Kane Regime, and he decides that you only get one shot at the title, and he got his shot. Orton said he wasn’t talking to “Cat Woman,” he was was talking to Kane. As Kane began to speak, Roman Reigns walked out through the crowd. He wore a t-shirt describing his wrestling style: “Hit Hard, Hit Often.” JBL said this isn’t Reigns’s business. Booker T said, “Superman is in the building.”

Reigns got to ringside and stood on the announce table and raised his arms. He got cheered. The scattered boos seemed to have dissipated. Seth asked why he was out there. Reigns said he’d tell him if he’d just shut up. Reigns said Seth should notice he is missing his giant because he a flipped table on top of him last night. “You can call me The Last Man Standing.” He told Orton that, with all due respect, he had his shot, so now he deserves a shot against Seth or Justin Bieber or whatever we’re calling him, it’s me.

(WK Reax: I was fearful he was going to speak in the third person and say “It’s Roman Reigns.” I applaud him for not going there.)

Seth mockingly applauded Reigns for “winning a match.” He then said both Orton and Reigns have something in common – they lost to him. He said neither of them deserve an opportunity at his WWE World Hvt. Championship. Kane coughed to interrupt. He said Roman and Orton make compelling arguments, so he’s going to do what’s best for business. He said what’s best is if they set aside their differences and wrestle together against Roman and Orton. Kane then said he’s going to let the WWE Universe decide who his next challenger will be. Seth didn’t like that. Cole asked what exactly that means. JBL said he loved it. Cole said the first KOTR tournament match was up next. [c]

(1) DOLPH ZIGGLER vs. WADE BARRETT – KOTR Tournament Match

During Ziggler’s ring entrance, a soundbite aired with Ziggler saying it’s tough to concentrate on his match against Barrett because he was humiliated against Sheamus last night. He said there is going to be payback. Cole explained that Ziggler won last night, but Sheamus didn’t follow the stip. JBL said “The Showoff” is now “The Chapstick.” As Barrett walked out, a soundbite aired with Barrett saying there is only one man fit to be King who has the “class, excellence, and elegance required to be The King.” He said he will be the ruler.

Barrett took control early, but Ziggler quickly came back with a dropkick. Barrett rolled to ringside so they cut to a break. [c]

Back from the break, you won’t believe it, but Barrett had Ziggler in a chinlock. They aired a clip from during the break of Barrett giving Ziggler a boot to the face, knocking him off the ring apron to the floor. Back live, Ziggler elbowed Barrett in the face. Cole plugged that the KOTR semi-finals and finals will air on a WWE Network special tomorrow night. Cole asked Booker to talk about the importance of the KOTR tournament. At 7:00 Ziggler kicked out of Wasteland. Barrett set up the Bullhammer. When Ziggler stood, Barrett swung, but Ziggler ducked and superkicked Barrett for a near fall. Sheamus then stepped out and said, “Dolph, Dolph, I don’t mean to distract you, but I want to remind you there was a full Irish moon last night.” He pointed at a picture of his shoving Ziggler’s face into his butt cheek. Barrett hit a distracted Ziggler with a Wasteland for the win.

WINNER: Barrett at 8:17.

-Backstage The New Day, with their newly won tag titles, yanked a stack of paper out of the hands of a little guy in a suit backstage and then made him clap. [c]

-The New Day obnoxiously danced onto the stage. Booker T referenced the Freebirds. JBL said they are the Gleebirds because they’re too happy. JBL made fun of Big E’s rhythm. Xavier exclaimed, “We are the champions!” He said they wanted to thank each of their clappers who clapped away their struggles and doubts. He said because it’s such a celebratory moment, he wanted the fans to forget that old chant about sucking. He suggested: “New Day Rocks!” The crowd did not comply.

(2) TYSON KIDD (w/Natalya, Cesaro) vs. BIG E (w/Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston)

Booker said he likes New Day’s clapping because it’s like “The Clapper.” They bantered about whether each of them considered himself “a clapper.” Kidd kicked Big E on the side of the head early and then landed a top rope dropkick. When Big E regrouped at ringside, Kidd kicked him from the ring apron. Big E collided with Kidd upon reentering the ring and then Xavier held Kidd’s leg, so Big E scored the quick three count. Booker T, whose primary job should be to point out when heels cheat, simply said, “One big clothesline!” JBL pointed out that they stole a victory. Booker said, “What are you talking about? Did I miss somethin’?”

WINNER: Big E in 1:22.

-Cole recapped the John Cena vs. Rusev match as freeze-frames from the match were shown, including Lana jumping onto the ring apron and accepting applause from the fans. JBL was critical of her. Cole said Rusev was so upset, Lana went to the Authority and got a rematch against Cena at Payback in three weeks with “I Quit” stips.

-Ryback’s ring entrance took place. [c]

(3) RYBACK vs. BO DALLAS

Bo Dallas walked out and said Ryback’s actions at Extreme Rules were reprehensible. “You might be the Big Guy, but tonight I’m going to be the bigger man,” he said. “I’m going to give you a chance to clear your name tonight in front of all these disgusting cheese-heads.” He said he’d give him one chance to walk away. Ryback didn’t take him up on the offer. “All you had to do was Bo-lieve,” he said. Ryback took control right away. Seconds later Bo stretched the ring apron over Ryback’s head at ringside and pounded on his back with forearms. He went on the offense in the ring and settled into a chinlock. Ryback caught Bo leaping off the second rope with a spinebuster. He followed with a Meat Hook clothesline and then the Shellshock. Cole said, “This is inspiring!” Booker said, “To who?” JBL said Ryback could have walked away rather than hurt the man who are inspired by Bo.

WINNER: Ryback at 2:06.

-The lights went out and when they came on, Bray was standing behind Ryback. He dropped Ryback with a Sister Abigail. Then he crab walked and whispered something to Ryback.

-Cole shifted to plugging Cena’s U.S. Title Open Challenge was up next.

-A commercial aired for Chris Jericho’s post-Smackdown interview with Stephanie McMahon on Thursday this week. [c]

-They showed the Vince Lambardi statue outside of Lambeau Field, home of the Green Bay Packers.

-Cena’s full ring entrance took place. He proclaimed “The Champ is here!” He said he didn’t have time to catch his breath after his Russian Chain Match victory before Lana came out of The Authority’s office with another rematch.

[HOUR TWO]

-Cena said he wants to give Rusev the respect he deserves because “he keeps his pimp hands strong.” He said he was kidding. He said he respects him because he refuses to quit. He said at Payback, he’ll make him quit, so he should be careful what he wishes for. He said if Rusev thinks he’s going to make him quit on U.S. soil, he is wrong and stupid and going to get the beating of a lifetime. He said he will defend the title no matter what the cost may be and he will never surrender. He said Payback is the final chapter between him and Rusev, although he referenced himself in the third person. He said if Rusev makes him say “I Quit,” he will have disgraced this fine nation and the U.S. Championship, so in no way would he deserve a rematch. He said he’s putting it all on the table. He said if he beats Rusev at Payback, he’ll take the title and never see him again. He said it sounds simple, but there’s a statue outside of Vince Lambardi. He said he once said the harder you work, the harder it is to surrender. He said since winning the U.S. Title, all he’s done is work hard to define the U.S. Title as the new symbol of excellence and opportunity. He then shifted to saying the John Cena Open Challenge starts now, so if you want some, come get some. Heath Slater’s music played.

Slater walked out and told everyone to wait a minute. He said not only is he going to take advantage of a crushed Cena, he’s about to become “the new United States Champion of the World!” He said he is much better looking than Aaron Rodgers. Rusev attacked Slater from behind and gave him a boot to the face, knocking him off the stage. Lana walked out waving and posing like a beauty pageant contestant. Rusev ordered her off the stage. She shot a nasty look his way and stomped off in her high heels. The crowd very loudly chanted “We Want Lana!” Rusev said the fans are all quitters who have given up already on life. He said at Payback he will be just like all those stupid Americans. He said he will make Cena quit as his music played.

(WK Reax: So Cena isn’t defending his U.S. Title because Rusev kicked his volunteer opponent? That aside, more good mic work from both Cena and Rusev here. The Lana-Rusev dynamic continues to develop nicely, although I am concerned that if the end game is turning Lana officially babyface somehow, it’ll shorten her relevance on the roster. Babyface managers don’t really have long histories in WWE, such as Zeb Colter.)

-Backstage Seth and J&J approached Kane. Seth said he’s not mad, he just needs clarification on letting the WWE Universe decide. Seth said he already beat Reigns and Orton, so there’s no reason they should have another opportunity at his title. He asked Kane if he’s out of his mind. Kane looked sternly at him and said, “Maybe I am.” Seth asked Kane if he has any idea what Stephanie McMahon and Triple H will say when he tells them about this. “Maybe you’re too stupid to care?” Seth said. Kane said letting the WWE Universe pick one of two options for his opponent at Payback was something he could handle, but since he’s threatening to be a tattle tale and insulting his intelligence, there is only one thing he can do – add another option. Seth asked what he was talking about. He said fans vote for his opponent to be Orton or Reigns or Orton & Reigns in a triple threat match. Seth’s eyed bugged out and he asked if he was out of his mind. Seth hyperventilated. Kane told him to calm down and focus on his match tonight and then prepare to find out who his opponent will be at Payback. Seth said a triple threat match is the last thing he wants.

(WK Reax: Seth and Kane, with J&J in supporting roles, really execute their segments together well. There’s good chemistry, and Kane and Seth are really effective at their roles.) [c]

(4) R-TRUTH vs. STARDUST – KOTR Tournament Match

A soundbite aired with R-Truth said if he becomes King, his first royal order would be to get rid of all spiders – big, small, medium – and ban them from WWE. A soundbite aired with Stardust talking about how “it’s written in the stars his destiny to sit upon the throne your supreme intergalactic czar chancellor overlord.” The fans chanted “Cody!” at the start. Cody went on initial offense. When Cody did a cartwheel at 2:00 to celebrate, JBL said it was a Lanny Poffo tribute. Stardust yelled, “I am the King, Booker!” Truth caught a charging Stardust with an elbow and then a clothesline. “I wonder where Truth got all those moves!” Booker marveled. Truth finished Stardust with his Lie Detector finisher. Cole showed the brackets indicating Truth would face Barrett in the semi-finals.

WINNER: Truth in 3:47.

-Cole said the reason the WWE App has been downloaded over 18.3 million times is for nights like this. He said it’s up to the fans to decide who will face Seth at Payback. [c]

-The announcers hyped the line-up of daily specials on WWE Network this week.

(5) FANDANGO vs. ADAM ROSE (w/The Rosebuds)

Fandango clotheslined Rose over the top rope and then flip dove onto him and the Rosebud dressed like a hot dog. Rosa, one of the Rosebuds, danced at ringside. That distracted Fandango, giving Rose a chance to surprise Fandango with the Party Foul for the win.

WINNER: Fandango in 1:49.

-Afterward Rosa stood with Rose in the ring. She told Fandango she can’t believe he chose the fans over her. She said he doesn’t deserve to dance to that music. She said she found someone who treats her like the sweet flower that she is. She dove into Rose’s arms and made out with him.

-They went to the announcers at ringside. They shifted to discussing the health of Daniel Bryan. Cole said he wasn’t cleared by doctors to compete last night and he’s not on Raw. They went to Renee Young with Brie Bella, Bryan’s wife, for an update.

-Renee Young interviewed Brie regarding the status of Bryan. Renee said it’s been a very emotional 24 hours for her. Renee asked how concerned she is and whether Bryan will return to the ring. Brie said it’s been such a heart-wrenching time for Bryan. She said he loves WWE more than anything in the world, and every day he is out it weighs on him. She said it kills her because she knows how much he wants to be there. She said only time will tell. She said the WWE Universe cares so much about her husband and Bryan cares so much about all of them. Then Naomi walked into the picture and palm faced Brie to the ground. She said, “No one cares about you or your husband.”

(WK Reax: It wouldn’t been nice to hear some details on what the latest issue is with Bryan. Their lack of details just makes it seem worse than if they provided details, I think.) [c]

(6) BRIE BELLA vs. NAOMI

Brie tackled Naomi at the start. They brawled on the mat. Naomi elbowed Brie in the head as the ref was backing Brie away from the ropes. Cole called it a cheap shot. Naomi gave Brie a running bulldog into the middle turnbuckle. Naomi settled into a chinlock. Brie made a comeback after a mid-ring collision of their heads. She threw a clothesline and a dropkick and a knee to the gut. Then she played to the crowd for cheers as she showed fire. She landed a second rope missile dropkick for a near fall. Naomi small packaged Brie and yanked on her hair during the three count to hold her down.

WINNER: Naomi in at 3:40.

-They plugged the main event tag match. Cole plugged fan voting on the WWE App.

-Dean Ambrose’s ring entrance took place. [c]

(7) DEAN AMBROSE vs. SHEAMUS

They showed freeze-frames of the Ambrose-Luke Harper match from Extreme Rules including the SUV ride. A soundbite aired with Dean who said if he became King, he’d waive all tariffs on all ale, ban pop country, and all illegal disputes would be settled by street fights. Sheamus’s ring entrance then took place. A soundbite aired with Sheamus saying the one thing that entertains him is fighting. He said he’s been King of the Ring before he’ll win it again. He said when the crown is on his head, he’ll make every little guy in his kingdom, just like Ziggler, kiss his arse. Back and forth action, including some mat wrestling, in the early minutes. At 3:00 Ambrose fought back with some chops and a running elbow in the corner. When he went for a bulldog, Sheamus countered. Ambrose then knocked Sheamus to the floor with an elbow. As Sheamus caught his breath at ringside, they cut to a break. [c]

Back from the break, you won’t believe it, but Sheamus had Ambrose in a chinlock on the mat. Ambrose happened to fight out of it right after they returned live from the break. They showed a clip of Sheamus ramming Ambrose into the ringpost during the break. JBL and Cole talked about past King of the Ring winners including Steve Austin, Triple H, and Bret. Booker brought up himself. Cole brought up Brock Lesnar. I remember him. Ambrose fought back with a barrage of rapid-fire chops, but then Sheamus caught Ambrose and slammed him. Sheamus signaled for a Brogue kick, but Ambrose moved and schoolboyed Sheamus for a two count. Ambrose then threw a charging Sheamus into the ringpost.

Sheamus dropped to ringside. Ambrose dove at him on the floor. Ambrose threw Sheamus back into the ring. Sheamus gave Ambrose a backbreaker, then applied the Clover Leaf submission hold mid-ring. Ambrose reached the bottom rope to force a break. They brawled at ringside. Ambrose leaped off the announce table with a flying elbow to Sheamus’s face. Then he threw Sheamus into the ringpost. Sheamus fired back with a Brogue Kick. Ziggler ran out and attacked Sheamus. The ref called for the DQ. Sheamus ran away through the crowd with a look of sheer panic like a big dog who just got scratched in the face by a cat for the first time. Ambrose wasn’t happy with being DQ’d. He yelled at the ref and said, “For once in my life, I didn’t do it!”

WINNER: Sheamus via DQ at 12:33.

-The announcers reviewed the brackets again. JBL plugged voting for the Payback main event. A commercial aired for WWE Network’s line-up this week. [c]

-Damien Sandow stood in the ring. He asked the fans to allow him to beg their indulgence for a moment. He introduced himself as Damien Sandow. He said one thing he is never going to do is come out there and lie to them. He said three years ago he walked out there in a blue bathrobe and the idea he was going to enlighten everybody. “Needless to say, we all know how that one ended,” he said. “After that I was actually told to my face I was not entertaining enough.” The fans booed. “You said it, not me.” He said some people thought he was losing his mind, but it was a quest to entertain. He listed his impersonations such as Bret Hart, Lebron James, Vince McMahon, and finally Damien Mizdow. Pictures appeared on the big screen. He said Mizdow caused him to lose a lot of respect with his peers, but he gained something that means more than that – he gained the respect of the WWE Universe. He said that connection is the most valuable thing as a WWE Superstar he could personally ever have. “Thank you,” he said. “Without you guys, I would not be in the WWE right now.” JBL quipped: “So it’s their fault.” Sandow said, “Now, where do I go from here? I don’t really know.” He was interrupted by Curtis Axel.

Axel walked out with his Axelmania t-shirt. He said if there’s one thing he doesn’t like, it’s when a guy who doesn’t know who he is try to be someone else. He entered the ring and said, “Whatcha gonna do!” Sandow interrupted and said, “Whatcha gonna do!” He began to imitate Axel as he was about to tear off his t-shirt. He repeated Axel’s words. Axel asked, “Are you mocking me?” Axel got in his face and asked, “You think this is funny?” Sandow repeated him again. Axel held open the ropes and told him to “get out of the Axe-man’s ring now.” Sandow again repeated Axel. Axel charged at him. Sandow beat him down and then played to the crowd Hulk Hogan style, including teasing a legdrop, but then dropping an elbow instead. Cole said, “Damien Sandow is back.”

(WK Reax: I didn’t like much of anything about this. I don’t like at all when wrestlers deconstruct past failed pushes or gimmicks, especially when they interject the idea that their job is to “entertain” rather than “win matches.” The last thing you want viewers doing is watching a wrestling show thinking about whether the wrestlers are “entertaining them enough” or thinking about how the personalities presented on TV are just marketing gimmicks. They can know that in the backs of their minds, but you absolutely don’t want anyone talking about that on the actual show. No one else does that in any other form of entertainment. It’s like an author breaking into the middle of a mystery novel deconstructing their efforts to build suspense and create sympathetic heroes for their story. Then the Axel interaction just died and stayed dead. Really, really bad rebound for Sandow after the Mizdow storyline. The only positive is that it seemed – as clunky and misguided as it was – to be an attempt to clean the slate with him and give him a fresh start. That said, mimicking Axel right afterward sort of undid that clean start instantly. So just big thumbs down pretty much all around. I’d like to note that early in this paragraph, I was trying to make a point in an entertaining way, but I’m not sure it worked, and now I’m explaining that to you because I think that will be entertaining for you to read about.)

-Cole plugged a tag team championship rematch on Smackdown featuring New Day vs. Cesaro & Tyson Kidd.

-A Bray Wyatt vignette aired. He was talking to himself, such as saying “learn to play with fire.” He then said maybe this unnamed person will some day serve something other than his own vanity. He looked at the camera and said he knows this person and what drives and motivates him and what scares him. He said, “What you witnessed today was only the beginning. Open your eyes. Run!” [c]

-Cole plugged the WWE Network line-up again. Then they plugged the return of Tough Enough on June 23rd. He said they’re getting thousands of entires at WWE.com. Clips aired of people often humiliating themselves to get on TV. Cole specified that the video should be shot horizontally.

(8) NEVILLE vs. LUKE HARPER – KOTR Tournament Match

A soundbite aired with Neville. Yes, he spoke. He said he intends to defy the odds and gravity so he will be crowned King of the Ring. Then Harper’s ring entrance took place. Cole said he would be an odd king, to the say least. A soundbite aired with Harper saying he would sit on his throne made of barbed wire and twisted rusty steel and rule though pain and suffering. He said his reign of terror is coming to WWE. They locked up and Harper lifted Neville and Neville slipped free and slid under his legs and then ducked a clotheslined and head scissored him to the floor. At ringside, he took him down with a head scissors. Cole said, “He’s so creative with his move set.” Has a WWE announcer ever said “move set” before? Back in the ring Harper took control and they cut to a break. [c]

After the break, you won’t believe it, but Harper had Neville in a chinlock. Harper released the hold and chopped Neville in the chest. Neville avoided a Harper running boot, so Harper flipped over the top rope to the floor. Neville then springboard backflipped onto Harper at ringside. JBL said, “Owen was a flyer, but not quite like this.” Booker mindlessly replied, “He didn’t defy gravity.” The world groaned. Truly truly the wrong thing to say. I’m sure Booker didn’t think about what he was saying, but he should have. Neville took a boot to the face when he charged at Harper. Harper stayed on offense until Neville landed a enzuigiri. Harper countered with a sitout powerbomb for a near fall. Harper was shocked at the kickout. The crowd chanted “This is awesome!” Booker said the kid is resilient. Harper shoved Neville into the corner hard a few times, then lifted him to the top rope. He set up a superplex. Booker said that’s nowhere land for Harper. Neville dropped to the ring apron and kicked Harper in the face and then delivered a top rope somersault powerbomb. That was his setup for the Red Arrow, so he briefly covered Neville, but then got up before the ref began counting and instead climbed back to the top. He landed Red Arrow for the win. They panned the crowd where one fan held up a sign that said, “I Just Made Poops!”

WINNER: Neville at 10:11 to advance.

(WK Reax: They are really treating Neville as more than a lower card undersized novelty act and it seems they believe he is something special worth protecting and pushing. Getting a clean win over Harper, whom WWE moderately protects as a badass tough guy in the upper-mid-card, says something. In this case, it could have to do with trying to cater to the WWE Network “hardcore” audience by having him in the semi-finals on Tuesday night. Funny how the booking changes when they have a very concrete goal of attracting a certain type of fan to a premium paid product like WWE Network.)

-The announcers plugged voting for the main event.

-Roman Reigns’s ring entrance took place. It wasn’t entirely clear as he walked out, but it sounded like there were some boos and then crowd audio level was lowered.

-A commercial aired hyping NXT on the WWE Network with Triple H saying it is the future of WWE. Clips aired of current NXT top stars. The narrator invited Raw viewers to watch Wednesday nights on WWE Network. [c]

-They went to the announcers at ringside. Cole said they will reveal the results of the fan voting for the Payback main event after the main event tag match.

(9) SETH ROLLINS & KANE vs. ROMAN REIGNS & RANDY ORTON

Orton’s ring entrance took place. Then Seth and Kane walked out together. Seth and Kane shook hands on the stage. When the match was about to begin, the crowd pelted Seth with a chant of “Justin Bieber.” Seth was irritated. Reigns and Orton both smiled. It was nice to see two all-too-serious babyface wrestlers actually smile. Orton retreats from any smile pretty quickly, but Reigns really went with it. When Cole said Seth wouldn’t be champion without Kane, JBL said, “You oughta write for The Onion. Or the New York Times.” JBL said Slater should be added to the poll because he didn’t get his U.S. Title shot earlier. When Orton tagged in Reigns at 2:00, Seth tagged in Kane. Reigns side-slammed Kane and then punched him. Then he tagged Orton back in. Kane took over. Seth tagged in and threw Orton to ringside. They cut to a break. [c]

You won’t believe this, but Seth had Orton in a chinlock on the mat mid-ring as they came back from the break. Orton hot-tagged in Reigns at 9:00 after a T-bone suplex by Seth. Lots of punches and clotheslines followed. He ducked a charging Kane, who flew over the top rope to the floor. When Noble tried to get into the ring, the ref stopped him. Mercury then grabbed Reigns’s leg. Reigns chased him at ringside. Kane intercepted him and threw him into the ringpost twice. Kane settled into a bearhug mid-ring at 11:00.

[OVERRUN]

Reigns elbowed out of it. Kane took Reigns down with a clothesline and scored a two count. Seth tagged in and kept Reigns down. He stomped him over and over near his corner. Seth yelled, “Not you, not you; no one’s getting a shot at it! You understand me?!” Kane tagged in and punched away at Reigns. Reigns began to fire back with punches. Kane kneed him in his life vest/bullet proof vest. Reigns crawled through the desert to Orton and didn’t get to him in time, as Seth tagged in and cut off the attempted tag. Reigns schoolboyed Seth and then shifted it into a lift and slam. Reigns then tagged Orton. Four-way chaos broke out. Make that five-way, as Noble got involved briefly.

Kane went for a chokeslam on Reigns, but Reigns powered out. Seth aimed a dropkick at Reigns, but Reigns moved and the dropkick hit Kane. Reigns took Seth down with a punch and then signaled for the Superman Punch. He gave it to Mercury on the ring apron first, knocking him onto Kane on the floor. Seth kneed Reigns from behind. Orton got up and gave Seth a DDT off the middle rope. Orton played to the crowd, which exploded with cheers. He went for an RKO, but Seth countered with a schoolboy for a two count. Seth superkicked Orton in the chin. Seth was the last man standing in the ring. Seth dove though the ropes, but only grazed Kane and missed the others.

Seth threw Orton back into the ring. Kane threw a fit at ringside, tossing Noble and Mercury onto the announce table. He punched Seth and threw him back into the ring. JBL said Kane has lost it. Reigns gave Seth a Superman punch. Orton then gave Seth an RKO in the ring and scored the pin.

WINNERS: Reigns & Orton at 18:40.

-Kane stood at ringside and said it was time to reveal the results of the fan poll to determine the Payback main event: Reigns vs. Rollins got 15%, Orton vs. Rollins got 7%, and Triple Threat got 78%. Seth was fuming. Orton soaked up being half as popular as Reigns in the poll. Reigns celebrated by looking toward the sky. Then Reigns speared Seth. Cole said Seth ought to enjoy the next 20 days. Reigns he pointed down at Seth and his music played as Cole said the WWE Universe has spoken.

(WK Reax: So Sheamus really gets to get away with not fulfilling his own stip to kiss Ziggler’s arse? So was the RKO by Seth legal or not, and if it wasn’t, why wasn’t that a factor incorporated in the Extreme Rules fallout other than a passing comment from Kane? Disappointing follow-up on Extreme Rules. Average content on Raw. The King of the Ring would have benefited from more build up a week or two before it began.)