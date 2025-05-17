VIP PODCAST 5/17 – Catching the Culture: Cadet & Adams catch up on Backlash and Raw, then turn to 2008, focusing on the feud between Chris Jericho and Shawn Michaels and the classic film The Dark Knight (79 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of new PWTorch VIP-exclusive series “Catching the Culture,” Kurt Cadet and Chris Adams explore:
- The back-and-forth dips in quality between Raw and Smackdown
- Backlash outcomes and the projections for future feuds
- “The Dark Knight” and its impact on filmmaking
- Chris Jericho as The Joker to Shawn Michaels’ Batman
- Hints of a debate about fascism
- And more…
