VIP PODCAST 5/17 – Catching the Culture: Cadet & Adams catch up on Backlash and Raw, then turn to 2008, focusing on the feud between Chris Jericho and Shawn Michaels and the classic film The Dark Knight (79 min.)

The back-and-forth dips in quality between Raw and Smackdown

Backlash outcomes and the projections for future feuds

“The Dark Knight” and its impact on filmmaking

Chris Jericho as The Joker to Shawn Michaels’ Batman

Hints of a debate about fascism

And more…

