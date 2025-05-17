VIP PODCAST 5/17 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (5-10-2007): Real Deal with Pat McNeill talks with Sam Ford who taught a pro wrestling course at MIT, plus Mr. Kennedy, ECW Tribute Show, Hogan, Lawler (45 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill talks with Sam Ford, who had been teaching a professional wrestling course that spring at MIT. Plus, all the latest news, including Mr. Kennedy’s status, the annual ECW tribute show in Philly gets a red-hot main event, Hulk Hogan’s next match, Jerry Lawler returns to Memphis television, another rapper wants to follow in K-Fed’s WWE footsteps, legendary names return to North Carolina as part of the Indy Lineup of the Week, and Listener Mail.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO