News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 5/17 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (5-10-2007): Real Deal with Pat McNeill talks with Sam Ford who taught a pro wrestling course at MIT, plus Mr. Kennedy, ECW Tribute Show, Hogan, Lawler (45 min.)

May 17, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill talks with Sam Ford, who had been teaching a professional wrestling course that spring at MIT. Plus, all the latest news, including Mr. Kennedy’s status, the annual ECW tribute show in Philly gets a red-hot main event, Hulk Hogan’s next match, Jerry Lawler returns to Memphis television, another rapper wants to follow in K-Fed’s WWE footsteps, legendary names return to North Carolina as part of the Indy Lineup of the Week, and Listener Mail.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025