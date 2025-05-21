VIP PODCAST 5/21 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Raw Review (5-14-2007): Michaels vs. Edge, Lashley vs. Coachman, plus Carlito, Santino, Masters, Victoria, Jeff Hardy (29 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back 18 years to the May 14, 2007 Raw Analysis podcast with PWTorchs’s James Caldwell and Jamie Penick. The show included Shawn Michaels vs. Edge, Bobby Lashley vs. Jonathan Coachman, Carlito vs. Val Venis, Candice Michelle vs. Victoria, Jeff Hardy vs. Trevor Murdoch, and Santino Marella vs. Chris Masters plus hype for the Judgment Day PPV.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

