News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 5/21 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): WWE Smackdown & Raw reviews, NXT review and Battleground preview, Collision review, UFC review (90 min.)

May 21, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s current events episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they covered these topics:

  • WWE Smackdown & Raw reviews
  • NXT review and Battleground Preview (with a sidebar on Ashante the Orthodontist!)
  • AEW Collision review
  • UFC review

View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025