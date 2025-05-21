VIP PODCAST 5/21 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): WWE Smackdown & Raw reviews, NXT review and Battleground preview, Collision review, UFC review (90 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s current events episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they covered these topics:
- WWE Smackdown & Raw reviews
- NXT review and Battleground Preview (with a sidebar on Ashante the Orthodontist!)
- AEW Collision review
- UFC review
