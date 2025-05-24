FREE PODCAST 5/23 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Cadet: Wyatt Sicks return, another non-finish to a TV main event, Charlotte-Tiffany-Alexa, MITB, SNME (100 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Kurt Cadet to analyze WWE Smackdown including the return of the Wyatt Sicks who interrupted a main event tag team title match in progress, marking yet again another non-finish to a WWE TV main event. Also, analysis of just about every segment on the show including the Tiffany Stratton-Charlotte-Alexa Bliss dynamic, Money in the Bank qualifiers, Saturday Night’s Main Event hype, and more.
KEY LINKS…
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.