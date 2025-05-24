VIP 2005 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #862 (May 21, 2005): Nash Torch Talk focuses on Triple H, TNA PPV, Mitchell on Vince McMahon hidden messages, Styles ends Jarrett’s NWA Title reign

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #862 cover-dated May 21, 2005: This issue features a Cover Story on A.J. Styles ending Jeff Jarrett’s NWA Title reign and analysis of the politics that led to it… Part seven of the Kevin Nash “Torch Talk” focuses on Triple H, the trouble he got in for participating in the MSG Farewell, and why he thinks he’s the best wrestler today… Pat McNeill looks ahead to TNA’s anniversary PPV… Jason Powell analyzes the new TNA booking committee… Bruce Mitchell explains all of Vince McMahon’s hidden messages on Raw this week… Wade Keller previews Judgment Day and discusses the lost opportunity for WWE when they do hardcore angles such as rape… In-depth coverage of TNA Hard Justice including Keller’s Match Report with star ratings, Torch Roundtable Reviews, and Reader Reax… Backtrack looks at the steroid controversy in pro wrestling in 1995… Plus WWE Newswire, TNA Newswire, ROH Newswire, OVW Newswire, The Big Stories on Raw, Smackdown, and TNA Impact, and more…

