30 YRS AGO – Keller’s WWE Raw Report (5/22/1995): Shawn Michaels vs. King Kong Bundy, “Mr. Backlund for President” segment, early Hunter Hearst Helmsley match, plus Kama, Razor, Sid, more

KELLER’S WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT

May 22, 1995

ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED IN THE PRO WRESTLING TORCH NEWSLETTER ( ISSUE #336 )

-The show opened with Vince McMahon narrating footage of Shawn Michaels being double-crossed by Sid and Ted DiBiase and then previewed the Michaels vs. King Kong Bundy main event. McMahon referred to Michaels as “the flamboyant Heartbreak Kid”…

-McMahon and Jerry Lawler previewed the program. McMahon warned Lawler that Bret Hart was present and might confront him. Lawler said he wasn’t scared…

-Razor Ramon was accompanied to the ring by Savejo Vega, who was announced as a “Caribbean Legend.” McMahon acknowledged that Ramon won and lost the IC Title over the weekend.

(1) Razor Ramon beat Mike Bell. As Ramon left the ring with Vega, Bret made his way to ringside and lectured Lawler, wondering aloud how he lost to him. After insulting Lawler for two minutes, he asked him what it would take to get him back in the ring. Bret said he would accept any terms Lawler could dream of. Lawler said Bret had suffered enough. Bret began shoving Lawler as Lawler begged off. Bret was then bleeped as he began swarming over Lawler. Security tried to separate Bret from Lawler…

(2) Hunter Hearst Helmsley beat John Crystal with a face breaker. Lawler complained that McMahon should have helped him when Bret attacked him and even accused McMahon of slipping in a shot at his ribs…

-A “Mr. Backlund for President” segment aired. Backlund spoke about education, reading, writing (“I advocate the abolishment of the spellcheck.”), summer vacations (“I demand our children go to school 12 months out of the year.”). McMahon later said Backlund hasn’t decided for sure whether he’s running for president… As they went to a commercial, they showed DiBiase’s pep talk to King Kong Bundy…

-They showed the 11 year old who won the house with his mother and father walking through the house with Stephanie Wiand and being surprised by The Bushwackers who came out of a closet…

(3) The Allied Powers won a squash. A clip aired of British Bulldog doing a standing backdrop on Mabel on Action Zone the day before. McMahon teased Lawler by saying, “Here comes Bret!” a couple of times…

-Clips aired from last week’s Bigelow-I.R.S. match…

(4) Jeff Jarrett vs. Undertaker was promo’d as next week’s Raw main event…

(5) Kama (mgd. by Ted DiBiase) beat Barry Horowitz…

-Todd Pettengill announced that the night before King of the Ring there will be the “Second Annual Hall of Fame Banquet” at the Grand Ballroom in the Marriott. Ticketmaster numbers were then listed for reservations. Antonino Rocco was announced as the first inductee this year…

(6) Shawn Michaels beat King Kong Bundy. Bundy attacked Michaels before the bell, but Michaels drove a knee into him and sent him to the ringside floor. McMahon referred to Michaels as “controversial and charismatic.” Michaels confronted DiBiase at ringside, then climbed to the top rope and dove onto Bundy at ringside. As DiBiase jawed with fans, Michaels jumped to ringside and put his arm around DiBiase in a comedy spot. Michaels returned to the ring only to be thrown into the turnbuckle by Bundy. Michaels took a Flair bump over the top rope to the floor. Bundy slammed Michaels at ringside. At 4:40 Bundy clamped on a bearhug. Michaels tried to escape with a victory roll, but Bundy sat on him and scored a two count. They showed Bigelow and Diesel watching the match on a monitor in the locker room. Michaels began a comeback and hit Bundy with a top rope bodyblock and a (weak looking) superkick. Bigelow and Diesel then walked to the ring. Diesel offered his hand to Michaels. Michaels told Diesel to hold his hand high and Michael high-fived it like when they were a team. They then hugged as Diesel’s music played…

-Lawler gasped for breath after McMahon asked him about Bret’s challenge… An Undertaker soundbite closed the show…