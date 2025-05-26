30 YRS AGO – Keller’s WWE Raw Report (5/15/1995): Bigelow vs. I.R.S., Man Mountain Rock vs. Iron Mike Sharp, plus Owen Hart, Backlund, Ted DiBiase, In Your House giveaway, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT

May 15, 1995

ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED IN THE PRO WRESTLING TORCH NEWSLETTER ( ISSUE #335 )

-Soundbites aired from I.R.S. and Bam Bam Bigelow previewing the TV main event. Bigelow said he was going to do what every American would like to do – beat up the tax man…

-Vince McMahon and Jerry Lawler opened the program. Lawler bragged about beating Bret Hart the night before on pay-per-view…

(1) Yokozuna & Owen Hart beat Nick Barbery & Bill Weaver. McMahon continued to talk about how unbelievable it was that Lawler beat Bret the night before, never mentioning the circumstances of the loss. McMahon also said Yokozuna is over 600 lbs. now… Still photos then aired revealing how Lawler beat Bret only after Hakushi’s help…

(2) Man Mountain Rock beat Iron Mike Sharpe after playing his guitar before the match…

After a clip aired of the house giveaway phone call from the night before, McMahon said that the winner was 11 years old and in 6th grade and his favorite wrestler is Shawn Michaels. McMahon revealed that Shawn Michaels would return on next week’s Raw against King Kong Bundy (putting his hiatus at six weeks as originally reported)…

More still shots aired of IYH, including Ramon vs. Jarrett & Roadie and the debut of Savio Vega…

McMahon then interviewed Vega about the previous night. After ranting in Spanish for a minute, he talked in English, then went back to raving in Spanish… Barry the Pitchman then hawked some IYH and Bret Hart t-shirts available via an 800 line…

(3) Bob Holly pinned Mantaur in a surprisingly decent match. In the end Holly scored a near fall after a top rope dropkick. He went for a top rope bodyblock right away as a follow-up and scored the pin. He thus advances to the King of the Ring tournament…

-Vince McMahon interviewed Bob Backlund in mid-ring where he made his “big announcement.” He said his announcement would have a “deleterious effect” on the fans. He then recited many important dates in American history. He then began to recite his history. Backlund then began to choke-up and struggle to make his statement. Backlund then announced he is contemplating running for the presidency of the U.S. A marching band then came out dressed in red, white, and blue playing political music with “Backlund for President” signs…

-After discussing Bob’s big announcement, McMahon narrated still shots of the Diesel-Sid match. McMahon stressed that Diesel kicked out of Sid’s powerbomb…

-Jim Ross interviewed Ted DiBiase and I.R.S. regarding the Bigelow match. DiBiase said if Bigelow survives his match against I.R.S., he should team with Diesel against Sid & Tatanka (probably the King of the Ring main event)…

(4) Bam Bam Bigelow beat I.R.S. Before the main event, Bigelow introduced the man “I’d be proud to team with, Diesel.” Diesel chased DiBiase back to the locker room. I.R.S. attacked Bigelow from behind, but Bigelow soon took over offense. Bigelow dominated until he missed a top rope headbutt. A few minutes later I.R.S. locked on an abdominal stretch. I.R.S. then untied the turnbuckle cover and rammed Bigelow into the exposed turnbuckle. I.R.S. covered Bigelow and put his foot on the ropes for leverage, but Diesel shoved his foot off the rope. I.R.S. went to ram Bigelow into the buckle again, but Bigelow reversed I.R.S. into it and scored the pinfall. Sid and Tatanka then made their way to ringside with DiBiase…

-A Shawn Michaels video aired to his “I’m A Sexy Boy” song. After the video, King Kong Bundy said Michaels may be returning, but it won’t be for long”…

Strong Points: The Michaels video was a good reminder of his charisma and a good preview of his return match. They did a good job establishing Diesel and Bigelow as a team… Backlund played his part well…