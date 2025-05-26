30 YRS AGO – Keller’s WWE Raw Report (5/8/1995): Bam Bam Bigelow talks Lawrence Taylor, Candido & Tammy Sytch’s debut, Jarrett vs. Doink, Lawler’s big announcements about his mother, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT

May 8, 1995

ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED IN THE PRO WRESTLING TORCH NEWSLETTER ( ISSUE #334 )

As a promo for the first TV match, footage aired from one year earlier of Jeff Jarrett, dressed as Doink, double-crossing Dink…

(1) Jeff Jarrett beat Doink via figure-four leglock. Vince McMahon explained that the match was a non-title match because it was signed before Jarrett won the title. Doink began on offense, but Jarrett quickly took over. Roadie interference backfired early leading to a near fall by Doink on Jarrett. In the end, Roadie took out Doink’s knee as the ref was distracted by Dink on the ring apron. Jarrett then applied the figure-four for the finish. There was much discussion of the two-on-one match with Jarrett & Roadie vs. Ramon on Sunday. During the match McMahon also plugged that Bob Backlund would make his big announcement next week. To make the show seem current, Lawler suggested the announcement would be bigger than Joe Montana announcing he’s signed with NBC or bigger than Newt Gingrich saying he may run for President after all…

(2) Chris Candido & Tammy Sytch debuted on Raw doing their Skip & Sonny “Bodydonna” gimmick. They were standing in a fitness center with music in the background dressed as aerobic instructors. Their faces were close to the camera as if they were gawking at the viewing audience making fun of the shape they are in…

-In a sit-down, low-key interview with Bam Bam Bigelow, Bigelow said that he now realizes Lawrence Taylor wasn’t at Wrestlemania to mock him. “He was there to have a good time. That’s what the WWF and the new generation is all about.” He then complimented Diesel, saying he is a good champion who beat him fair and square, “because he wanted it more. I respect him as a champion, as an athlete, and as a man.” He then said his future in the WWF is going to be better than ever. Footage then aired of him in the ring with his new special effects entrance…

-A short, ECW-like music-backed promo aired with soundbites from Sid and Diesel. Sid is still doing the “I rule the world” bit with a new twist, saying he is the master of the world and the super-predator, also…

-McMahon interviewed Sid and Ted DiBiase in mid-ring. DiBiase then recounted how he tricked Shawn Michaels into getting Sid as a bodyguard and then talked in circles until he somehow explained how that helped him get a world title in his “‘corporation.” Sid then did a strong promo, with screaming mixed with soft spoken vows…

(3) Hakushi (w/Shinja) won a squash. McMahon plugged that Jim Ross had a scoop on the WWF 900 line about what Hakushi and Shinja were doing in Calgary recently. Lawler plugged that he had a big announcement to make later…

-Todd Pettengill hosted an “In Your House” update, saying at the top of the segment that IYH is only two hours, which may have been the first time that’s been made clear on Raw. He also stressed that IYH will not have an encore presentation on pay-per-view… In the second marquee match, Bart Gunn beat Owen Hart in a preview to the tag title match at IYH. Jim Cornette and Mr. Fuji interfered in the match. In the end, Cornette knocked Bart off the top rope as he attempted to superplex Owen, so Billy returned the favor by knocking Owen off the top rope. Bart quickly rolled up Owen for a three count…

-Pettengill and Stephanie Wiand toured the house that is being given away during IYH in what seemed like a Home Shopping Network segment (“Oh, look, the house has a ceiling. Whadda feature!”)…

-Jerry Lawler revealed that his big announcement is his mother will be at ringside for his match against Bret Hart. “After I beat you, my mother’s gonna challenge your mother.” McMahon looked at Lawler in disbelief as he made his announcement…