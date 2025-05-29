VIP AUDIO 5/29 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: “What’s on the Telly?” HHH tears his quad and the “stars” of NXT Redemption try to save their show – 2001 and 2012 WWF/WWE present two very different shows (156 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by our best pal Justin Shapiro for the May edition of “What’s on the Telly?” In this monthly series, Alan and his guest will each pick an episode of wrestling TV from that month in the past and break it down. When it comes to WWF television in the month of May, you’ll find very few runs quite like we had in the second half of May 2001. The winds of change were swirling and a trip to San Jose gives us a Raw best remembered for a certain person tearing their quad during one of the most exciting Raw matches ever to that point. Alan and Justin talk all about “The Two Man Power Trip” vs. “The Two Canadian Workrate Express,” but there was plenty more to dig into on the episode – as there was for the final edition of NXT Redemption in May 2012. If you were looking for a show that brings you back to a time of great scandal involving Percy Watson, Maxine, and Johnny Curtis, this is for you! So jump onto the couch (mind that quad!) and check out what’s on the telly this month!

