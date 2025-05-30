WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (5/30): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Friday, May 30, 2025

Where: Knoxville, Tenn. at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 13,287 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 21,678 spectators when configured for basketball.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Nia Jax vs. Naomi vs. Jade Cargill – Women’s Money in the Bank Triple Threat Qualifying match

Carmelo Hayes vs. Jacob Fatu vs. Andrade – Men’s Money in the Bank Triple Threat Qualifying match

John Cena and Cody Rhodes to appear

Bianca Belair returns

