VIP PODCAST 5/29 – WKH – AEW Dynamite Review: Double or Nothing follow-up, Hangman addresses his win and then Swerve interrupts, Toni Storm-Mercedes face-to-face, more (28 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the May 28 edition of AEW Dynamite including follow-up on Double or Nothing including “Hangman” Adam Page addressing his big win, then being confronted by Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay. Also, a face-to-face with Toni Storm and Mercedes Mone, Adam Cole vs. Kyle Fletcher for the TNT Title, a couple wild tag matches, Ricochet makes news, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO