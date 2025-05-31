News Ticker

AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (5/31): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

May 31, 2025

When: Saturday, May 31, 2025

Where: El Paso, Tex. at El Paso County Coliseum

How To Watch: TNT cable network

Attendance: WrestleTix reported 3,611 tickets distributed. The arena has a capacity of 11,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

  • Kazuchika Okada vs. Anthony Bowers – AEW Continental Championship Eliminator match
  • Claudio Castagnoli vs. Komander – AEW International Championship 4-Way Qualifier match
  • Mascara Dorada vs. Hechicero – AEW International Championship 4-Way Qualifier match
  • Don Callis Family vs. Paragon & Tomohiro Ishii
  • Skye Blue vs. Mina Shirakawa
  • La Faccion Ungovernable vs. Top Flight & A.R. Fox
  • FTR to speak
  • Gates of Agony in action

