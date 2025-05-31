VIP 2005 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #863 (May 28, 2005): Smackdown moves to Fridays, Matt Hardy reacts to Lita-Edge controversy, Kevin Nash Torch Talk part eight on Hogan joining Outsiders

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #863 cover-dated May 28, 2005: This issue features a Cover Story on Smackdown’s move from Thursdays to Fridays… The Top Five Stories of the Week… WWE Newswire covers Matt Hardy’s reaction to the Lita-Edge situation and Cena’s publicity tour… Keller’s feature column on why the Heyman-Bischoff-McMahon segment on Raw may have been good for ECW’s PPV, not bad… Part eight of the Kevin Nash “Torch Talk” where he details why Bischoff didn’t want Nash to jump to WCW at first, what he thought of Hogan turning heel and joining the Outsiders, and his theory on why the NWO return to WWE didn’t work out… End Notes builds a potential roster for TNA if they move to a national slot on Monday nights… Pat McNeill expands the Draft Lottery to include ROH and TNA… Plus WWE Judgment Day coverage including the Roundtable Reviews, Reader PPV Reax, Raw Reax, Backtrack with a look at Hispanics in wrestling ten years ago, the handy weekly events schedule, TNA Newswire, ROH Newswire, OVW Newswire, and more…

