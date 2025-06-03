FREE PODCAST 6/2 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Maitland: R-Truth uproar, final Money in the Bank field for men and women, Sami, Punk, Rhea, Lyra, more (111 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Chris Maitland to discuss WWE Raw on Netflix. They discussed the fields for the men’s and women’s Money in the Bank matches being finalized. Is the field in each match deep enough? Also, C.M. Punk, Rhea Ripley, Judgment Day, Sami Zayn, and more, plus a lot of R-Truth talk including why the outrage is blown out of proportion but poor p.r. managements led to the outrage.
KEY LINKS…
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.