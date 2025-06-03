AEW RISING AND FADING STARS: FTR, Fletcher, Okada, Alexander, and Bowens – why some are on the rise and why others are fading

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

We have just six episodes of Dynamite and Collision before All In: Texas but there are a few big shows before we get there. Starting with Fyter Fest this week.

Rising Star of the Week

FTR Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood

The living legend killers were at it again this week. After their win at AEW’s Double or Nothing against Daniel Garcia & Nigel McGuiness, they came out on Collision to gloat about the win. Cash, Dax, and their manager Stokely Hathaway are hitting their stride together as true heels.

This week is Fyter Feat, but the build towards Grand Slam Mexico has started. FTR is up against two current CMLL Champions this week on Dynamite: Fyter Fest in Atlantis Jr. & Templario. I don’t think FTR will have a lot of difficulty putting away these two and build towards another match with a wrestling “legend” at Grand Slam Mexico. After talking about Atlantis Jr.’s father Atlantis, I wonder if we get FTR against the father and son duo in a few weeks.

Like I said last week, I am here for heel FTR. I think we all know where this is building, but let’s enjoy the ride. If the trend continues, we will be able to add another name to the list which consists of Adam Copeland and Nigel McGuiness.

1st Runner Up: Kyle Fletcher

Well, last week I lobbied for Kyle Fletcher to be the one to dethrone Adam Cole as TNT Champion. I was wondering if it was going to actually happen as I watched the match they had on Dynamite. It did not, but it doesn’t feel like their story is over.

Fletcher is the perfect guy to hold that belt. He has lost a little too much and I think someone like him would instantly give Fletcher and the TNT title more credibility.

If you read last week then you know, for me getting that title off Adam Cole and onto someone like Fletcher cannot happen soon enough. It’s time to rebuild that belt. It has been years at this point since it felt important. I guess the last time it really felt important on television was when two ex-World Champions were feuding over it, Christian Cage and Adam Copeland. That was in 2023 into early 2024. That said, it had suffered for a year plus prior to that as well.

2nd Runner Up: Kazuchika Okada

Okay, I hope I am winning some brownie points with some of you for putting him on here after putting him on the Falling Stars side a few weeks ago. So, to me, it feels like Okada is starting to turn the corner in the ring. I noticed in his match at Double or Nothing against “Speedball” Mike Bailey that he looked to be in better shape than he has the majority of his AEW run. While his match against Speedball and then Anthony Bowens on Collision felt like Okada shifted into another gear, we all know he can be even better.

So why is he finally stepping up? It has to be for one reason only, right? A match at All In: Texas against Kenny Omega. Both are undefeated in singles matches in 2025. Omega hasn’t lost a singles match since a loss challenging MJF for the AEW World Title on the Oct. 28, 2023 Collision. Okada hasn’t lost a singles match since last December during the Continental Classic to Kyle Fletcher.

So if we keep this up and we actually get this unification of the International and Continental titles, it will be with two guys who are undefeated in singles matches this entire year. Adding that match to the other two confirmed matches, so far, for All In: Texas it’s already shaping up to be an amazing show.

Falling Star of the Week

Josh Alexander

Well, it’s hard to fall too far when your star never really got that high in AEW, but here we are with Alexander. Do you know how many singles matches this former TNA World Champion has won since joining AEW? One, he defeated A.R. Fox on the May 21, 2025 Collision. In his other three singles matches he lost to “Hangman” Adam Page and twice to Brody King.

When I envisioned Alexander finally landing in AEW, this is not what I thought would happen. While he has done much better in tag matches teaming with Konosuke Takeshita, they have four wins and one loss together. I don’t see those two as a long term tag team.

That said, for right now, Alexander probably needs to focus on tag matches. He is already pretty damaged as a singles guy and, within the Don Callis Family, I don’t see him being featured above Takeshita or Kyle Fletcher. Hopefully he will get some direction before he becomes an A.R. Fox type.

1st Runner Up: Anthony Bowens

Okay, to start he needs to get rid of Billy Gunn as his manager or Scissor Daddy or whatever he is. Then AEW needs to figure out what they want to do with him and build his character. Who is Anthony Bowens? Other than a guy who yells about scissors and calls himself by multiple nicknames.

Unfortunately, Bowens suffers from what a lot of other low to mid-card guys suffer from on AEW television: A lack of consistent time on Dynamite and Collision. It’s time to figure out if he’s going to be a part of the crew that is featured almost every week or if he has already hit his ceiling.

I hope we get to see him develop more. Ever since his early days in The Acclaimed, you could see his promise. Much like Bishop Kaun in the Gates of Agony, they both have something and maybe just need the chance to shine.