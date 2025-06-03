VIP PODCAST 6/2 – WKH – WWE Raw review: Final MITB qualifiers, Punk promo with Sami, Breakker & Reed vs. Sami & Jey, Becky-Lyra exchange, more (20 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the June 2 edition of WWE Raw featuring the final two Money in the Bank qualifiers, a C.M. Punk promo at the start with a Sami Zayn interruption, Bronson Reed & Bron Breakker teaming for the first time against Sami Zayn & Jey Uso, a Becky Lynch-Lyra Valkyria exchange, and more.

