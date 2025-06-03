FREE PODCAST 6/3 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Powell discuss R-Truth outrage, four-hour AEW Wednesday, Money in the Bank preview, Gabe Kidd, new WWE women, Ricochet (133 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss these topics:
- Is AEW’s Fyter Fest line-up strong enough for a four hour block tomorrow night?
- Full WWE Money in the Bank preview and some thoughts on Worlds Collide
- Who will be a bigger star in two years among Stephanie Vaquer, Giulia, Roxanne Perez, and Lyra Valkyria? And why? Is there more to be done to build on Vaquer’s early popularity with fans to move her to the next level?
- R-Truth and how bungled his WWE status change was by everyone from WWE to Truth to the fans and fellow wrestlers
- Is WWE flirting with losing a lot of the goodwill they’ve built up?
- Gabe Kidd’s AEW introduction
- Other topics from the Mailbag on WWE and AEW including Ricochet, Adam Cole, WWE’s live experience for the prices they’re charging, more
VIP EXCLUSIVE AFTERSHOW TOPICS
- Mercedes Mone-Toni Storm including a key line from Storm and a key line from Mercedes that were big positives
- Josh Alexander already being defined down in AEW
- Has the ankle lock become a tired cliche of pro wrestling matches?
- Breaking down the Swerve Strickland-Hangman Page promo last week including how Swerve could have navigated one aspect of it better and the next level he ideally will reach with his promos
- MVP and Don Callis on commentary including the line that has Jason still flustered weeks later
- What’s up with Don Callis’s hostility toward Ian Ricabonni?
- Michael Cole and Pat McAfee
- Some TNA talk including Trick Williams and Santana
