FREE PODCAST 6/3 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Powell discuss R-Truth outrage, four-hour AEW Wednesday, Money in the Bank preview, Gabe Kidd, new WWE women, Ricochet (133 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss these topics:

Is AEW’s Fyter Fest line-up strong enough for a four hour block tomorrow night?

Full WWE Money in the Bank preview and some thoughts on Worlds Collide

Who will be a bigger star in two years among Stephanie Vaquer, Giulia, Roxanne Perez, and Lyra Valkyria? And why? Is there more to be done to build on Vaquer’s early popularity with fans to move her to the next level?

R-Truth and how bungled his WWE status change was by everyone from WWE to Truth to the fans and fellow wrestlers

Is WWE flirting with losing a lot of the goodwill they’ve built up?

Gabe Kidd’s AEW introduction

Other topics from the Mailbag on WWE and AEW including Ricochet, Adam Cole, WWE’s live experience for the prices they’re charging, more

VIP EXCLUSIVE AFTERSHOW TOPICS

Mercedes Mone-Toni Storm including a key line from Storm and a key line from Mercedes that were big positives

Josh Alexander already being defined down in AEW

Has the ankle lock become a tired cliche of pro wrestling matches?

Breaking down the Swerve Strickland-Hangman Page promo last week including how Swerve could have navigated one aspect of it better and the next level he ideally will reach with his promos

MVP and Don Callis on commentary including the line that has Jason still flustered weeks later

What’s up with Don Callis’s hostility toward Ian Ricabonni?

Michael Cole and Pat McAfee

Some TNA talk including Trick Williams and Santana

