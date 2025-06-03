VIP PODCAST 6/3 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Worlds Collide preview, Money in the Bank predictions, R-Truth situation, Sami, Flair-Ross, FyterFest, more (87 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss these topics:

NBA talk stemming from Wade’s Timberwolves and Rich’s Knicks being knocked out, and then the Pacers and Thunder being part of WWE Raw conversation between Michael Cole and Pat McAfee on Raw.

A preview of World’s Collide, who will stand out from the WWE/NXT side and AAA side, what Rich’s worst fear about the show is and what his highest hope is.

David Zaslav’s salary request leading to a bad day and a contrast to how Ari Emmnuel handled it.

Sami Zayn’s latest journey in WWE

A preview of the Money in the Bank matches and the pros and cons of various possible winners in each

R-Truth situation and other wrestlers not being renewed by WWE

Sheamus and Rusev bringing their personal lives into the feud

Ric Flair’s comments about Jim Ross’s post about his surgery

AEW’s four-hour FyterFest thoughts

And more!

