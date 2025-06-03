NXT TV RESULTS (6/3): Wells’s live report on Trick Williams vs. Mike Santana, Myles Borne vs. Charlie Dempsey in a Rounds Match, LFG winner’s debut, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT TV RESULTS

JUNE 3, 2025

ORLANDO, FLA. AT CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

LIVE ON CW NETWORK

REPORT BY KELLY WELLS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

NXT Commentators: Corey Graves, Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Backstage Correspondent(s): Sarah Schreiber

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO OUR POST-SHOW PODCAST

-Highlights from last week, a much more eventful show than the PLE that preceded it, opened. Ethan Page’s North American Championship win was covered first, followed by Trick Williams with his TNA Championship and the challenge from Mike Santana, and the straight bonkers Women’s Championship win by Jacy Jayne, which was brilliantly executed from a production standpoint, but…still leaves us with Women’s Championship Jacy Jayne. Jayne was shown walking with Toxic Attraction, and was now in the center of the flying V, rather than Fallon Henley. Jayne’s look has been tweaked slightly and she looks much more like a star than before.

-Laredo Kid entered the ring with a mic, ahead of the Worlds Collide event. Je’Von Evans was there as well. Ethan Page’s music cut them off before anything could be said. He said Rey Fenix was still on a plane so he wouldn’t be around tonight. He said it was unfortunate that he had to celebrate his new championship with them. He bemoaned his upcoming title defenses, and said he hadn’t agreed to this; Ricky Starks did. Laredo Kid said in Spanish that Ethan has no balls. There was a good reaction to that. Evans said Page cost him a match on SmackDown this past week and Page said that’s what happens when you get into his business. It devolved until Evolve’s Sean Legacy showed up and put over his coming match with Page, as well as promoting the men’s four-way match for the Evolve championship. The three-man faction from Evolve, Swipe Right (they have another man and a woman as well, but they haven’t been established on NXT yet) showed up and talked big about their member Jackson Drake, who’s also in the four-way. A brawl broke out leading into a promo for Worlds Collide and the show’s first commercial break. [c]

(Wells’s Analysis: It really feels like a turning of the page here, as so many pieces in the WWE bubble are moving up, on, or out. There’s room in NXT for new talent with several NXT members heading to the main roster, so I’m expecting to see a lot of things thrown at the wall to see what sticks)

-El Hijo del Vikingo was shown in the audience ahead of his match with Chad Gable at Worlds Collide.

(1) CHASE UNIVERSITY (Andre Chase & Kale Dixon & Uriah Connors) vs. DARKSTATE (Dion Lennox & Cutler James & Osiris Griffin)

There was a brawl before the bell, after with Connors settled into the face in peril role first against James, then Lennox. Lennox dominated with power stuff until Connors managed a tag to Dixon, who fired up and got in some basic offense before a double clothesline put both of them on the mat. Griffin tagged in and hit a big block on Connors that sent him flying, but Connors and Dixon did a bunch of tandem offense on him and other interfering members of DarkState until Griffin hit a suplex on both guys at once. The assisted powerbomb finished as Lennox got the duke. After the match, Andre Chase – who was never legal – tossed a bunch of teaching material as the longest storyline in NXT history continued.

WINNERS: DarkState at 3:29.

(Wells’s Analysis: It was just getting going, I thought, but I guess they all got their stuff in. I don’t know if I can take another several months of Chase U infighting and self-doubt, even with new faces hanging around)

-Ava made an eight-man tag match out of the opening brawl, and told the babyfaces they need a fourth member. Luckily, Dragon Lee was visiting and was a few feet away, and he joined the squad.

-Sarah Schreiber talked to Trick Williams, who cut a quick promo on Mike Santana. [c]

-Tyra Mae Steele, earlier this week, talked to some of the Evolve girls in the locker room until Arianna Grace showed up and talked down to Steele and gave her a protip: don’t talk about yourself so much. After Grace left, Steele said she’d found her first opponent.

(2) MYLES BORNE (w/Tavion Heights) vs. CHARLIE DEMPSEY (w/Wren Sinclair) – If Borne wins, he can leave No Quarter Catch Crew

ROUND ONE: After some mat grappling, Borne got a rollup for a quick two and Dempsey slapped the mat, annoyed. They went back to some grappling and a long series of technical reversals. Brilliant headscissor takedown by Dempsey, who was holding an armbar throughout it. Short-arm scissors continued the work on Borne’s left arm. They went to some reversals and there was an awkward moment as Dempsey couldn’t bridge with Borne atop him. It looked like time was about to expire, but Borne got a pin on a rollup with six seconds left: At 2:54 of the first round, the score is 1-0 Borne. [c]

ROUND TWO: A commercial break started just before the second round. The split-screen break ended with just 24 seconds left in the round, and the two grappled until time expired. The bell sounded, and Dempsey laid in a cheap knee after the bell to boos.

ROUND THREE: After a small amount of grappling, Dempsey trapped a prone Borne with a Regal-plex and got the qucik pin. At 0:24 in the third round, it’s tied at one and is going to a final fall with three rounds to go.

ROUND FOUR: Dempsey was still in control early in the fall. Vic mentioned Lexis King removing these rules from the Heritage Cup, and said new champion Noam Dar was “surely watching from somewhere.” Maybe as champion, he should be on TV now and then? The two exchanged some near-falls on grapples, then impact offense. There was another flurry of near-falls with about 30 seconds left, and Borne escaped a trap and hit a dropkick and scored the pin with 13 seconds left, winning the match.

WINNER: Myles Borne at 2:47 of the fourth round. Combined ring time: 9:05

(Wells’s Analysis: Borne is now free of the NQCC and he went for a handshake, but Dempsey didn’t go for it. The announcers wondered aloud what would happen to the faction. Very strong action here)

-Backstage, the men of The Culling were talking until Izzi Dame came out of nowhere and nailed Brooks Jensen in the back with a chair. Shawn Spears asked what the hell she was doing. Dame said Jensen was never fully bought in, and she pushed the tag match to next week, and made it Spears/Vance instead of having Jensen in the match. Spears smiled and said Izzi was damn right. [c]

(3) TYRA MAE STEELE vs. ARIANNA GRACE

Steele put a commemorative Olympic gold medal around a plushie carried by a fan, who was pretty excited about it. Grace entering was like seeing a ghost, as she’s spent so little time on NXT TV for months now. She was greeted by a pretty muted crowd after all her time away.

Steele wanted a handshake and Grace laughed and said “no thank you.” Steel grappled Grace down on the mat, then rolled her around using her feet until Grace reached a rope to break. Grace missed a right and Steele nailed her with a back body-drop. Grace got in some punches and kicks in a corner, then laid out Steele with a forearm. Big boot got a one count. The announcers talked about Stephanie Vaquer qualifying for the Money in the Bank match. Steele hit a German suplex with a bridge that finished.

WINNER: Tyra Mae Steele at 2:23.

(Wells’s Analysis: Nothing wrong here but for those who didn’t catch LFG, this was a very small sampling of what kind of potential Steele may or may not have. I remain stunned that the super-funny, charismatic Grace gets so little TV time)

-A bunch of influencers with loud overreactions were shown reacting to Jacy Jayne’s championship win last week ahead of her appearance. [c]

-Sarah Schreiber talked to Mike Santana about his huge match tonight. Santana said he should soak it all in because he’s in an NXT main event. He said he’d reflect later because it’s time to get busy. He said Trick is a pretender and he’s fighting for everyone who’s ever fought in an NXT ring. He said he promised his daughter he’s coming home with the TNA Championship, and he doesn’t make promises to her that he can’t keep. He said he needs to be three seconds better. Let’s get it. Fun, fiery mic time from Santana.

[HOUR TWO]

-Fatal Influence entered and Jacy did a spot where she licked her new championship belt. It left a run from her lipstick that was weird and distracting. She said people don’t get to cheer for her now after being against her for so long. She said everyone was shocked except her. She said they called her the third wheel and latched onto every flavor of the month. The crowd were booing pretty heavily here. She said that she and Fallon Henley started in this business together and they’re like sisters. Lainey Reid, Lola Vice and Jordynne Grace all showed up to stake their claim for the championship. Jaida Parker was next and said everyone knows she’s the baddest bitch in the place. Kelani Jordan was next and said she’d never had a shot. Lash Legend was next, cutting off Jordan quickly. She said she sees a whole bunch of women that have already had their turn. Uh, the person she cut off literally just said she’s never had one. Oh well. A fight broke out and more women showed up to brawl. The lights went out, and when they came up, Mariah May was on the perch to a massive reaction. She said the ladies could call her the NXT Champion, because the greatest women’s division in the world just got a lot more glamorous. With that, a Jacy Jayne segment actually warranted the crossover spot. Notable: nobody on commentary, nor May herself, said her name, just like with the Ricky Saints situation. [c]

(Wells’s Analysis: The cavalcade of championship suitors usually leads to something straightforward like a multi-person match or a battle royal, but this one turned the trope on its head by wasting no time introducing their latest huge acquisition. Jayne was likely to be a transitional champion in any event – and I think there were better ones available, but whatever – and now we might know to whom that transition will go)