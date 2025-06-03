VIP PODCAST 6/3 – The Fix Mailbag (4-25-2018): Mailbag on what if Stephanie married Heyman, ROH’s Mt. Rushmore, Bruno vs. Brock, U.S. vs. U.K. fandom, plus New Japan, Raw review (82 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years the Apr. 25, 2018 episode answering listener questions:
CURRENT EVENTS
- New Japan review and preview,
- UFC Atlantic City review
- Analysis of this week’s Raw including Paul Heyman’s promo
- Ronda Rousey’s run-in
- The Sami & Kevin Show
MAILBAG
- Blind spots as fans
- Changing the names of WWE Title
- A big discussion on ROH alumni and who is on ROH’s Mount Rushmore and whose had the most WWE success
- Audience plants at TV events
- Bruno Sammartino compared to Brock Lesnar
- Future opponents in NXT for Aleister Black
- Comparing the expenses associated with pro wrestling fandom in the U.S. vs. the U.K.
- What if Paul Heyman instead of Triple H had married Stephanie McMahon
- Plus some baseball and boxing topics
