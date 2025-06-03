VIP PODCAST 6/3 – The Fix Mailbag (4-25-2018): Mailbag on what if Stephanie married Heyman, ROH’s Mt. Rushmore, Bruno vs. Brock, U.S. vs. U.K. fandom, plus New Japan, Raw review (82 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years the Apr. 25, 2018 episode answering listener questions:

CURRENT EVENTS

New Japan review and preview,

UFC Atlantic City review

Analysis of this week’s Raw including Paul Heyman’s promo

Ronda Rousey’s run-in

The Sami & Kevin Show

MAILBAG

Blind spots as fans

Changing the names of WWE Title

A big discussion on ROH alumni and who is on ROH’s Mount Rushmore and whose had the most WWE success

Audience plants at TV events

Bruno Sammartino compared to Brock Lesnar

Future opponents in NXT for Aleister Black

Comparing the expenses associated with pro wrestling fandom in the U.S. vs. the U.K.

What if Paul Heyman instead of Triple H had married Stephanie McMahon

Plus some baseball and boxing topics

NOTE: View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO