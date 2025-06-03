News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 6/3 – The Fix Mailbag (4-25-2018): Mailbag on what if Stephanie married Heyman, ROH’s Mt. Rushmore, Bruno vs. Brock, U.S. vs. U.K. fandom, plus New Japan, Raw review (82 min.)

June 3, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years the Apr. 25, 2018 episode answering listener questions:

CURRENT EVENTS

  • New Japan review and preview,
  • UFC Atlantic City review
  • Analysis of this week’s Raw including Paul Heyman’s promo
  • Ronda Rousey’s run-in
  • The Sami & Kevin Show

MAILBAG

  • Blind spots as fans
  • Changing the names of WWE Title
  • A big discussion on ROH alumni and who is on ROH’s Mount Rushmore and whose had the most WWE success
  • Audience plants at TV events
  • Bruno Sammartino compared to Brock Lesnar
  • Future opponents in NXT for Aleister Black
  • Comparing the expenses associated with pro wrestling fandom in the U.S. vs. the U.K.
  • What if Paul Heyman instead of Triple H had married Stephanie McMahon
  • Plus some baseball and boxing topics

