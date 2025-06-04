AEW FYTER FEST PREVIEW (6/4): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Where: Denver, Color. at Mission Ballroom

How To Watch: Live on TBS and on Max streaming service

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that ??? tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for ???. The arena has a capacity of 3,950 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Brody King vs. Kenny Omega vs. Mascara Dorada vs. Claudio Castagnoli – AEW International Championship 4-Way

Jon Moxley vs. Mark Briscoe

“Timeless” Toni Storm & Mina Shirakawa vs. Julia Hart & Skye Blue (with Mercedes Mone on commentary)

FTR vs. Atlantis Jr. & Templario

La Faccion Ingobernable vs. Komander & Kevin Knight & “Speedball” Bailey – Trios match

Thekla in -ring debut

Hurt Syndicate to speak

