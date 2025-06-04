VIP PODCAST 6/4 – Catching the Culture: Cadet & Adams talk painful cuts in WWE, along with painful deaths in the 1996 classic “Scream” and the horror of Mankind (92 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch VIP series “Catching the Culture,” Kurt Cadet and Chris Adams discuss:
- Shocking cuts, including R-Truth
- Growing commercialization in WWE
- The culture impact of the 1996 classic “Scream”
- The feud between Undertaker and Mankind
- How “Scream” and this feud impacted WWE to this day
- Survivor Series’ lasting impact on the landscape of WWE
Note: There are some audio issues in the second half.
