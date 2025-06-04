News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 6/4 – Catching the Culture: Cadet & Adams talk painful cuts in WWE, along with painful deaths in the 1996 classic “Scream” and the horror of Mankind (92 min.)

June 4, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch VIP series “Catching the Culture,” Kurt Cadet and Chris Adams discuss:

  • Shocking cuts, including R-Truth
  • Growing commercialization in WWE
  • The culture impact of the 1996 classic “Scream”
  • The feud between Undertaker and Mankind
  • How “Scream” and this feud impacted WWE to this day
  • Survivor Series’ lasting impact on the landscape of WWE

Note: There are some audio issues in the second half.

