WWE RAW PREVIEW (6/9): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: Monday, June 9, 2025
Where: Phoenix, Ariz. at PHX Arena
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 10,670 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 11,517. The arena has a capacity of 17,716 spectators when configured for concerts.
How To Watch: Live on Netflix
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- Jey Uso vs. Gunther – WWE World Heavyweight Championship match
- Nikki Bella returns
- WWE King & Queen of the Ring Tournaments begin
- John Cena to appear
- Seth Rollins to appear
