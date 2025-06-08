WWE RAW PREVIEW (6/9): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Monday, June 9, 2025

Where: Phoenix, Ariz. at PHX Arena

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 10,670 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 11,517. The arena has a capacity of 17,716 spectators when configured for concerts.

How To Watch: Live on Netflix

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Jey Uso vs. Gunther – WWE World Heavyweight Championship match

Nikki Bella returns

WWE King & Queen of the Ring Tournaments begin

John Cena to appear

Seth Rollins to appear

Visit this website during Raw for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S RAW RESULTS: WWE RAW RESULTS (6/2): Pomares’s report on latest Monday in the Bank qualifiers, Breaker & Bronson vs. Jey & Sami, Balor & McDonagh vs. War Raiders

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Shane McMahon says Vince McMahon has no plans to start a pro wrestling company