WWE touts viewership data for Worlds Collide event on YouTube and social media over the weekend

WWE boasts today that Worlds Collide set a record for the largest live audience for a WWE event on YouTube last Saturday afternoon, with a peak of 764,389 live concurrent viewers across the WWE and WWE Espańol YouTube channels during the main event between El Hijo del Vikingo and Chad Gable.

Over 24 hours, it accrued a total viewership of 4.1 million on YouTube. Also, it generated more than 32 million social views across all platforms over that time period.

Read our report by PWTorch columnist Rich Fann on the event here: WWE & AAA WORLDS COLLIDE RESULTS (6/7): Fann’s report and analysis of Vikingo vs. Chad Gable, Ethan Page vs. Evans vs. Lorado Kid vs. Rey Fenix, plus Legado del Fantasma, Vaquer, LWO

WORLDS COLLIDE SHATTERS WWE RECORD FOR

LARGEST LIVE AUDIENCE ON YOUTUBE June 9, 2025 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that Worlds Collide set a record for the largest live audience in company history for a YouTube broadcast. The event peaked at 764,389 live concurrent viewers across the WWE and WWE Espańol YouTube channels during the main event between El Hijo del Vikingo and Chad Gable. Additionally, Saturday’s broadcast has been watched by more than 4.1 million viewers on YouTube in the first 24 hours. On X, #WorldsCollide was the No. 1 trending topic globally on Saturday and WWE generated more than 32 million social views across all platforms in the first 24 hours. In April, WWE announced its acquisition of leading Mexican lucha libre promotion AAA in partnership with Mexico-based sports and entertainment holding company, Fillip. Worlds Collide can be watched back on WWE’s YouTube channel and with Spanish commentary here.