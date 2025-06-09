10 YRS AGO – WWE SMACKDOWN TV Report (5-21-2015): Stardust (Cody Rhodes) vs. R-Truth, Ambrose and Reigns discuss Payback, Ambrose vs. Bray Wyatt, plus King Barrett, Ziggler

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE Smackdown review

May 21, 2015

Taped 5/19/15 in Norfolk, Va.

Aired on SyFy

By Greg Parks, PWTorch Columnist

– WWE Open.

– A video aired on Raw’s “Architect of a Dream” segment.

– Smackdown Open.

– Following the opening pyro, Roman Reigns came to the ring. They showed stills from the main event of Payback as Reigns came out. Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton, and Jerry Lawler, this evening’s announcers, were shown on-camera before Reigns spoke. Reigns said his bad news was that he didn’t win at Payback. But the good news was he had a really good time at Payback. That shouldn’t be a trade-off a babyface is willing to accept. Reigns focused on knocking out Seth Rollins, the Shield’s brief re-uniting, and going toe-to-toe with Dean Ambrose. Reigns said he has a new game plan, as he’s thinking with his head and not his fist: He announced that he’ll be entering the Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Dean Ambrose then came out.

Ambrose joked about his ears ringing, then he talked about the MITB Match. He said he won’t be reaching for an opportunity to become champion, because by then, he’ll already be WWE Champion. Reigns begged Ambrose to think of an exit strategy. I’m not exactly sure what he meant by that. Wouldn’t his exit strategy be to win the title? Anyway, we never found out because Kane interrupted. He reminded both men that the Authority always wins. Reigns asked how Kane would know that, as Kane is always on his back. Kane said Reigns won’t be in the MITB Match and gave reasons why: He lost at Wrestlemania and at Payback. Kane said Reigns will have to prove he has earned an opportunity.

Ambrose called Kane the red-headed step-child of the Authority and other insulting things. Kane put Ambrose in a re-match from Raw, against Bray Wyatt, tonight. Ambrose said that’s what he wanted, and that he’ll take care of that unfinished business tonight. Kane said he has no plans for Reigns tonight and suggested he spend the rest of the evening reflecting on his failures. Reigns seemed okay with that, but said he’ll also make sure Kane does everything tonight that is best for business. Reigns’ music played to end the segment.

– Also tonight: A four-corners tag-team match with the Lucha Dragons, Los Matadores, Cesaro & Tyson Kidd, and The Ascension. It’s next.

[Commercial Break]

– Titus O’Neil won the Celebrity Mega Dad of the Year Award.

– The Prime Time Players were dancing with a child in the aisle they had plucked out of the crowd. A graphic was shown for the six-team Elimination Chamber tag title match. Before the Players joined commentary, they did the Millions of Dollars dance with Lawler. New Day was already on commentary. Los Matadores, The Ascension, and Cesaro & Kidd were already in the ring. The Lucha Dragons were the only team to receive an entrance.

1 – LOS MATADORES vs. THE ASCENSION vs. CESARO & TYSON KIDD vs. LUCHA DRAGONS – FOUR-CORNERS TAG-TEAM MATCH

Before they match, they showed the multi-team brawl that ensued on Raw. Xavier Woods was the only New Day member on commentary, while the others stood behind him. Kidd and Kalisto had a nice exchange early on. Natalya and El Torito had a segment outside the ring, where Nattie grabbed Torito off the apron and spun him, but Torito escaped. Konnor planted Kidd as the show cut to break 2:06 into the match.

[Commercial Break]

Back at 6:02 with Konnor still in there with Kidd. Sin Cara tagged in and brought some athleticism as the fresh man. Cara tried a springboard moonsault, but Konnor got his knees up. The Ascension and Los Matadores began to have some issues. The two teams began brawling in the ring while Cara and Viktor were the legal men. Cesaro tagged in and delivered a belly-to-belly suplex to Viktor. Kidd hit the dropkick after the Swing, but one of the matadors made the tag and tried to steal the pin. The match broke down as Titus put over the upcoming tag team Chamber match on commentary. Cara dove onto most of the guys outside the ring. Kalisto jumped backward off the second-rope and gave one of the matadors a hurricanrana into a pin.

WINNERS: Lucha Dragons, at 10:14. A fun preview of the Chamber match featuring these teams.

A few highlights of the match were shown.

– From Raw: Rusev kicked Lana to the curb. And Dolph Ziggler was the beneficiary.

– The announcers reacted to those incidents. A WWE.com video aired of Rusev being interviewed about what happened on Raw. He promised that Ziggler would get crushed.

– Renee Young was backstage with Dolph Ziggler, asking him to react to what he just saw. Ziggler talked about his week that was, featuring Sheamus, Lana, and Rusev. Ziggler also mentioned that he goes one-on-one with King Barrett tonight. Lana walked into the shot and she wished Ziggler good luck, saying she’d be watching. Ziggler asked Renee to give them a second, but strangely, didn’t ask the cameraman to leave. Ziggler said he knows Lana is just trying to make Rusev jealousâ€¦and he’s fine with it. He complimented her kissing ability to boot.

– King Barrett came out. He faces Ziggler, next.

[Commercial Break]

2 – KING BARRETT vs. DOLPH ZIGGLER

A back elbow in the corner by Barrett put Ziggler on his heels. Ziggler dodged a Barrett charged, and Barrett went shoulder-first into the post. Neckbreaker by Ziggler, then an elbowdrop for two. Barrett went back on offense and stayed there as they went to break at 2:08.

[Commercial Break]

Back at 5:32. Ziggler worked out of a rest-hold, but Barrett hit Wasteland for a two-count. Outside the ring, Barrett slammed Ziggler back-first into the apron, then whipped him into the barricade. Surprise roll-up by Ziggler for two, but a superkick to Ziggler from Barrett notched him a two-count. Bull Hammer attempt, but Ziggler suprkicked the arm. Barrett missed a clothesline and Ziggler hit the Zig Zag for the win.

WINNER: Ziggler, at 8:05. It just feels like guys like Ziggler, Barrett, and others are going in circles by wrestling each other every week and not rising above Intercontinental Title contender status.

The closing moments of the match were replayed. Lana came out onto the ramp and applauded Ziggler.

– The announcers talked about the Divas Title situation and they showed the post-match happenings from Nikki Bella vs. Naomi on Monday night.

– Paige was walking backstage. She’ll be out next.

[Commercial Break]

– Paige came to the ring. Sure, they made a big deal about the return of Roman Reigns to Smackdown, but not Paige’s. And she’s been gone longer! Paige said it was good to be back and talked about the last time she was seen, winning a battle royal in her home country. They showed a clip of Naomi’s attack from a month ago. Paige said that’s when Naomi finally became relevant. She said she admires Naomi for taking what she wanted and called Tamina Naomi’s “boyfriend.” She rhetorically asked if Tamina was competing in the wrong division. I suppose that’s what you get when you don’t have a traditional WWE Diva supermodel look. Naomi and Tamina came out.

Naomi said Paige doesn’t understand where she is in the pecking order. She said she deserves to be the top Diva, and that all Paige is good at is screaming. Naomi said Paige doesn’t know what it’s like to be overlooked or underappreciated. She said Paige got a title shot on her first day in WWE, and she didn’t earn it. Naomi said she was more deserving and that’s why she took Paige’s opportunity from her.

Paige said she’s done more in one year than Naomi and Tamina have done in their careers. Paige talked about the excuses Naomi constantly gives and told her to get over it. Naomi got even more heated on the mic and she and Tamina charged the ring. Paige held her own at first, but the numbers game won out. Nikki Bella ran out (with her Divas title for some reason). She chased off Naomi and Tamina and actually ran after them, appearing to trip and fall into them outside the ring. Nikki tossed Naomi back in the ring, then attacked Paige and hit the Rack Attack on her. Naomi had a really good promo, but by the end, it was more “Divas can’t get along with each other” booking.

– A Bray Wyatt promo aired. He talked about demons being all around us and how they exist in us all. He said he’d prove that Ambrose has his inner-demons. Wyatt said Ambrose is simply in his way, and advised him to run.

[Commercial Break]

3 – STARDUST vs. R-TRUTH

As Truth came to the ring, it was announced that Nikki Bella would defend her Divas Title in a Triple-Threat Match at Elimination Chamber against Paige and Naomi. No entrance for Stardust. Hip-toss by Truth, but Stardust brought Truth throat-first across the top rope. Stardust stomped on the head of Truth. He continued wearing down Truth by tying up his arms. Disaster Kick by Stardust for two. Stardust hit Dark Matter for two. Stardust took off his glove and hammered away with rights on Truth. He bent down to pick up the glove, and Truth kicked him. He threw the glove up in the air, distracting Stardust, and allowing him to hit his finish for the win.

WINNER: Truth at 3:29. How does Truth keep ending up in these title matches, like the one at Elimination Chamber?

– Renee Young was backstage with Ryback. She asked him how he prepares for a match like the Elimination Chamber. He said it’s intimidating, but he’s chomping at the bit to enter. He wanted to deliver a message to the other guys in the Elimination Chamber: He said he’d devour anything that stands in his way.

– Next, from Raw, Kevin Owens confronted John Cena.

– We’ll also get an exclusive look at Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens from Takeover, tonight.

[Commercial Break]

– The exterior of the arena in Norfolk was shown.

– They showed Kevin Owens interrupting and attacking John Cena on Raw.

– The announcers reacted to Owens’ challenge, then they sent it to clips of Zayn vs. Owens from Takeover.

– A graphic aired for Owens vs. Cena at Elimination Chamber.

– Macho Mandow came out to Randy Savage’s theme and Curtis Axel came out to Hulk Hogan’s theme. Both were dressed up as the men they were imitating. The Mega Powers are in action next.

[Commercial Break]

– The weekly Tough Enough discussion took place, with the requisite videos being shown.

4 – THE MEGA POWERS (“Macho Mandow” (Damien Mandow) & “AexlMania” Curtis Axel vs. ADAM ROSE & HEATH SLATER

No entrance for the latter duo. Mandow (not to be confused with Mandrews) fought off both opponents as Rosa Mendes yelled at him outside the ring. Slater connected on a side kick for two. Mandow continued to take a beating until making the hot tag at 2:44. Axel clotheslined Slater twice then tore off his shirt, as is tradition. Leg-drop by Axel for the win.

WINNERS: The Mega Powers, at 3:21. This is probably a fine gimmick to get a cheap pop on house shows, but they’re total go-nowhere characters.

– Renee Young was with the now clean-shaven Bo Dallas backstage. She asked him about attacking “The man that gravity forgot, the new sensation, Neville.” I can’t believe they scripted her to say it like that. They showed the Dallas-Neville confrontation from Raw, leading to Neville’s loss to Barrett later in the night, with Dallas picking the bones afterward. Dallas talked about a bird he knew as a kid who flew too high and into a power line. Dallas nursed the bird back to health, helping it overcome adversity. He compared Neville to that bird and said he’s trying to make Neville stronger. He said he can help Neville if he just Bo-lieves.

– Dean Ambrose came out for the main event. It’s next.

[Commercial Break]

5 – DEAN AMBROSE vs. BRAY WYATT

Byron Saxton compared this to Freddy Krueger facing Evel Knievel. Shoulder knock-down by Wyatt. Ambrose went after the leg of Wyatt immediately, incorporating a dragon-screw leg-whip into his offense. Ambrose hit the ropes, and Wyatt hit him with an uppercut. Flying forearm by Ambrose found the mark, and a dive through the ropes took out his opponent. Ambrose dove from the apron, but Wyatt side-stepped him and Ambrose appeared to ram his knee into the ring steps. The show cut to break at 1:41 of the match.

[Commercial Break]

Back at 4:38 with Wyatt slowing the pace thanks to a rest-hold. Ambrose dodged a back splash. He tried a cross-body but Wyatt gave him a virtual chest-bump, failing to catch Ambrose causing him to fall helplessly to the mat. Ambrose ended up hitting a Tornado DDT on Wyatt through the ropes and to the outside of the ring. The referee’s count was on at that point. The count was at eight before the count was broken. Ambrose began his comeback in the ring and this time took Wyatt down with a cross-body. Ambrose tried a suicide dive but Wyatt caught him and prepared for Sister Abigail. Ambrose freed himself and clotheslined Wyatt down. Back in, Ambrose went to the top, but was caught by Wyatt. Wyatt hit a uranage for two at 9:02. Ambrose dropkicked the leg out from under Wyatt. He went to the top again and at this point, J&J Security got involved. One distracted the ref while the other pushed Ambrose off the top. In the ring, a double clothesline by Wyatt and Ambrose. With both men down, Seth Rollins came out to his theme. Then Roman Reigns’ theme interrupted and he came back down from his perch. Reigns took out both of J&J and forced Rollins up the ramp. Noble ran into the ring and was taken out by Ambrose. As the ref tried to roll him out of the ring, Reigns gave Wyatt the Superman punch. Ambrose hit Dirty Deeds for the win.

WINNER: Ambrose, at 11:25.

The Superman punch was replayed, as was Dirty Deeds. Rollins and Ambrose eyed each other and trash talked from afar as the show closed.

Greg Parks has been covering WWE Smackdown for PWTorch.com since January of 2007.