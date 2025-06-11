10 YRS AGO – NXT TV Report (6-10-2015): Baron Corbin vs. Angelo Dawkins, plus Zack Ryder & Mojo Rawley, Becky Lynch, Scott Dawson, Samoa Joe, Finn Balor, Tyler Breeze, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 10 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

WWE NXT Results

June 10, 2015

Taped at Full Sail University

Report by Justin James, PWTorch contributor

[Q1] Pre-credits vignette hypes Samoa’s Joe in-ring debut as the “most anticipated debut in NXT history.” That is is likely not hyperbole.

Zack Ryder gets a big reception at FSU. He’s going to be tagging up with the returning Mojo Rawley. Mojo’s got his hype back, and absence makes the heart grow fonder for Rawley, who had cooled off before his injury. My son: “Why does he have to be so crazy?”

1 – ZACK RYDER & MOJO RAWLEY vs. MIKE ROLLINS & ELIAS SAMPSON – Tag Team match

Rawley starts it against Rollins, to a “Welcome Back!” chant and a full row of fans wearing Rawley shirts in the audience. Rawley has really tightened up his physique since his last appearance. Sampson tags in, then Rawley brings in Ryder. Ryder takes some offense, gets boots up in the corner, and then sends Sampson across the ring. Broski Boot, but Rolins interferes. The crowd is eager for Rawley as Ryder takes a beating.

Ryder breaks free and tags in Rawley. Rawley unloads on Sampson, then clears Rollins from the ring. He tags in Ryder, lifts Sampson in the air, and Ryder delivers a Rough Ryder from the top.

WINNERS: Zack Ryder & Mojo Rawley in about 5:00. Decent showcase for these two. I think it has been years since I saw Ryder get a win. They are a fun team.

Post-match, Ryder and Rawley hit the bleachers to celebrate with the Hype Section.

More hype for Samoa Joe’s in-ring debut.

Finn Balor vignette. He talks about having two sides and asks if he should embrace the demon inside. It is hype for his return to Tokyo, but this was a “welcome to Raw” quality piece in terms of production quality.

Video package on Dana Brooke. She claims to be the “total Diva.” The focus is on how she is hated and she brags on herself and talks tough.

Emma is out to face Blue Pants, who gets a standing ovation. Of note, Blue Pants doesn’t have a Twitter account. Someone is leaving money on the table there.

2 – BLUE PANTS vs. EMMA

“Happy Birthday” greets Blue Pants from the crowd. Blue Pants mocks Emma’s old dancing, letting Emma get in a cheap shot. Emma starts to beat Blue Pants down. Lots of hair pulling from Emma draws the ref’s attention. Emma gloats and Blue Pants hits a schoolgirl for a two count, then a crucifix for a nearfall, but Emma returns with a clothesline for two.

Tight chinlock grounds Blue Pants. Emma whiffs an elbow drop letting Blue Pants fire up and hit three roundhouses in a row. Forearms take Emma down to the mat for a nearfall. Emma ducks a roundhouse and cinches in the Emma-lock for the win.

WINNER: Emma in 4:35. That was a pretty fun match giving crowd favorite Blue Pants ring time and getting over Emma’s heel persona.

[Q2] Backstage, Devin Taylor asks Carmella, Enzo Amore, and Colin Cassady about their six-person mixed tag match. Tons of classic Amore and Cassady promo here. Carmella calls out Blake & Murphy for using a woman to distract Amore and Cassady in their title match. Cassady calls them liars and cheats and says they look funny to boot.

3 – TYLER BREEZE vs. BULL DEMPSEY

Dempsey shoves Breeze into the corner on the lock-up. Breeze dodges him, but Dempsey sends him to the other corner. Dempsey grounds Breeze, who gets his boots up on the ropes, but runs into Dempsey’s chest. Dempsey goes up top for a headbutt, but Breeze rolls out of the ring. Dempsey chases Breeze around the ring, then sells being out of breath. “Car-di-o!” from the crowd. Breeze leads Dempsey on another chase. Breeze takes advantage and rolls Dempsey into the ring for the Beauty Shot.

WINNER: Tyler Breeze in 2:50. House show comedy there, but it was harmless fun.

Another look-back to the post-match of “Takeover: Unstoppable” with the crowd on their feet to applaud Becky Lynch’s performance.

[ J.J.’s Reax: Could you imagine Raw putting this much attention on a PPV from three weeks ago to build someone up? ]

Becky Lynch hits the ramp in her new steampunk-y gear. She’s facing “Jessie.”

4 – BECKY LYNCH vs. JESSIE

Jessie is billed as being from Australia, but that’s all we know. Jessie with a headlock, then a shoulder tackle, but Lynch bridges out. Arm drags then a dropkick from Lynch. A ref break lets Jessie recover and hit a kick for two. Jessie with an armbar. Graves calls out Lynch for wearing “pantaloons.” Jessie mocks Lynch’s mannerisms letting Lynch get a small package for two. Jessie comes back with a knee lift. Lynch fights out of wrist control and fires up. Suplex from Lynch followed by running leg drops for a two count.

[Q3] A series of reversals, then Lynch drops Jessie and transitions to an armbar for the tap-out win.

WINNER: Becky Lynch in 4:20. Basic match to reinforce Lynch as a winner.

William Regal in his office announces that Kevin Owens will be at commentary for the Samoa Joe match. Bull Dempsey comes in chowing down on a bag of Doritos. Regal says Dempsey may have a problem. Dempsey says he was tired because he was up all night training so he was tired and promises it won’t happen again. Regal takes the chips. “Listen, flower, you need to get your act together.” And leaves. Dempsey shrugs and pulls a Hershey’s bar out of his singlet and starts eating it.

[ J.J.’s Reax: Great, a fat-shaming segment. Is Vince McMahon writing NXT now? ]

Greg Hamilton interviews Jason Jordan, who says he has a new partner. Chad Gable comes out. Gable won’t say “I told you so” but then he does. When Jordan is ready, Gable will be “ready, willing, and Gable.” Jordan takes the towel and tosses it to the side. Gable adds “/Gable” to the tag on Jordan’s locker.

[ J.J.’s Reax: Why would Gable want to team with a guy who keeps losing matches? That’s as dumb as breaking up a pin in an elimination match. ]

5 – ANGELO DAWKINS vs. BARON CORBIN

The crowd starts counting, then picks up a “Cor… bin Sucks” chant. Corbin doesn’t get the quick win. Dawkins tries out his amateur wrestling style, to little effect. Corbin with his basic offense. Corbin gloats in the ring a bit, then Dawkins surprises Corbin with rights, but Corbin ducks a bulldog and hits a huge clothesline. End of Days for the win.

WINNER: Baron Corbin in 2:22. Squash match to let Corbin slowly work his way to a five-minute match.

At the commentary position, Kevin Owens has his arm around Byron Saxton and his glaring at him. Saxton looks very uncomfortable, remembering his own history with Owens and Owens’s history with Alex Riley. Samoa Joe hits the ring to face Scott Dawson. Big reaction for Joe.

6 – SAMOA JOE vs. SCOTT DAWSON

“Joe’s gonna kill you!” greets Dawson. Now “please don’t die.” Dawson and Joe wrangle for control on the lock-up, but Joe puts Dawson into the corner. Dawson is wearing a heavy-duty kneebrace. Wristlock from Joe and Owens talks about his match with John Cena. Dawson runs right into Joe and falls down. Owens tells Saxton to ignore him and pay attention to the match. Dawson backs Joe into the corner.

[Q4] Dawson tries to suplex Joe, but can’t do it. An elbow angers Joe, who rolls over Dawson. Joe creams Dawson in the corner. Enziguiri in the corner drops Dawson. Dawson dodges in the corner, but Joe shrugs him off. Musclebuster for the win.

WINNER: Samoa Joe in 3:43. I think Dawson got far too much offense against Joe here. He has been seen maybe three times since his injury and hasn’t been relevant in NXT for a few years, so why give him that much time against Joe?

Post-match, Owens silently slips out of the booth. Joe has a mic and calls out Owens for ducking out, and for ducking out last time Joe was in the ring, too. Owens just starts to walk away. Joe asks Owens to be a good man and give the fans the fight they want to see. Owens claims he doesn’t run anywhere. He won’t enter the ring for two reasons. First, he feels like hurting Joe after his debut match would be wrong. Number two, Joe is a rookie, and as a veteran, you just can’t walk in and get a title shot after one match; title shots need to be earned.

[ J.J.’s Reax: Great heel promo using Owens’s history from six months ago. ]

William Regal comes out and says he understand where Owens is coming from. Joe hasn’t earned a title shot, but he has earned a right to fight, and books Joe vs. Owens for next week.

FINAL THOUGHTS: Lots of shorter matches tonight to start building feuds. The Ryder/Rawley pairing has some potential for sure. I am surprised they are going to Joe-Owens so quickly, but let’s see where it goes.