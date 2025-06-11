FREE PODCAST 6/10 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (6-8-2020) Asuka vs. Charlotte, Christian interviews Edge, Decathlon competition, live callers and mailbag (120 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (6-8-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Frank Peteani to talk about WWE Monday Night Raw. They discuss Asuka vs. Charlotte, Christian interviewing Edge, the Decathlon competition between the Street Profits and Viking Raiders, the latest Drew McIntyre-Bobby Lashley hype, and more with live callers and mailbag.

