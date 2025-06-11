NXT HITS & MISSES (6/10): Ethan Page vs. Sean Legacy, High Ryze vs. The Family, Lainey Reid vs. Jacy Jayne, Lash Legend vs. Wren Sinclair

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Ethan Page vs. Sean Legacy: Hit

Let me say first: Ethan Page is one of the best heels I’ve seen in a long time. He just radiates heel, which I love. Sean Legacy is an absolute gem, he reminds me almost of Tyler Bate. As for the match, it was a lot of fun. The veteran Page worked well with the younger Legacy. Legacy is over with the crowd and his loss to Page won’t hurt his momentum. The after fight between Page and Ricky Saints was a nice continuation of their feud

Josh Briggs & Yoshiri Inamura: vs. The Culling: Minor Hit

The match wasn’t as hot as most of Briggs & Inamura matches, but it gets a minor bump based on being thrilled that Inamura being back on NXT (I love this guy). Nice to see The Culling pick up a win.

Lash Legend vs. Wren Sinclair: Minor Hit

Nothing really wrong with the match, but another example of a random thrown together match. I do enjoy watching Lash’s growth over time. Wren is a likable underdog (and I like that she ditched the one-legged wrestling gear). It’ll be interesting to see how The NQCC react to the loss, since she wanted to do it alone.

Lainey Reid vs. Jacy Jayne: Minor Hit

Good first showing on NXT for Reid. I’m not sure if another country girl act (Fallon Henley) is needed, but she has a good look and she seems pretty sure on the mic. I’m happy for Jayne: she’s toiled as both an under-carder and a gatekeeper for NXT for so long, that she’s getting a run as a champion. She makes a far better leader of what I consider a cold group in Fatal Influence than Henley.

High Ryze vs. The Family: Minor Hit

Nice win by The High Ryze. I like the push they’re getting, especially with the addition of Wes Lee. This match was all right and more of an advancement of The Family’s disfunction.

Jasper Troy vs. Oba Femi: Minor Hit

My first look at Jasper Troy. I can see why he’s been catapulted to the level he’s at. For two relatively newer guys, they carried the match pretty well. The arm up towards the end of the match seemed liked a missed call, but they recovered from that. Oba continues to dominate and Troy looked good even in defeat.