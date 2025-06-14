FREE PODCAST 6/14 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner discuss the white hot heat angles at AEW Summer Blockbuster (106 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:
- Swerve vs. Ospreay II
- Setup for Swerve & Ospreay vs. The Young Bucks
- All In Ticket update
- Omega-Okada sign the contract
- Okada aligns himself with Don Callis
- MJF using USA for heat against Mistico
- Pacing of Hangman-Moxley
- Other notes from Dynamite
- Other notes from Collision
- Upcoming lineups
- Mailbag and trivia
