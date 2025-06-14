FREE PODCAST 6/14 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner discuss the white hot heat angles at AEW Summer Blockbuster (106 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:

Swerve vs. Ospreay II

Setup for Swerve & Ospreay vs. The Young Bucks

All In Ticket update

Omega-Okada sign the contract

Okada aligns himself with Don Callis

MJF using USA for heat against Mistico

Pacing of Hangman-Moxley

Other notes from Dynamite

Other notes from Collision

Upcoming lineups

Mailbag and trivia

Send questions, comments, and feedback to allelitecc@gmail.com

