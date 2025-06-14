News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 6/14 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner discuss the white hot heat angles at AEW Summer Blockbuster (106 min.)

June 14, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:

  • Swerve vs. Ospreay II
  • Setup for Swerve & Ospreay vs. The Young Bucks
  • All In Ticket update
  • Omega-Okada sign the contract
  • Okada aligns himself with Don Callis
  • MJF using USA for heat against Mistico
  • Pacing of Hangman-Moxley
  • Other notes from Dynamite
  • Other notes from Collision
  • Upcoming lineups
  • Mailbag and trivia

Send questions, comments, and feedback to allelitecc@gmail.com

