FREE PODCAST 6/14 – WKPWP AEW Dynamite Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Heydorn talk Cody’s TNT Title reign, FTR-Bucks, Mox-Taz exchange, Colt-Dark Order, Adam Cole or Hangman Page, Jericho, live callers, mailbag (134 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (6-10-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch’s Zack Heydorn with live callers and emails to talk AEW Dynamite right after the show ended. Topics included Cody Rhodes’s TNT Title reign, the FTR-Young Bucks exchange, the Jon Moxley-Taz exchange, Colt Cabana-Dark Order, Chris Jericho on commentary, the Orange Cassidy orange angle, who would you pick between Adam Cole and Adam Page, should FTR have a manager, should Marq Quen have closed with the spotlight on him instead of the big angle at the end after his match with Cody, and more.

