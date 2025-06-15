VIP PODCAST 6/15 – The Fix Flashback (5-2-2018): Bold reassessment of Reigns’s future, Greatest Royal Rumble review, Gedo vs. Triple H as bookers, Cena compared to Reigns, Rousey vs. male wrestlers, more (114 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the May 2, 2018 episode covering these topics:

CURRENT EVENTS:

Greatest Royal Rumble review

Backlash preview

Bold reassessment of Roman Reigns’s future

Raw and Smackdown analysis

All Japan Carnival

New Japan big match previews

A look at the Bellator event this past weekend

More

MAILBAG:

Why does Vince McMahon make trivial changes after call-ups from NXT?

What to expect from next year’s Saudi Arabia event?

How about Ronda Rousey vs. male wrestlers?

What happened to Finn Balor’s demon, can WWE rearrange title mix and merge some

Were people overestimating Braun Strowman?

What is different about John Cena and Roman Reigns?

Is too much focus put on New Japan’s workmate compared to booking of storylines?

How would Naito do in WWE, would you hire Gedo or Triple H?

Is NXT successful due to booking or ring work

An all-woman PPV?

Sami Zayn & Kevin Owen link up with Kassius Ohno

Some Roman Reigns ideas

