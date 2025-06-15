News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 6/15 – The Fix Flashback (5-2-2018): Bold reassessment of Reigns’s future, Greatest Royal Rumble review, Gedo vs. Triple H as bookers, Cena compared to Reigns, Rousey vs. male wrestlers, more (114 min.)

June 15, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the May 2, 2018 episode covering these topics:

CURRENT EVENTS:

  • Greatest Royal Rumble review
  • Backlash preview
  • Bold reassessment of Roman Reigns’s future
  • Raw and Smackdown analysis
  • All Japan Carnival
  • New Japan big match previews
  • A look at the Bellator event this past weekend
  • More

MAILBAG:

  • Why does Vince McMahon make trivial changes after call-ups from NXT?
  • What to expect from next year’s Saudi Arabia event?
  • How about Ronda Rousey vs. male wrestlers?
  • What happened to Finn Balor’s demon, can WWE rearrange title mix and merge some
  • Were people overestimating Braun Strowman?
  • What is different about John Cena and Roman Reigns?
  • Is too much focus put on New Japan’s workmate compared to booking of storylines?
  • How would Naito do in WWE, would you hire Gedo or Triple H?
  • Is NXT successful due to booking or ring work
  • An all-woman PPV?
  • Sami Zayn & Kevin Owen link up with Kassius Ohno
  • Some Roman Reigns ideas

