VIP PODCAST 6/15 – The Fix Flashback (5-2-2018): Bold reassessment of Reigns’s future, Greatest Royal Rumble review, Gedo vs. Triple H as bookers, Cena compared to Reigns, Rousey vs. male wrestlers, more (114 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the May 2, 2018 episode covering these topics:
CURRENT EVENTS:
- Greatest Royal Rumble review
- Backlash preview
- Bold reassessment of Roman Reigns’s future
- Raw and Smackdown analysis
- All Japan Carnival
- New Japan big match previews
- A look at the Bellator event this past weekend
- More
MAILBAG:
- Why does Vince McMahon make trivial changes after call-ups from NXT?
- What to expect from next year’s Saudi Arabia event?
- How about Ronda Rousey vs. male wrestlers?
- What happened to Finn Balor’s demon, can WWE rearrange title mix and merge some
- Were people overestimating Braun Strowman?
- What is different about John Cena and Roman Reigns?
- Is too much focus put on New Japan’s workmate compared to booking of storylines?
- How would Naito do in WWE, would you hire Gedo or Triple H?
- Is NXT successful due to booking or ring work
- An all-woman PPV?
- Sami Zayn & Kevin Owen link up with Kassius Ohno
- Some Roman Reigns ideas
