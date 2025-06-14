FREE PODCAST 6/14 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): “The Patriot” Del Wilkes talks memories of watching Dusty Rhodes, stories from his days in the AWA, Global, WCW, All Japan, WWF (89 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (6-11-2015), PWTorch editor Wade Keller interviewed “The Patriot” Del Wilkes featuring memories of watching Dusty Rhodes who died earlier that day. Also, stories from Wiles’s days in the AWA, Global, WCW, All Japan, and the WWF with live callers and email topics.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO