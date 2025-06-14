VIP PODCAST 6/14 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (6-14-2007): Greatest Tag Team Ever, ROH Philly DVD controversy, Steiner injury, Vince McMahon, how to make SNME watchable, more (31 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Real Deal with Pat McNeill from June 14, 2007. PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill gives free advice on WWE on how to put together a watchable episode of Saturday Night’s Main Event. Plus other news, including the reason for Ashley’s storyline suspension from WWE, the Ring of Honor Philly DVD controversy, weekend house show lineups, Dead Vince McMahon still being advertised for upcoming WWE events, a former TNA heavyweight champion returns in time for Slammiversary, and a former Ultimate Fighter looking at a jump to pro wrestling. Listeners check in with possible replacements for Scott Steiner in the Question of the Week, our Indy Lineup of the Week features Ring of Honor talent in Illinois, Pat names the best tag team ever as part of Listener Mail, and more.

