10 YRS AGO – WWE SMACKDOWN TV Report (6-11-2015): Seth calls Ambrose “scum,” Miz vs. Ryback, Seth vs. Ziggler, Swagger vs. Barrett, plus Reigns, Orton, Kingston

The following report originally published 10 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

WWE Smackdown review

June 11, 2015

Taped 6/9/15 in Lafayette, La.

Aired on SyFy

By Greg Parks, PWTorch Columnist

– WWE Open.

– Smackdown Open.

– As is tradition, the cameras focused on the ladders surrounding and atop the stage area, with this being the go-home show for Money in the Bank.

– Dean Ambrose came out with the WWE World Title, but not from backstage, rather, through the crowd. He thanked everyone who gave him a tour of the Big Easy on Monday night, with Ambrose narrating Instagram shots that were shown on Raw. He said he was playing roulette when he saw a TV advertising Raw with Seth Rollins, so he bought himself a ticket. Then he cued up footage of him helping J&J Security beat Rollins. He said he hopes Rollins remembers what it feels like to look up at the lights, because the same thing will happen on Sunday. The theme of Seth Rollins interrupted and he walked out with a mic.

Rollins said he was tired of Ambrose’s crap. Rollins said Ambrose is like the scum in the arena – not in his league. Rollins, who had reached the apron, demanded Ambrose fork over the title. Ambrose brushed it off as a gag and invited Rollins in the ring to take the title. Ambrose left it in the middle of the ring and exited. Rollins bent down to pick it up and Ambrose admitted that wasn’t the real WWE Championship, but a replica. Ambrose said Monday got really weird and he doesn’t remember where he left the real championship. He said the last few days have been a bit of a blur. “It still feels like it’s Tuesday to me,” said Ambrose. Cute. Ambrose vowed to go find the title and he escaped through the crowd. Kane’s music then played.

Kane said Rollins had the opportunity to choose any opponent on Monday night to prove he could win all on his own. And Rollins failed. He said if that happens Sunday, Rollins loses the World Title. Kane said Rollins won’t have any help from the Authority and will be on his own–just like tonight. Rollins will face Dolph Ziggler.

– Tonight’s main event, a six-man tag featuring Neville, Randy Orton, and Roman Reigns teaming up to take on Sheamus, Kofi Kingston, and Kane.

– Ryback and The Miz were in a split-screen. The two face each other next.

1 – THE MIZ vs. RYBACK

After Ryback came out, they showed Big Show taking over Miz TV on Raw, a segment that also involved Miz and Ryback. Like Kevin Owens, Miz ducked out of the ring before contacting his opponent. Unlike Miz, it was to escape a tougher opponent, and not mind games. Ryback quickly picked Miz up for a delayed vertical suplex. Miz turned the tide outside the ring when he sent Ryback into the announce table. They went to break at 1:38 of the match.

Back at 5:34 with Miz holding Ryback in a rear chin-lock. Ryback broke free and managed to knock Miz off his feet a few times. Powerslam registered a two-count. After a brief bit of offense from Miz, Ryback landed a spinebuster. Miz escaped before a Meat Hook clothesline. Ryback instead took him out in the aisle. Back in the ring, Miz grabbed the ropes on a Shell Shock attempt. Skull Crushing Finale connected and Ryback kicked out. Miz mocked the Meat Hook and was thusly hit with the move. Shell Shock hit and Ryback picked up the win.

WINNER: Ryback, at 9:20. I like what they’ve done with Ryback since he won at Elimination Chamber. They’ve really cemented him as a worthy I.C. Champion with upward mobility.

They replayed Ryback kicking out of Miz’s finish and hitting the clothesline and finish of his own. Big Show then came out as Ryback was celebrating. Show was not impressed. As a giant, he said he’s been able to do what he wants, when he wants, and he’s going to do just that by beating Ryback at MITB. Show said no matter how hungry Ryback gets, he won’t be able to digest Show’s fist. “The Big Guy is no match for the Big Show.” Ryback got a mic and told Show that if he steps up tonight, he’ll have to deal with Ryback and his fans. He told Show not to sing it, but to bring it. Show made it seem like he was going to get in the ring, but then backed off. Show said he doesn’t give fights away and that his feeding time is Sunday.

– Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton, and Jerry Lawler were shown on camera. They talked about MITB on the WWE Network and that the month of June is free to new subscribers.

– Ten of the final 40 prospective Tough Enough participants were shown. Of course, they’ve already cut ten of them by now.

– The big six-man tag is tonight’s main event.

– They showed the family who were given the Little Caesars seat upgrade.

– R-Truth was on commentary.

2 – JACK SWAGGER vs. KING BARRETT

Early in the match, Truth tried on Barrett’s robe, which distracted the King. He also tried on the crown after a Swagger roll-up got him a two-count. Barrett was again distracted, going to ringside as Truth danced atop the announce table. Reminded me a little of The Wiz from Seinfeld. Swagger was still selling a simple kick from Barrett while this was going on. Or rather, playing possum, as Barrett chased Truth around ringside and Swagger clotheslined him down. Swagger Bomb for two. Patriot Lock was avoided and Barrett hit the Bull Hammer for the win.

WINNER: Barrett, at 2:22. This is a match that in the past, Barrett (or someone in that role) would’ve lost via distraction. So, progress I guess.

– Dolph Ziggler vs. Seth Rollins takes place tonight.

– More Tough Enough finalists were shown.

– The announcers narrated a clip of Nikki Bella vs. Paige from two weeks ago on Raw, when the Bellas went to the Twin Magic well once again. They also played a clip of Paige’s interview on Smackdown from last week. Then on Monday, Nikki cut a scathing promo of her own on Paige.

– Paige was walking backstage when Alicia Fox came up to her, upset that Paige was speaking for her last week. She said the only change that needs to happen is for Paige to be removed from the Divas division, which Fox plans on doing tonight.

– Back the announcers, who played a clip of Lana taking a spill off the ramp on Monday night during Dolph Ziggler’s match. Lana was the subject of Michael Cole’s sit-down interview on WWE.com, with Rusev barging in and trying to win Lana back. Again.

– Dolph Ziggler made his entrance. His match with Seth Rollins is next.

3 — WWE World Hvt. champion SETH ROLLINS vs. DOLPH ZIGGLER — non-title match

Rollins did in fact come out for this match by himself. Rollins worked a side headlock on the mat. A hip-toss by Ziggler seemed to lead to him going on offense, but Rollins got out of the ring to break Dolph’s momentum. Rollins went back on offense once he re-entered the ring, until Ziggler hit a neck-breaker for a one-count. Electric chair by Rollins. Rollins worked another rest-hold to keep Ziggler grounded. Ziggler clotheslined Rollins over the top rope, and Ziggler went overboard with him. Rollins gave Ziggler a monkey flip right into the timekeeper’s area. He entered the ring to break the count, then went back outside as the show cut to break at 6:01 of the match.

Back at 9:32 with Rollins still in control inside the ring. Ziggler fought back with a flurry of rights, but Rollins dropped Ziggler for a two-count. Ziggler made a sustained comeback this time, flipping out of a suplex and landing a jumping DDT for two at 12:32. Both men struggled to get to their feet. Ziggler rolled Rollins up for two, and again. Backslide for two as well. Fameasser by Dolph for two. Rollins caught Ziggler on his shoulders, but couldn’t do anything with him. Cross-body off the top, but Rollins rolled through and grabbed the tights for leverage, picking up the victory.

WINNER: Rollins, at 14:29. I would’ve preferred not to have Rollins use the tights there, just to give him some degree of credibility heading into Sunday since so much of his title reign has revolved around him getting help from others to win.

The finish was replayed.

– The six-man tag main event is still to come.

– Also tonight, a preview for John Cena vs. Kevin Owens at MITB.

– But next, it’s Paige vs. Alicia Fox.

– Tough Enough contestants 21-30 were shown.

4 – ALICIA FOX vs. PAIGE

No entrance for A.Fox. Fox grabbed a rear waist-lock, but Paige elbowed out of it in the corner. Paige grabbed Fox’s leg and used it to drive Fox face-first into the mat. Fox was able to reach the ropes when Paige applied a chin-lock. Fox went on offense and drove Paige face-first into the middle turnbuckle. Fox showed some aggressiveness, hearkening back to her previous personality. Another rear chin-lock by Fox. Fox missed a running kick in the corner. She did manage to land one catching Paige coming off the ropes. Fox ascended to the top rope, but Paige met her there. Paige brought Fox down throat-first across the top rope. She then somersaulted onto Fox off the apron. Scissors kick by Fox missed, but Paige’s kicks did not. PTO applied and Fox tapped.

WINNER: Paige, via submission, at 4:34. Decent women’s match. Fox can bump for Paige and when she slows things down, her offense can look good, too.

– A preview of Cena vs. Owens is next.

– Saxton plugged WWE surpassing 500 million social media followers, as well as having the #1 Sports Channel on YouTube.

– The announcers sent it to the preview of Owens vs. Cena.

– Renee Young was backstage with the Prime Time Players. Titus O’Neil said they are ready for Sunday and Darren Young said they’re like butter â€˜cuz they’re on a roll. PTP said this has been their coming-out party, but Young said his coming-out party was last summer. With Young, they sang their team name to the New Day Rocks beat.

– The babyfaces made separate entrances for the main event. It’s next.

– The last ten of the 40 Tough Enough finalists were shown.

– Kofi Kingston and Kane were at ringside. Kane did not seem amused by The New Day’s antics.

5 – ROMAN REIGNS & NEVILLE & RANDY ORTON vs. KANE & KOFI KINGSTON & SHEAMUS

Reigns and Neville both had their way with Kingston until Sheamus came in. Before he could do much damage to Neville, Orton made the tag (as if we haven’t seen enough of Orton vs. Sheamus lately). Orton fought out of the heel corner, but walked into a Sheamus powerslam. They went to break at 3:13 of the match.

Back at 6:48 with Sheamus wearing Orton down with a rear chin-lock. Orton created some separation to break free. Neville made the tag and used his lightning-like kicks on Sheamus. Kane ended up crotching Neville on the top rope. Sheamus took advantage and slammed Neville off the top rope. The offense continued with the heels when Kane tagged in. High dropkick and a beauty from Kingston on Neville. Once again, the “commentary” of Xavier Woods at ringside was one of the highlights. Neville made the hot-tag to Reigns at 10:54 of the match. Kofi got to bump around for him, including doing a 360-degree clothesline sell. Big E. and Xaiver Woods fell victim to the Reigns onslaught, despite not being officially in the match. Kane came in and chokeslammed Reigns before the Superman punch. Everybody hit their finishers until it was down to Kofi and Reigns. Kofi springboarded off the top and into a Superman punch. His New Day cohorts broke up the pin for the disqualification.

WINNERS: Reigns, Neville, and Orton, via DQ, at 12:17.

The New Day hit the double-team finish on Reigns. Woods got a ladder from under the ring and set it up in the ring, inviting Kofi to climb it. Ziggler came out with a ladder of his own and ran over Woods and Big E. with it. Ziggler pulled Kofi off the ladder and both men spilled outside the ring. Neville set up the ladder as everybody else fought at ringside. Neville went to the top of the ladder and jumped onto everybody waiting for him at ringside. After a replay, he climbed the ladder in the ring to take down the MITB briefcase. He celebrated as his music played and the show went off the air.

(Greg Parks has been covering WWE Smackdown for PWTorch.com since January of 2007. He is the host of “Moonlighting with Greg Parks,” a PWTorch VIP-exclusive audio show posted each weekend. Follow him on Twitter @gregmparks for live Tweeting during Raw, Impact, and PPVs, as well as other bits of wisdom. Comments, questions and feedback are welcome, and can be sent to g_man9784@yahoo.com.)